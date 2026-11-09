Bolivia Says It Seized 283 Tons of Drugs

Bolivia’s government says its police seized 283 tons of drugs in eight months, and its first-year report highlights the capture of Uruguayan trafficker Sebastián Marset. The president’s office published the figures on Sunday 8 November 2026, in a report on President Rodrigo Paz’s first year in office.

For US readers, the report shows a government that moved fast on a fugitive wanted by Washington: Marset was caught in Bolivia and flown to the United States on the same day. Bolivia is also in the Shield of the Americas, an anti-crime alliance that, the president’s office says, 14 countries back.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Bolivia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Seizures. 283 tons of drugs, 58 light aircraft, 370 properties and 573 vehicles in eight months.

Marset. Uruguayan trafficker caught in Santa Cruz on Friday 13 March 2026 and expelled to the United States.

Border. “Frontera Segura”, a joint plan with Brazilian police, began on Thursday 13 August 2026 in Guayaramerín.

Justice. The government counts 14 arrests in an operation on 30 September and 1 October, including ex-attorney general Róger Mariaca.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

The numbers come from the Bolivian government’s own report. They have not been checked by an outside auditor.

What the Government Says It Achieved

The Ministry of Government, which runs Bolivia’s police, counts 283 tons of drugs, 58 light aircraft, 370 properties and 573 vehicles seized over eight months. It also says it expelled 17 members of Brazilian criminal organisations.

The report does not say which drugs make up the 283 tons or what they were worth. It also does not give the start and end dates of the eight months.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia’s largest city, where Marset was caught. Photo: Parallelepiped09 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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How Marset Was Caught

Marset, who the report says had been a fugitive since 2023, was caught in Santa Cruz de la Sierra on Friday 13 March 2026 by Bolivian police after an investigation by specialised units. He was expelled to the United States the same day, as we covered in our first-year review.

Bolivian police carried out the capture, and Minister of Government Marco Antonio Oviedo said at the time that the United States’ Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) took part only in the transfer. Marset, who was wanted by the United States, was sent to US custody.

The Border Plan and the Attorney General Case

The report says “Frontera Segura” (Safe Border) was launched on 13 August 2026 in Guayaramerín, a Bolivian town in the Beni region on the Brazilian border, with police from both countries. It aims to keep police at key border points and to gather intelligence on the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) and Comando Vermelho, two large Brazilian criminal groups that operate near the frontier.

Bolivia has also signed the “Compromiso de Santiago”, a deal with neighbouring countries to coordinate action against drug trafficking and organised crime. The report says the aim is to protect people, defend sovereignty and restore the state’s presence in vulnerable areas.

The report counts 14 arrests in an operation on 30 September and 1 October, including Róger Mariaca, the former attorney general, and other officials investigated over alleged links to criminal groups. Law 1773 was promulgated and on 3 October the Legislative Assembly named José Urioste interim attorney general; see our report on the judge’s detention order for Mariaca.

The report itself stresses that courts, not the government, must decide who is guilty. Mariaca is held in pretrial detention in cases over organised crime and drug trafficking, and no court has issued a verdict.

What It Means for You

Investors and travellers should read the figures as the government’s own scorecard, not as proof of a lasting drop in trafficking. What is firmer is the cooperation: Bolivia handed a wanted man to US agents on the same day and is working openly with Brazilian police.

Travellers at the Brazilian border may meet more police checks while “Frontera Segura” runs. For the wider picture, see our guide to who holds power in Bolivia and our Bolivia coverage hub.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how the 283 tons break down by drug, or how much reached the market despite the seizures. The report does not give exact dates for the eight months or say whether chemical precursors are counted.

Whether Mariaca and the other officials will be convicted is also open. The report does not say what share of the seized assets has been sold or handed back.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many tons of drugs did Bolivia seize?

The Ministry of Government says 283 tons in eight months, along with 58 light aircraft, 370 properties and 573 vehicles. The figures are the government’s own and are not independently audited.

When was Sebastián Marset captured?

Bolivian police caught the Uruguayan trafficker in Santa Cruz de la Sierra on Friday 13 March 2026. He was expelled to the United States the same day.

What is Frontera Segura?

It is a joint Bolivia-Brazil police plan launched on 13 August 2026 in Guayaramerín. It targets the PCC and Comando Vermelho gangs with a permanent police presence and intelligence work.

Sources Bolivian president’s office, first-year anti-drug and organised-crime report, 8 November 2026; Ministry of Government seizure figures cited in the report; Legislative Assembly Law 1773 and the 3 October 2026 appointment of an interim attorney general. Read on 9 November 2026.