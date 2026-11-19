Bolivian police say a former prosecutor jailed in El Abra prison escaped unhurt after gunfire hit the bathroom door where he hid.

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BOLIVIA · SECURITY

Shots were fired at Alberto Zeballos, a former prosecutor jailed on drug-trafficking and organised-crime charges, inside El Abra prison in Bolivia on Wednesday 18 November 2026, and police say he was not hit. Police say about 10 bullets struck the bathroom door where he took cover, and four fellow inmates are suspects.

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For US readers, the case matters because Bolivian investigators say his case concerns a network that protected Sebastián Marset, a Uruguayan drug trafficker captured in Bolivia in March and expelled to the United States. An attack on a detainee in that case raises a fair question about how securely Bolivia holds people in cases that Washington follows.

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Key Facts Who Alberto Zeballos, a former prosecutor, is jailed on drug-trafficking and organised-crime charges.

What Police say 10 bullets hit a bathroom door where he hid; they say he was not shot.

When Wednesday 18 November 2026, late afternoon, in Block C of El Abra prison near Cochabamba city.

Suspects Police named four inmates, three Brazilian and one Bolivian, and tested them for gunshot residue.

Power Index Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Bolivian police say a former prosecutor jailed in El Abra prison escaped unhurt after gunfire hit the bathroom door where he hid.

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What Happened

The shooting took place in the late afternoon in Block C of El Abra, a prison in the Cochabamba region of central Bolivia. Zeballos took refuge in the bathroom of his isolation cell, police say.

Colonel Henry Ontiveros, the police commander of Cochabamba department, said Zeballos suffered only a scrape on his nose. He said no inmate was killed or hit by gunfire, and that police isolated Zeballos again about 20 minutes later.

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Police counted 10 bullet impacts on the bathroom door and collected nine spent casings, and a 9 mm pistol was seized. Early reports conflicted on whether anyone was wounded or killed, but police denied both.

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What Investigators Found

Colonel Ontiveros said about 10 mobile phones were collected in searches of the block, that some were destroyed and that all will go to forensic experts. Police named four suspects, three Brazilian and one Bolivian inmate, and ran gunshot-residue tests on them.

None of the four had given a statement when police spoke on Wednesday evening. Investigators have not said who fired or why.

Who Zeballos Is and Why He Is Jailed

Zeballos, a former prosecutor, entered El Abra on Sunday 4 October 2026 under six months of pretrial detention. He faces accusations of criminal organisation and drug trafficking.

His case belongs to an investigation known as ROMA, which examines whether officials used their posts to shield drug trafficking. Investigators say it looks at whether Marset’s network received that protection.

The Defence Asks for a Transfer

Zeballos’s lawyer, César Rojas, has asked a judge to move him to Palmasola, a large prison in Santa Cruz. The request was filed after the shooting.

Judicial authorities, not prosecutors, would have to rule on the request. It is not known when a decision will come.

Why It Matters

The attack came 45 days after Zeballos entered El Abra and while his case is still open. Investigators have given no motive for the shooting.

What is clear is that a pistol and about 10 phones were found in the block where Zeballos was held in isolation. The test now is whether Bolivia moves him, tightens security and charges the suspects.

What It Means for You

If you travel to Bolivia, nothing changes: the incident happened inside a prison. If you follow US-Bolivia cooperation on drugs, the case shows how exposed Bolivian prisons remain while cases linked to international traffickers move forward.

Investors and companies need not react, because no market effect is known. The useful signal is institutional, and it will show in the next few days.

What Is Not Known

No motive and no one who ordered the attack has been named. The count of 10 bullet impacts against nine spent casings has not been explained.

It is not known how the pistol and the phones entered the block, or whether the authorities will grant a transfer. The count of suspects and the early reports of wounded inmates may change as prosecutors take statements.

More: Bolivia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was Alberto Zeballos Hurt in the Shooting?

Police say he was not shot and suffered only a scrape on his nose. Colonel Henry Ontiveros said no inmate was killed or wounded by gunfire.

Who Is Alberto Zeballos?

He is a former prosecutor in Bolivia. He has been held in El Abra prison since Sunday 4 October 2026 on accusations of criminal organisation, conspiracy and drug trafficking.

Who Are the Suspects in the El Abra Attack?

Police named four inmates, three Brazilian and one Bolivian. None had given a statement when police spoke on Wednesday evening.

What Is the ROMA Case?

ROMA is a Bolivian investigation into whether officials protected drug trafficking from inside state institutions. Zeballos is held in connection with it, and investigators say it concerns protection for the network of Sebastián Marset.

Sources: Bolivian Police, Cochabamba departmental command, statements of Colonel Henry Ontiveros, 18 November 2026; Bolivian prosecution service, case against Alberto Zeballos, October 2026; defence request by lawyer César Rojas, 18 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error