Bolivian Ex-Judge Takes 3-Year Prison Deal

Aldo Quezada, the former president of the senior regional court in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, pleaded guilty on Friday 13 November 2026 and accepted three years in prison. The deal comes in the “suitcases case”, a drug and corruption scandal over more than 30 bags flown in from the United States that has pulled in judges, prosecutors and the president of the Supreme Court, who has gone into exile.

Key Facts —Plea. Aldo Quezada, former Santa Cruz regional court president, admitted guilt and took three years in prison. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Bolivia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Case. More than 30 suitcases arrived from the United States at Santa Cruz airport on 29 November 2025. —Next. Prosecutors say the investigation will widen to airport staff and officials of other institutions. —Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition). —Status. As of 13 November 2026, 17:30 GMT.

What Happened

Quezada chose an abbreviated trial, a fast-track procedure in which a defendant admits guilt in return for an agreed sentence and skips a full public trial. Under the deal he accepted three years in prison.

He was arrested on Wednesday 11 November 2026. A hearing on whether to hold him in pre-trial detention was set for Friday, the day his plea became known.

File photo: a justice palace in Sucre, Bolivia's constitutional capital. The Quezada case is in Santa Cruz.

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What the Suitcases Case Is

On Saturday 29 November 2025, more than 30 suitcases landed at Viru Viru International Airport, the main airport of Santa Cruz, on a private jet from the United States. They entered the country irregularly, and Bolivia’s government says they held marijuana.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Four of the bags were recovered in July 2026. The investigation has since reached judges, prosecutors and former customs officials.

In Plain English Aldo Quezada: former president of the Departmental Justice Tribunal, the senior regional court in Santa Cruz.

former president of the Departmental Justice Tribunal, the senior regional court in Santa Cruz. Rómer Saucedo: president of Bolivia’s Supreme Court, the country’s highest ordinary court, who left the country in early November.

president of Bolivia’s Supreme Court, the country’s highest ordinary court, who left the country in early November. Prosecutors: the Public Ministry, the state body that investigates crimes and brings charges.

the Public Ministry, the state body that investigates crimes and brings charges. Abbreviated trial: a guilty plea in exchange for an agreed sentence.

What Quezada Told Prosecutors

In a statement to prosecutors, Quezada said Saucedo told him at a party in Mexico that the suitcases were his. Prosecutors say that account must still be checked against other evidence and does not by itself prove anyone else’s guilt.

Saucedo has not been convicted in this case. Mauricio Requena, an adviser to Saucedo, was sent to pre-trial detention on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Why It Matters

A former head of a regional court admitting guilt in a drug case is a rare blow to trust in Bolivia’s judiciary. The bags came from the United States, so the case also touches on cross-border drug and customs controls.

For investors and companies, courts that can be reached by traffickers raise the cost of enforcing contracts. A visible clean-up would work the other way.

What To Watch

The first test is whether the court confirms the three-year term in writing and names the offence. The second is how far prosecutors go: the acting Attorney General, José Armando Urioste, says the inquiry will extend to airport staff and officials of other institutions.

What Is Not Known

Early accounts differ on the exact offence in the plea deal and on whether the judge has already formally imposed the sentence. No court has tested Quezada’s claims about Saucedo.

What It Means for You

If you travel to or invest in Bolivia, expect more arrests and a slower, more cautious court system while the case unfolds. Business disputes that depend on local judges may carry extra delay risk in the coming months.

Watch for the written sentence and any charges against Saucedo. Those two events will show whether this is an isolated plea or the start of a wider reckoning.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Aldo Quezada?

He is the former president of the Departmental Justice Tribunal of Santa Cruz, the senior regional court in that Bolivian department. He was arrested on Wednesday 11 November 2026 and pleaded guilty two days later.

What is the suitcases case?

More than 30 suitcases arrived on a private jet from the United States at Viru Viru airport on 29 November 2025. Bolivia’s government says they held marijuana, and prosecutors are investigating judges, prosecutors and officials.

What is an abbreviated trial?

It is a fast-track procedure in which the accused admits guilt and accepts an agreed sentence. The defendant gives up a full public trial in exchange.

Sources: Public Ministry of Bolivia (Fiscalía General); Judicial Branch of Bolivia (Órgano Judicial); Bolivian Ministry of Government. Statements and hearing records as of 13 November 2026.