Bolivia: Labour

PIL Bolivia, a large dairy processor, said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that a strike by its unionised workers is hurting its plants. The company calls the stoppage “totally unjustified” and says it hits its whole chain of milk producers, workers and shops.

PIL says up to 840,000 litres of milk a day are at risk, a figure that is the company’s own claim. Readers following Bolivia’s economy should note the strike lands in a year of repeated blockades and shortages across the country.

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Key Facts Who. PIL Bolivia, a major dairy processor, and its unionised factory workers.

What. The company says a strike affects its plants in Santa Cruz, Cochabamba and La Paz.

When. Company statement Tuesday 17 November 2026; the union declared an indefinite strike.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 02:30 GMT

A labour dispute at one of Bolivia’s biggest food companies has stopped production, and both sides describe it very differently.

What Each Side Says

PIL Bolivia says the protest began over the closure of two areas at its Warnes site, near Santa Cruz, which affected 14 workers. The company says it follows current labour rules and explained its decisions in four meetings with union leaders.

The factory workers’ union at PIL Andina, the company’s legal name, declared an indefinite national strike, according to a union communiqué. It alleges violations of labour rights and unjustified dismissals.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. Illimani above La Paz.

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Why It Matters

PIL says its stopped plants put about 840,000 litres of milk a day at risk, which is its own estimate and has not been checked by an independent body. Dairy farmers who sell raw milk to the plants carry the first loss if collection stops.

The company said 53 days of blockades in May and June 2026 cut its capacity to supply the market from 96% to 81%. Another stoppage adds to supply pressure that shoppers in Bolivia already face.

What Is Not Known

No public figure confirms how many workers are on strike or how many were dismissed beyond the 14 PIL cites. The Ministry of Labour has not been reported as mediating, and the union’s full demands are not published.

No date has been given for new talks, and we could not confirm whether the strike is still on.

More: Bolivia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is on strike at PIL Bolivia?

Unionised factory workers of PIL Andina, the company’s legal name, according to a union communiqué. The company says plants in three regions are affected.

Why are they striking?

The union alleges labour-rights violations and unjustified dismissals. PIL says the trigger was the closure of two areas at Warnes affecting 14 workers, and calls the strike unjustified.

Sources Statements by the institutions named in the text, 17 and 18 November 2026.