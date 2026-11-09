Bolivia to Let Attack Survivor Go to Mexico

The cathedral on the main plaza of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, the commercial capital of Bolivia's eastern lowlands, in a file photo. (Photo: Parallelepiped09, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

On Monday 9 November 2026, Bolivia’s Government Minister (the interior minister, Ministro de Gobierno), Marco Antonio Oviedo, said the government will grant a safe-conduct to lawyer Nadia Beller Delgadillo. On Wednesday 4 November 2026, Mexico’s embassy in Bolivia had told the Bolivian Foreign Ministry (Cancillería) that it granted her diplomatic asylum and asked for that document.

A safe-conduct is an official document that lets a person leave a country safely. The case ties Bolivia and Mexico together and follows an attempted femicide case that has been in the headlines since August.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Bolivia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What Bolivia says it will grant a safe-conduct to Nadia Beller, now sheltered in Mexico’s embassy.

Who Government Minister Marco Antonio Oviedo made the announcement about Nadia Beller, a lawyer who survived an attack.

When Oviedo spoke on Monday 9 November 2026; asylum was granted Wednesday 4 November 2026.

Status No formal document is reported issued yet; the investigation into her conduct continues.

Power Index Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What We Know

In an interview, Oviedo said: “In the government’s view, yes, we are going to grant her the safe-conduct, unless the lady changes her mind.” His remarks came a day after the Foreign Ministry said it was still evaluating the request.

Oviedo said Bolivia is a signatory of several international conventions and has a “long tradition” of respect for asylum. He also said the safe-conduct does not mean the authorities will stop investigating her conduct.

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Oviedo said Beller remains tied to the investigations in the cases she is involved in. She is also the victim of the August attack described below.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On Sunday 8 November 2026, the Foreign Ministry said the competent state bodies were still evaluating the request. It said no decision or formal reply had been issued and that it had made no prior commitment to grant it.

Oviedo’s words are the first public signal that La Paz will approve. The formal document is not yet reported issued.

Beller survived an armed attack on Monday 17 August 2026 in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, a city in eastern Bolivia. She accused her former partner, Argentine political consultant Fernando Cerimedo, of attempted femicide, meaning the attempted killing of a woman.

A Santa Cruz court ordered 180 days of pre-trial detention for Cerimedo on 21 August, and he denies involvement. Our profile of Cerimedo gives more detail.

Office and apartment towers in central La Paz, in a file photo.

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In Plain English

Diplomatic asylum: protection that an embassy gives a person who asks to shelter inside it.

protection that an embassy gives a person who asks to shelter inside it. Safe-conduct: the official document that lets that person leave Bolivia safely.

the official document that lets that person leave Bolivia safely. Government Minister: the Bolivian cabinet member in charge of the interior, Oviedo, who made Monday’s statement.

What It Means for You

For readers in the United States, this is mainly a window into how Bolivia and Mexico handle a diplomatic asylum request. The Bolivia and Mexico diplomatic channel is the one to watch, and our Bolivia coverage and Latin America Power Map, our ranking of political power across the region, add wider context.

Nothing reported so far points to a direct effect on travellers or US investors. Readers with plans in Bolivia should treat that as a lack of news, not as a guarantee.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the document will be issued or when she would travel. It is also not known whether Mexico’s embassy or Beller will comment, or how the continuing investigation could affect her.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Bolivia issued the safe-conduct?

Not yet, as far as reported. Minister Oviedo said on Monday 9 November 2026 that the government will grant it, but no formal document is reported issued.

Why is Nadia Beller in Mexico’s embassy?

Mexico’s embassy granted her diplomatic asylum, as it told Bolivia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday 4 November 2026. Asylum means she shelters under a foreign state’s protection.

Does the safe-conduct end the investigation?

No. Oviedo said it does not mean the authorities will stop investigating her conduct, and she remains tied to those cases.

Who is Fernando Cerimedo?

He is an Argentine political consultant and Beller’s former partner, whom she accused of attempted femicide. A court ordered 180 days of pre-trial detention, and he denies involvement.

Sources: Bolivia’s Ministry of Government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs statements of 8 and 9 November 2026; Mexican embassy in Bolivia; Bolivia’s Santa Cruz court and prosecutors as cited in our earlier coverage.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error