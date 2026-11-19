An audit of Jamaica’s hurricane relief found gaps in the records of donated houses, goods and funds. The disaster agency says the money is accounted for and has begun repairs to its systems.

A park by the waterfront in downtown Kingston, Jamaica's capital. File photo, 2007. (Photo: Tillon Aniel, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: Jamaica

Jamaica’s state auditors saw 31 of the 200 donated prefabricated houses meant for Hurricane Melissa victims. Their report was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

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The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Jamaica’s disaster agency, answered on Wednesday 18 November. For donors and storm-hit families, the question is whether relief money and goods reached the people they were meant for.

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Key Facts Who. ODPEM, Jamaica’s disaster agency, led by Director General Commander Alvin Gayle.

What. The Auditor General’s Department report on Melissa relief was tabled on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Numbers. Auditors saw 31 of 200 donated houses, worth over J$139 million (about US$870,000).

Response. ODPEM says no donated funds are unaccounted for and has referred discrepancies to MOCA, an anti-corruption agency.

As of. 19 November 2026.

An audit of Jamaica’s hurricane relief found gaps in the records of donated houses, goods and funds. The disaster agency says the money is accounted for and has begun repairs to its systems.

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The Big Picture

Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica at the end of October 2025, and relief donations flowed in from abroad. An earlier Auditor General’s Department report, reported in May 2026, looked at cash donations.

It found that only J$26.2 million (about US$165,000) of J$1.44 billion (about US$9 million) had been spent by 23 February 2026. This second report moves from slow spending to a harder question: whether donated goods and funds can be traced at all.

The earlier report looked at how much had been spent, while this one looks at what was received and what records exist.ODPEM, through Director General Alvin Gayle, says it has fixed its processes.

It also says it will pursue anyone found culpable.

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What Happened

The Auditor General’s Department tabled its report on ODPEM’s handling of Melissa relief in Parliament on Tuesday 17 November 2026. We could not open the report itself, so this account follows the report as presented to Parliament and described by ODPEM.

Gayle, speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday 18 November, said 169 of the 200 donated prefabricated houses have been distributed. He added that “31 remain in our custody”, the same number the auditors saw.

That split of 169 distributed and 31 in custody is Gayle’s own account, not an audit finding. The report found no receipt forms for the 200 houses.

The 200 houses are valued at more than J$139 million (about US$870,000, at about J$159.2 per US$, Bank of Jamaica trading data, mid-November 2026). The report also found that 248 of 1,332 donated assets lacked receipt forms.

A Chinook helicopter loads relief supplies in Jamaica during the 2025 Hurricane Melissa response. (File photo) Photo: US Marine Corps, Staff Sgt. Brett Norman, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Money and Customs

About J$45 million (about US$280,000) of donated funds was used to pay customs clearance, the fees and paperwork to release imported goods, for goods consigned to other parties, ODPEM said on 18 November. Gayle said the payments “fell outside the approved purpose” of the donated funds and were an exceptional measure to speed up shipments.

He said steps have been taken to restore the funds to their designated account. The account will be repaid in full once an approved additional allocation arrives, he told the briefing.

ODPEM reported donations valued at J$6.3 billion (about US$39.6 million), but the audit said key components of that figure could not be substantiated.

What ODPEM Says It Is Doing

Gayle said ODPEM has introduced a new standard operating procedure, a realigned logistics department and an upgraded accounting system. Anyone found culpable, he said on 18 November, will be held accountable.

ODPEM has asked Jamaica’s organised crime and anti-corruption agency, the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), to investigate discrepancies identified in an internal inquiry. Gayle said ODPEM is cooperating with the investigators.

Why It Matters

Relief aid runs on public trust, and each untraceable item weakens the case for the next donation, so the audit matters beyond Jamaica’s accounts. The audit puts a number on the gap: ODPEM’s reported J$6.3 billion (about US$39.6 million) of donations includes components that auditors could not substantiate.

Storm-hit households wait for housing and supplies, while donor governments and companies decide whether to give again. Gayle’s counter-position, stated on 18 November, is that no donation funds are unaccounted for.

What To Watch

We found no confirmed date for a parliamentary committee review of the audit, or for any result of the MOCA inquiry. Until the Auditor General’s Department, Parliament or ODPEM publishes a date, readers should treat both as not confirmed.

In Plain English Auditor General’s Department: the state body that checks how public bodies spend money and report assets.

the state body that checks how public bodies spend money and report assets. ODPEM: Jamaica’s national disaster preparedness and emergency management agency.

Jamaica’s national disaster preparedness and emergency management agency. MOCA: Jamaica’s agency that investigates organised crime and corruption.

Jamaica’s agency that investigates organised crime and corruption. Tabled: formally presented to Parliament.

What Is Not Known

We found no result of the MOCA inquiry and no parliamentary committee date. We also found no opposition reaction to this report.

What It Means for You

Storm-hit households are the first people affected, since the missing houses and supplies were meant for them. Donor governments and aid groups with money in Jamaica will want to see the repayment and the new accounting system working.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Jamaica audit find about Melissa relief?

Auditors saw 31 of 200 donated prefabricated houses, and key parts of ODPEM’s J$6.3 billion (about US$39.6 million) in reported donations could not be substantiated. The report was tabled on 17 November 2026.

What did ODPEM say about the J$45 million customs payments?

Gayle said the payments fell outside the approved purpose of the donated funds and were an exceptional measure to speed up shipments. The account will be repaid in full once an approved additional allocation arrives.

Is any donated money missing, according to ODPEM?

ODPEM says no donation funds are unaccounted for. The audit, however, said key components of the reported J$6.3 billion could not be substantiated.

Who is investigating the discrepancies?

ODPEM asked MOCA, Jamaica’s organised crime and anti-corruption agency, to investigate discrepancies found in an internal inquiry. Gayle said ODPEM is cooperating, and no result has been announced.

Sources Published Thursday 19 November 2026 · Source: Auditor General’s Department report tabled in Parliament on 17 November 2026, as described by ODPEM; ODPEM statements of 18 November 2026; Bank of Jamaica trading summary · Auditor General’s Department · ODPEM · Bank of Jamaica · Parliament of Jamaica

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