Bolivia: Economy

Bolivia’s everyday bread roll, the pan de batalla, now costs Bs 1 (one boliviano, about US$0.09) at some bakeries, and the government is now spending state money to stabilise it. According to Supreme Decree 5773, as described in four independent Bolivian reports of 17 November 2026, state food company Emapa may sell flour to bakers up to 30% below market.

We could not read the official gazette text ourselves. The decree arrives after Bolivia ended its diesel subsidy in September and moved to a flexible exchange rate.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Bolivia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

See our Bolivia coverage for the background.

Key Facts Decree. Supreme Decree 5773 lets Emapa, the state food company, sell flour to bakers up to 30% below market.

Money. Up to Bs 180 million (about US$15.4 million) from the national treasury, if funds are available.

Unknown. No report gives a flour price per bag or how many bakers are covered.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 17 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Bolivia has set aside up to US$15.4 million so a state company can sell flour to bakers below the market price, aiming to steady the cost of everyday bread.

Why a Food Subsidy Now

President Rodrigo Paz, who promulgated the decree, leads a government that ended the diesel subsidy in September; see our profile of President Paz. Diesel prices rose 83% after Decree 5716 ended the diesel subsidy in September 2026, as our earlier report on the diesel subsidy cut shows.

A new food subsidy therefore runs against the government’s drive to cut subsidies. Our report on the fuel subsidy and the IMF covers that debate, and our report on Bolivia’s fuel debt covers the state’s fuel bill.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

According to the decree as described, its purpose is to stabilise the price of the pan de batalla, the standard small roll. Bakers had raised that price because of higher input costs, according to the Bolivian reports of 17 November 2026.

Emapa has been under scrutiny since late 2025, when Bolivian prosecutors raided its offices over flour sales; former managers and ministers have since been investigated. We name no one and give no amounts, and we hold no comparison with food subsidies elsewhere in the region.

Plaza 10 de Noviembre in Potosí, Bolivia. photo. Plaza 10 de Noviembre and the cathedral in Potosí, Bolivia, August 2019. Photo: Mario Falcetti, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Bolivia 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What the Decree Does

Emapa (Empresa de Apoyo a la Producción de Alimentos) may sell wheat flour to bakers up to 30% below market. Bolivia’s president promulgated the decree, according to the reports, and none says which market price is the reference.

The Ministry of Economy and Public Finance is to transfer up to Bs 180 million from the national treasury (TGN) to Emapa, if funds are available. The funds cover buying, storing, processing, distributing and selling wheat and flour.

At the official rate of 11.70 bolivianos per US$ published by Bolivia’s central bank, the Banco Central de Bolivia on 17 November 2026, Bs 180 million is about US$15.4 million. The bank says it abandoned the fixed exchange-rate regime in June 2026, so this reference rate can move.

The Controls Built Into It

Emapa must manage the money through a specific bank account, and file monthly reports to the Ministry of Sustainable Production, Environment and Water. It must also set up a traceability system for the flour.

Emapa must offer channels for citizen complaints about the resale of subsidised flour. The funds must be audited, and the results go to the ministry and the Comptroller General, Bolivia’s state audit office, and are published online.

What It Means for You

The people affected are Bolivian bakers and the households that buy the roll in La Paz and Cochabamba. The mechanism is flour up to 30% below market, paid for by up to Bs 180 million (about US$15.4 million) of public money.

For readers in the United States, we see no direct consequence in the reports, and we invent none. The decree matters mainly as a sign of how the government balances subsidy cuts against food prices, in our reading.

What to Watch

Emapa must approve its detailed rules within two working days of publication, so by about Thursday 19 November 2026 (publication date not confirmed). Its first monthly report to the Ministry is due after the first month (date not confirmed).

What Is Not Known

We do not know how many bakers or how much flour the money covers, how long the discount lasts, or whether the treasury will release the funds. No report gives a price per bag of flour, so we cannot say what the 30% cut saves a baker.

The four reports we hold quote no critics, so we cannot name an opposing view. We could not read the decree in the official gazette, and we rely on the reports for its content.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Bolivia’s Decree 5773 do?

According to the decree as described, it lets Emapa, the state food-support company, sell wheat flour to bakers up to 30% below the market price. The aim is to stabilise the price of the pan de batalla roll.

How much money is involved?

Up to Bs 180 million from the national treasury, about US$15.4 million at the official rate of 11.70 bolivianos per US$ on 17 November 2026. The transfer depends on the treasury’s financial availability.

Why did bread get more expensive?

Some bakers in La Paz and Cochabamba raised the roll to Bs 1 (about US$0.09) because of higher input costs, according to Bolivian reports of 17 November 2026. No report gives a price per bag of flour.

What happens next?

Emapa must approve its detailed rules within two working days of publication, so by about 19 November 2026. Its first monthly report to the ministry is due after the first month (date not confirmed).

Sources Emapa, Empresa de Apoyo a la Producción de Alimentos · Banco Central de Bolivia · Supreme Decree 5773 as described in four Bolivian reports of 17 November 2026 (gazette text not seen) · Conversions at the official rate of 11.70 bolivianos per US$, 17 November 2026