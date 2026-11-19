Jamaica’s central bank has raised borrowing costs twice since September, and it says the fight against rising prices is not over.

Fort Charles at Port Royal, built by the English after they took Jamaica from Spain in 1655. File photo, November 2011. (Photo: Raychristofer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: Jamaica

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), the island’s central bank, raised its policy rate by half a percentage point to 6.50% on Wednesday 18 November 2026, its second increase in two months. The rate is what the BOJ pays deposit-taking institutions on their current account balances at the bank, and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously for the move, the bank said in its press release.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Business & Economy story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), the central bank; its rate-setting committee voted unanimously.

What. The policy rate rose by 0.5 percentage point to 6.50%, from 6.0%.

When. Announced Wednesday 18 November 2026, effective Thursday 19 November; next decision Friday 18 December.

Number. Inflation was 8.2% in October, above the bank’s 4% to 6% target range.

As of. 19 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

Jamaica’s central bank has raised borrowing costs twice since September, and it says the fight against rising prices is not over.

The bank held its rate in August 2026, then raised it by 50 basis points, or half a percentage point, to 6.0% from 5.5% on 28 September, with the move effective 29 September, according to its press release of that date. At that meeting the committee pointed to Middle East tensions, the Russia-Ukraine war, high commodity prices, tighter global financial conditions and farm costs driven by El Niño, the weather pattern that disrupts rainfall.

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The committee said then that it wanted to keep high inflation from becoming “further embedded in inflation expectations”, a phrase from its 28 September release. This month it added that the increases so far “should be adequate to support a timely return of inflation to the target range”, and that it remains committed to strengthening its toolkit to combat inflationary shocks.

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), the national statistics office, put headline inflation, the overall consumer price rise, at 8.2% in October, down from 8.6% in September, as quoted in the BOJ’s November release. That is the fifth straight month above the upper limit of the bank’s 4% to 6% target range, and it compares with 2.9% in October 2025; our earlier report on the October figure has the detail.

Core inflation, which leaves out agricultural food and fuel, was 5.4% in October, against 5.3% in September and 3.7% a year earlier, the same release said. Core is still inside the target range, but it is edging up while the headline rate eases.

The committee named imported inflation from commodity prices, elevated inflation expectations, government reconstruction spending and above-seasonal food prices linked to El Niño as drivers. It also pointed to second-round effects on services and processed food, meaning the knock-on rises that appear when firms pass higher costs into other prices.

Businesses’ expectations for inflation 12 months ahead rose to 8.3% in September from 7.3% in July, the BOJ release said. That matters to the bank because firms that expect higher prices tend to raise their own, the loop the committee says it wants to break.

The BOJ expects inflation to stay above its target range for most of the next four quarters, peaking in the quarter ending March 2027 and returning to the range by late 2027. The committee calls it an upside risk that inflation stays above target until late 2027, a more persistent breach than it had said before.

The bank also expects a temporary dip into the range in December 2026 because of base effects. That is the statistical quirk of comparing with price levels from the period after Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm that hit western Jamaica on 28 October 2025.

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On a simple subtraction (our arithmetic, not a bank figure), the new rate sits about 1.7 percentage points below October’s headline inflation, so real rates, meaning rates after inflation, are still negative. On the bank’s own outlook that makes an early return to the target range unlikely.

The bank described international reserves as “healthy” and expects the exchange rate to stay relatively stable. It warned, however, that tighter global financial conditions could threaten capital flows, and the release gave no reserve figure.

Jamaica is a tourism and remittance economy, one that relies on visitors’ spending and on money sent home by workers abroad, and the release gave no figures on either. A US investor or traveller with Jamaican-dollar exposure, or a Jamaican-American household sending money home, now faces dearer borrowing on the island and a central bank saying the fight is not over; who runs the economy is set out in our guide to the key players.

We found no named critic of the decision, and no dissent was recorded in the committee’s vote. The strongest argument against the stance is therefore one the bank makes itself, that inflation could stay above target longer than it once said.

The next policy announcement is on Friday 18 December 2026, according to the BOJ’s published schedule, and the December dip of inflation into the target range is the first test of its outlook. The date of STATIN’s November inflation release is not confirmed; see Jamaica news for updates.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Bank of Jamaica decide?

It raised its main interest rate for the second time in two months, and its committee agreed unanimously.

Why did the bank act?

Inflation has stayed above its target range for months, and the bank fears that expectations of higher prices are taking hold.

What does it mean for people with money in Jamaica?

Borrowing on the island becomes dearer, and because rates remain below inflation, saving in the local currency still loses buying power.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error