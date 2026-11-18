Storm-wrecked homes and downed power lines in Jamaica in the days after Hurricane Melissa (Photo: World Central Kitchen, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Jamaica · Hurricane Melissa · Relief Aid

Jamaica’s disaster agency said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that “no monies have been unaccounted for” in its Hurricane Melissa relief work. Director General Commander Alvin Gayle of ODPEM, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, spoke at the post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, the prime minister’s office in St Andrew.

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He was answering a state audit tabled in Parliament on Tuesday 17 November 2026, in which auditors could not verify where J$4.84 billion (US$31 million) of donated goods went. The audit does not allege theft, and the two sides are applying different tests.

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Proof of delivery is the issue for donors abroad and storm-hit Jamaicans. Amounts here are converted at about J$157 per US$, the market rate on 18 November 2026.

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Key Facts Who. Alvin Gayle, head of disaster agency ODPEM, answered the state audit office, the Auditor General’s Department.

What. He says no money is unaccounted for; auditors say they could not verify third-party goods.

Numbers. Auditors could not verify J$4.84 billion (US$31 million) of J$6.31 billion (US$40 million) in donated goods.

Money. Donation account paid J$45.1 million (US$287,000) in brokerage and related fees; Gayle says repayment is coming.

Next. The audit sets 31 December 2026 and 31 March 2027 as checkpoints for repayment steps.

ODPEM says nothing is unaccounted for, while the Auditor General says it could not verify where much of the donated goods went. Those are different tests, and two dated checkpoints are coming.

What Gayle Said

Gayle told the briefing, in the wording of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS, the government news agency), “I wish also to place on the record that no monies have been unaccounted for.” He acknowledged “documentation, inventory and reconciliation challenges” (JIS, 18 November 2026).

He acknowledged the roughly J$45 million (US$287,000) finding and described it as money used to facilitate customs clearance of relief supplies consigned to third parties. He said the spending fell outside the purpose of the donated funds (IRIE FM, a Jamaican radio station, and the Jamaica Gleaner, a daily newspaper, 18 November).

He said approval has been granted for an additional allocation and the donation account will be reimbursed in full. That is Gayle’s own statement, and we have not seen the approval.

He listed fixes: the Logistics Department now sits under the Director General’s office, new procedures govern receiving, storing and distributing goods, and the accounting system is being upgraded (JIS). An internal inquiry was referred on 7 September 2026 for further investigation, according to the audit report.

Gayle said MOCA, the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency, confirmed in October that it had jurisdiction and assigned an investigator (JIS). He said anyone found culpable will be held accountable.

The Falmouth Post Office in Trelawny, Jamaica, on 27 January 2026, with broken upper-floor windows left by Hurricane Melissa. File photo, cropped. (Photo: Concord, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The Bigger Picture

Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica as a Category 5 storm on 28 October 2025, with the worst damage in the western parishes. In May 2026 the Auditor General reported that only J$26.2 million (US$167,000), or 1.8%, of J$1.44 billion (US$9.2 million) in cash donations had been spent by 23 February 2026, as our May cash audit showed.

A 2024 audit of ODPEM had already flagged weak storage and stock control, as our report on the rice, crackers and warehouse findings showed. The new report recognises the storm conditions but says they raised the need for basic controls.

ODPEM wants to show control and repay its donation account. The Auditor General wants proof that goods reached the people they were meant for.

The report does not allege theft: auditors say they could not verify delivery, not that anything was stolen. It also does not clear ODPEM, because “accounted for” is a different test from evidence of arrival.

What the Auditors Found

The Auditor General’s Department, led by Auditor General Pamela Monroe-Ellis, tabled its report in the House of Representatives on Tuesday 17 November 2026. It is the fourth in a series of real-time audits.

ODPEM reported J$6.31 billion (US$40 million) of in-kind donations as at July 2026, including J$4.84 billion (US$31 million) for third parties. Auditors could not verify that part because ODPEM did not answer their 25 August 2026 request for evidence of delivery.

The donation account paid J$45.1 million (US$287,000) in brokerage and related fees, of which J$33 million (US$210,000) cleared third-party goods (Auditor General; Jamaica Observer, a Jamaican daily, 18 November 2026). ODPEM told auditors the fees were “an exceptional and limited operational measure”.

ODPEM’s schedule lists 200 donated prefabricated houses valued at J$139.1 million (US$886,000). The auditors had “so far” verified 31 of them, and Gayle rejected the report that only 31 can be accounted for (IRIE FM, 18 November 2026).

In Plain English

ODPEM: Jamaica’s state disaster agency, leading Hurricane Melissa relief.

Jamaica’s state disaster agency, leading Hurricane Melissa relief. Auditor General’s Department: the independent state body that audits public spending.

the independent state body that audits public spending. MOCA: the police anti-corruption and organised-crime agency.

the police anti-corruption and organised-crime agency. In-kind donation: goods, not cash.

goods, not cash. J$: Jamaican dollars; US$ values here are approximate.

Why It Matters

Donors that sent goods and cash, and Jamaicans waiting for relief, rely on proof that aid arrived. About 77% of the J$6.31 billion (US$40 million) reported, the J$4.84 billion (US$31 million) meant for third parties, is what auditors could not verify.

The claim of full accounting stays unproven to outsiders until ODPEM produces delivery evidence. ODPEM disputes any reading that money is missing, while the Auditor General’s Department says its 25 August request went unanswered.

What to Watch

The report’s action table sets two checkpoints: 31 December 2026 for a Finance Ministry determination and consignment controls, and 31 March 2027 for reimbursement or recovery of the J$45.1 million (US$287,000). The MOCA investigation has no published date.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether all 200 prefabricated houses are located and documented, or what documents show where the J$4.84 billion (US$31 million) of third-party goods went. We have not seen the documents behind Gayle’s rejection of the 31-house figure, and the audit has not published a final count.

The date and size of the extra allocation are also unknown. No one is charged as far as the sources say, and it is not known whether MOCA’s work will lead to charges.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did ODPEM say on 18 November 2026?

Director General Alvin Gayle said “no monies have been unaccounted for” and that corrective action began before the audit was public. He acknowledged documentation, inventory and reconciliation challenges.

Does the audit say aid was stolen?

No. The Auditor General’s Department says it could not verify that third-party goods reached recipients, which is different from alleging theft.

How much could auditors not verify?

Auditors could not verify J$4.84 billion (US$31 million) of third-party goods, about 77% of the J$6.31 billion (US$40 million) ODPEM reported. ODPEM had not answered their 25 August 2026 evidence request.

When is the cash due back?

The report’s action table sets 31 December 2026 for a Finance Ministry determination and 31 March 2027 for reimbursement or recovery of J$45.1 million (US$287,000). Gayle says the donation account will be repaid in full.

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