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since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Bolivia Latin America

Bolivia’s Top Judge Leaves Over Drug Warrant

By · November 5, 2026 · 5 min read
Facade of the Casa de la Libertad, a historic building in Sucre, Bolivia, lit at night
File photo. Casa de la Libertad, a historic building in Sucre, Bolivia’s constitutional capital, 2013. Photo: Marcelo Claros Marzana, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.
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BOLIVIA · COURTS

Key Facts

  • What happened Prosecutors ordered the arrest of Supreme Tribunal President Romer Saucedo on Tuesday 3 November 2026.
  • The charges Prosecutors allege drug trafficking and criminal organisation; he has not been tried or convicted.
  • His response On Wednesday 4 November Saucedo said he had left Bolivia and is in exile.
  • What is next The court gave him six days to return to Sucre, the constitutional capital.
  • Power Index Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Bolivia’s top judge, Romer Saucedo, says he has left the country, one day after prosecutors ordered his arrest on drug charges. Saucedo leads the Supreme Tribunal of Justice, the highest court for ordinary law, and calls the case political persecution.

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For US readers, it adds to a drug-corruption crisis in Bolivia that has followed US visa restrictions on senior officials. Saucedo has not been tried or convicted of anything.

What Happened to Bolivia’s Top Judge

Prosecutors issued an arrest order dated Tuesday 3 November 2026 against Saucedo, accusing him of trafficking in controlled substances and criminal organisation. The order says he is probably the author of the offence under investigation.

Acting Attorney General José Armando Urioste confirmed that the order is in force. He said parts of the investigation are confidential to protect witnesses.

On Wednesday 4 November Saucedo wrote on social media that he had left Bolivia and was in exile with his family. He said his life and freedom are in danger and that he expects evidence to be planted against him.

Urioste said Saucedo returned to Bolivia on Tuesday and then reportedly left overland. His current location has not been confirmed.

Arcaded courtyard with a fountain at the Casa de la Libertad in Sucre, Bolivia
File photo. Courtyard of the Casa de la Libertad, Sucre, Bolivia, 2013. Photo: Henry Ponce Barco, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The Wider Crackdown

The case follows the arrest of Roger Mariaca, then Bolivia’s attorney general, who was detained on Wednesday 30 September at Santa Cruz airport. Two days earlier, Washington had restricted his entry to the United States over allegations that he took bribes to help traffickers.

Mariaca denies the charges and says they stem from political pressure. Vice Minister Peter Maldonado linked Saucedo’s departure to that case and said Mariaca’s alleged accomplices are now fleeing.

President Rodrigo Paz said Saucedo left amid accusations about the judiciary. Our report on a claim that a network sells protection to cocaine flights shows how far the drug debate reaches.

What Happens Next at the Court

The Supreme Tribunal gave Saucedo six days to return to Sucre, the constitutional capital. If he does not, the court says it may take legal action over abandoning his post.

Bolivia’s high court judges are chosen by popular vote, so the departure of one is also a political event. Our earlier story on the tribunal’s presidency rules for 2027 explains how leadership of the court changes.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The Supreme Tribunal of Justice is Bolivia’s highest court for ordinary law and sits in Sucre. Its president speaks for the whole judiciary.

The Fiscalía, or Public Ministry, is Bolivia’s prosecution service, headed by the attorney general. José Armando Urioste leads it on an interim basis.

Rodrigo Paz is Bolivia’s president. Peter Maldonado is the vice minister for police and interior affairs.

What It Means for You

Bolivia is one of the world’s largest coca producers, so a drug case at its top court matters to US counter-narcotics policy. Washington’s visa restrictions on Bolivian officials already put the issue on the US agenda.

Extradition requests from the United States go through Bolivia’s courts, so turmoil at the top can slow such cases. There is no sign the case affects travel to Bolivia.

What Is Not Known

Where Saucedo is now and whether he will return have not been confirmed. The evidence behind the arrest order has not been made public.

Prosecutors have not said what role he allegedly played in drug trafficking. Parts of the case are confidential, so details may stay hidden for some time.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was an arrest order issued for Bolivia’s top judge?

Prosecutors accuse Romer Saucedo of trafficking in controlled substances and criminal organisation. He says the case is political persecution.

Where is Romer Saucedo now?

He says he is in exile with his family outside Bolivia. Officials say he reportedly left overland, and his location has not been confirmed.

Has Saucedo been convicted of a crime?

No. An arrest order is an early step in a criminal case, and he has not been tried or convicted.

What happens if Saucedo does not return?

The court gave him six days to return to Sucre. If he stays away, it may take legal action over abandoning his post.

Sources: Public Ministry of Bolivia (Fiscalía), arrest order against Romer Saucedo, as confirmed by Acting Attorney General José Armando Urioste, 3-4 November 2026; Supreme Tribunal of Justice of Bolivia, November 2026; Public statements by Romer Saucedo on social media, 4 November 2026; Public statements by Bolivia’s government on the case, 4 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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