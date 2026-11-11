Bolivia Think Tank Faults Mining Code

File photo. Plaza 10 de Noviembre and the cathedral in Potosí, Bolivia, August 2019. Photo: Mario Falcetti, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

BOLIVIA · MINING

Cedla, a Bolivian research centre that studies labour and rural issues, says the government’s draft Mining Code would keep the sector’s privileges rather than reform them. Its report, made known on Tuesday 10 November 2026, lists eight objections to the text.

Mining cooperatives, which are member-owned mining groups, have criticised how the draft was written, while Cedla comes from another direction. It argues the draft keeps too many privileges.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Bolivia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who Cedla, the Centre for Labour and Agrarian Development Studies, a Bolivian research body.

What Eight objections to the draft Mining Code, which it says keeps privileges and avoids deep reform.

Main points Tax breaks, 60-year contracts and weaker environmental and Indigenous safeguards, according to Cedla.

Next step Presentation began on 27 October; no official date is set for sending the text to parliament.

Power Index Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Eight Objections in Plain English

Cedla’s study, written by researcher Alfredo Zaconeta, says the draft’s goal of collecting more revenue clashes with its own provisions. Law 535 of 2014, today’s mining law, keeps its royalty rates, but investments above US$50 million would get zero import duties and three tax-free years, Cedla says.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

It also says the draft drops the word concession but still hands operators exclusive control of large areas for up to 60 years, 30 years renewable once. Mining would take legal priority over farming and forestry, backed by an administrative order that puts police at an operator’s disposal.

Cedla says new association contracts would let large private firms, Bolivian or foreign, operate under the tax advantages of mining cooperatives. Cedla says this would legalise the entry of big private capital under the cooperative label.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. Dump trucks and makeshift camps at a gold-mining site on the Mapiri River, La Paz department, Bolivia. Photo: Puya Raimondi, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Bolivia 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Environment, Indigenous Rights and Power

On the environment, Cedla says the draft would allow work in Ramsar sites, wetlands of international importance, and would shift the cost of old pollution to the state. A new baseline audit, a one-off review of existing pollution, would free operators from historical liabilities, with the state paying from about 3% of departmental royalties, according to the report.

On Indigenous peoples, Cedla says prior consultation, the right of communities to be heard, would carry no veto and end after three months with a state decision. Cedla adds that a new National Mining Authority would absorb two bodies, AJAM (mining administration) and SENARECOM (mineral marketing), and leave parliament out of approving contracts.

Cedla also doubts that a new agency for evicting illegal miners, together with a gold traceability number, would work in the field. It warns that the system could become a paper-only check that fails to stop illegal gold.

Why It Matters Beyond Bolivia

On Cedla’s reading, large private and foreign investors would gain most from these terms if the draft becomes law. The text is still open to change, so Cedla’s points are part of a live debate.

Our earlier report covers the mining cooperatives’ revolt against the same draft. Our Bolivia section follows the debate, including October’s inflation jump.

What Is Not Known

We have not been able to read the full draft ourselves, so Cedla’s description of its articles is the group’s reading and not a finding of ours. Other reports say strategic contracts would still go to parliament, and the government may change the text before it is sent.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Cedla?

Cedla is a Bolivian research centre that studies labour and rural issues. Its researcher Alfredo Zaconeta wrote the report on the draft Mining Code.

What does Cedla say is wrong with Bolivia’s draft Mining Code?

It lists eight objections. They include tax breaks for large investments, contracts of up to 60 years and weaker environmental and Indigenous safeguards.

When will Bolivia’s parliament vote on the mining code?

The Ministry of Mining and Metallurgy began presenting the draft to lawmakers on 27 October 2026. No official date has been set for sending the text to parliament or for a vote.

Sources: Cedla (Centro de Estudios para el Desarrollo Laboral y Agrario), report on the draft Código de Minería y Metalurgia, as reported 10 November 2026. Read on 11 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error