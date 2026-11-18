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BOLIVIA · BUSINESS

Alicorp, a Peruvian food and household-goods group, has won a gold Effie, a marketing-effectiveness prize, in Bolivia for its UNO laundry detergent. The prize went to a campaign called “Nadie Huele Como Tú” (“Nobody Smells Like You”), which sold the detergent on its fragrance.

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The Effie Awards, run in Bolivia by the organiser Valora, judge advertising by the results it delivers. For US readers, it shows how a Peruvian group competes for Bolivian households, in a case where the winning entry says UNO reached the top of its category.

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Key Facts The winner UNO, an Alicorp laundry detergent, won gold at the Effie Awards Bolivia 2026.

The campaign “Nadie Huele Como Tú” (“Nobody Smells Like You”) positions UNO on scent, not cleaning power.

The agencies Lemon and OMD, the agencies, are named with Alicorp on the winning entry.

The record Alicorp’s third Effie in Bolivia, after silver prizes in 2024 and 2025.

Power Index Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

A scent-led detergent campaign won gold at Bolivia’s advertising-effectiveness awards, the first gold for Alicorp in Bolivia.

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What Happened

The organiser’s 2026 winners page lists UNO, a brand of Alicorp, with gold in the household supplies category (in Spanish, Suministros para el Hogar). UNO was the only finalist listed in that category, and the agencies named are Lemon and OMD.

According to the published winning entry, UNO had spent years in second place by market share before it became Bolivia’s market leader in detergents. The brand moved its pitch from cleaning efficiency to scent, using stronger fragrances designed to last through the whole wash.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The campaign carried that idea through a “magical musical” ad that tried to show the enjoyment of doing laundry. The entry says UNO overtook the former leader and now holds the number one spot in Bolivia.

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How the Effie Awards Work

Effie is a marketing award that rewards campaigns for the results they deliver. Valora, the Bolivian organiser, runs it under licence from Effie Worldwide, the owner of the Effie brand, which Valora links to the American Marketing Association in New York.

Valora says the awards now operate in more than 50 countries. The organiser’s calendar scheduled the 2026 ceremony for Friday 13 November, with a note that dates could change.

The top prize, the Gran Effie, went to “Vive el Efecto Carnaval,” a campaign for Cerveza Paceña beer. The company named is Cervecería Boliviana Nacional, and the agency named is Rock and Roll.

Alicorp and the Effie Record

Alicorp won a silver Effie in Bolivia in 2024, for its Sapolio bleach campaign “La más concentrada de Bolivia.” It won another silver in 2025, for the Regia margarine campaign “Cómplice de tu sazón.”

The UNO prize is therefore its third Effie, and its first gold. Our Alicorp company profile covers the group, and a recent report explains how Ecuador cleared Alicorp’s margarine takeover.

Why It Matters

The organiser publishes each winning entry, and UNO’s describes a brand that says it won market share with scent instead of cleaning claims. Detergent is a household basic, so a change in who leads the category matters to the brands that compete for Bolivian shoppers.

The claim of becoming number one rests on the entry itself, and the pages we opened show no market-share data behind it. Alicorp’s three Effie prizes since 2024 cover three products: bleach, margarine and detergent.

What It Means for You

If you follow Alicorp as an investor, treat the prize as a marketing signal, not as earnings news. Sales and market share are the better test, and the entry gives no figures for either.

For marketers and brands selling in Latin America, the Effie case pages are a free library of what worked locally. Shoppers can compare the winning ad with the products on the shelf.

What Is Not Known

The published entry gives no market-share percentages, sales figures or campaign budget for UNO. The scores behind the gold are not public.

The organiser’s page lists the 13 November ceremony date as subject to change, so we cannot confirm the day the prizes were handed out. We also have no statement from Alicorp that we could open and check, so the company’s own comments are not quoted here.

More: Bolivia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did UNO Win at the Effie Awards Bolivia?

UNO, a detergent brand of Alicorp, won a gold Effie in the household supplies category for its campaign “Nadie Huele Como Tú”. Lemon is the lead agency and OMD is also named.

What Is an Effie Award?

It is a marketing prize that rewards campaigns for the business results they deliver. Valora runs the Bolivian edition under licence from Effie Worldwide.

Who Owns the UNO Detergent Brand?

UNO belongs to Alicorp, a Peruvian group, according to the organiser’s winners list. Alicorp’s Regia margarine and Sapolio bleach also won Effie silver prizes in Bolivia.

Sources: Effie Awards Bolivia, 2026 winners page (Valora), 18 November 2026; Effie Awards Bolivia, 2026 finalists list, 18 November 2026; Effie Awards Bolivia case page “Nadie Huele Como Tú”, 18 November 2026; Effie Awards Bolivia 2024 and 2025 winners pages.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error