Bolivia Warns Striking Teachers of Pay Cuts

Bolivia’s city teachers plan a two-day strike this week, and the government has warned that strikers will lose pay. The 48-hour national strike is set for Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 November 2026.

The strike is called by the CTEUB, the national confederation of city teachers, which brings together 31 regional federations. Education Minister Erick Sanjinés says a stoppage would affect about 2.2 million pupils.

Bolivia is a natural gas producer with some of the world’s largest lithium resources. President Rodrigo Paz faces street pressure from teachers, and marches are planned on both days.

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Key Facts Strike. CTEUB, the national confederation of city teachers, plans a 48-hour strike on Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 November.

Dispute. The government wants regional governments to run state vocational colleges, which the union opposes.

Pay. Education Minister Erick Sanjinés says the ministry will deduct pay from urban teachers who join the strike.

Pupils. The minister says a stoppage would affect about 2.2 million pupils.

Talks. The government says talks broke down on Friday 30 October and it wants a regional table.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What Happened

Teachers began hunger-strike pickets on Tuesday 3 November, with about 20 pickets in cities across the country. The union had called vigils for 4 and 5 November and marches in all 31 federations for Friday 6 November.

The hunger strike entered its fourth day on Friday 6 November in Cochabamba. An earlier 24-hour strike took place in October.

Classes are expected to stop in schools that join the strike. Marches and rallies are also planned on both days.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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What the Dispute Is About

The government wants to move the administration of the technical, technological, artistic and language institutes to Bolivia’s nine departmental governments. These institutes are state vocational colleges, and the plan is called decentralisation, meaning public duties shift to regional authorities.

The union rejects the plan and says it would open the way to privatising public education. The government has called the protests a disinformation campaign against the transfer.

The regional governments, known as governorates, would take over the administration of staff at the institutes, with the funds now used for their salaries. Our guide explains who holds power in Bolivia.

Illimani, the snow-capped mountain that towers over La Paz, Bolivia’s seat of government, in April 2014. Photo: Hernan Payrumani / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The Pay Warning and the Stalled Talks

Sanjinés said on 4 November that “a day not worked is a day not paid”. He cited an existing supreme decree, a government order that allows pay to be deducted for days not worked.

The minister says the ministry will make deductions from the pay of urban teachers who join the strike. He called the pressure measures political.

Sanjinés says talks broke down on Friday 30 October and blames some union leaders. He says the government will keep insisting on dialogue and wants a regional table with all actors, and possibly a national one.

What It Means for You

Travellers in Bolivia should check local conditions on Monday and Tuesday, because marches and pressure actions are planned in cities. For wider context on the country, see our Bolivia coverage hub.

The strike shows the street pressure that Paz faces from teachers. The government says it still wants dialogue.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many teachers will strike, or how many days of pay will be docked and how. Whether talks resume before or after the strike is also open.

Whether the union will extend the action beyond Tuesday has not been announced. The ministry has not said how many pay days will be deducted.

It is also unclear how many schools will close. Local reports do not say how many pupils will miss class.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Bolivia teachers’ strike?

Bolivia’s city teachers plan a 48-hour national strike on Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 November 2026. Classes are expected to stop in schools that join.

Why are Bolivian teachers striking?

They oppose a government plan to move the administration of state vocational colleges to the nine departmental governments. The union says it would open the way to privatising public education, which the government rejects as disinformation.

Will striking teachers in Bolivia lose pay?

Education Minister Erick Sanjinés says “a day not worked is a day not paid” and that the ministry will make deductions from urban teachers who join. How many days will be docked has not been announced.

Sources Bolivian Ministry of Education statements · CTEUB announcements Read on 8 November 2026.