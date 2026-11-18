Downtown Kingston, Jamaica's capital, where Parliament and the main government offices sit. File photo, 2007. (Photo: Tillon Aniel, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Jamaica

Jamaica’s House of Representatives voted late on Tuesday 17 November 2026 to bar opposition lawmaker Dr Angela Brown Burke from its next six sittings. The vote was 29 to 20, with the governing side using its majority.

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The motion accuses her of blocking Speaker Juliet Holness as she left the chamber after the 3 November sitting and shouting “coward” at her. Brown Burke, who represents St Andrew South West, says she never touched the Speaker.

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Key Facts Who. Angela Brown Burke, opposition People’s National Party (PNP) lawmaker for St Andrew South West.

What. The House suspended her for six sittings on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Vote. 29 for, 20 against, 13 absent; the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) won.

Why. Alleged blocking of Speaker Juliet Holness on 3 November; Brown Burke denies any contact.

As of. 18 November 2026, 21:45 GMT.

A dispute over how Jamaica’s Parliament disciplines its own members may now reach the courts. The Opposition says it will challenge the sanction, while the governing side says her conduct broke House rules.

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What Happened in the House

Floyd Green, the Leader of Government Business who runs the governing side’s agenda in the House, moved the motion on Tuesday night. After a long debate the Opposition called a formal vote, and the motion passed 29 to 20 with 13 members absent.

The suspension bars her from House sittings, committee meetings and the parliamentary grounds until the sixth sitting after Tuesday’s has ended. The motion calls her conduct toward the Speaker contempt of the House, meaning a deliberate offence against its authority.

Fort Charles at Port Royal, a historic fort near Kingston. (File photo) Photo: Raychristofer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The Big Picture

This is Brown Burke’s second suspension in under seven months. On Tuesday 28 April 2026 the Speaker ordered her out for the rest of a late-night sitting after she handled the House’s ceremonial mace, the staff that marks the Speaker’s authority.

Green’s motion cited the April episode as part of the case against her. The April sitting was a late-night debate in the Committee of the Whole House, the stage at which the full House examines a bill clause by clause.

Brown Burke belongs to the PNP, Jamaica’s main opposition party. The Government is run by the JLP, and Speaker Holness is the wife of Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

What Each Side Says

Green argued that Brown Burke engaged in unparliamentary conduct toward the Speaker. He moved the motion as Leader of Government Business, so the governing side carried it.

Brown Burke says she stood in the aisle to protest what she calls the Speaker’s biased conduct, and denies any physical contact. She acknowledges using the word “coward” during an Opposition argument about the Government’s change of policy on the US embargo on Cuba.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding, who heads the PNP, said in March 2024 that a Speaker married to the prime minister sits badly with the duty to act independently. Opposition members now say the dispute is about the Speaker’s conduct, which they call biased toward the Government.

Dr Dayton Campbell, the Opposition lawmaker for Westmoreland Eastern, said the matter would be taken to court. The Opposition has also tabled a motion to censure Holness, a formal rebuke, which was read into the record on Tuesday night but not debated.

Why It Matters

Because the governing side holds the majority, the vote went its way by nine (29 to 20), and the same arithmetic leaves the Opposition’s censure motion against the Speaker with little chance of passing. The sanction removes one opposition voice for six sittings.

The US embargo on Cuba, in force for more than 60 years, was the subject of the argument in which she used the word. Jamaica’s parties therefore differ on foreign policy as well as on parliamentary conduct.

In Plain English

House of Representatives: the elected lower chamber of Jamaica’s Parliament, which meets at Gordon House in Kingston.

the elected lower chamber of Jamaica’s Parliament, which meets at Gordon House in Kingston. Speaker: the officer who chairs the House and enforces its rules.

the officer who chairs the House and enforces its rules. Leader of Government Business: the minister who steers the governing side’s agenda through the House.

the minister who steers the governing side’s agenda through the House. Mace: the ceremonial staff that stands for the Speaker’s authority.

What Is Not Known

The House has not published the dates of the six sittings covered by the suspension. The Opposition has not said when it would go to court.

Whether Brown Burke touched the Speaker is disputed: the motion says she did, and she says she did not. No court filing date has been announced.

What to Watch Next

The suspension covers the next six sittings, with dates not confirmed. Any Opposition court filing is the second checkpoint, and no date has been given.

Readers can follow Jamaica’s wider political picture in our Jamaica politics explainer. For another current story from Kingston, see our report on Jamaica’s hurricane aid audit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Angela Brown Burke suspended from Jamaica’s Parliament?

The motion says she blocked Speaker Juliet Holness in the aisle after the 3 November sitting, shouted “coward” and made contact with her. Brown Burke denies any physical contact.

How long is the suspension?

Six sittings of the House of Representatives. It lasts until the sixth sitting after Tuesday 17 November ends, and the House has not published those dates.

Who voted for and against the suspension?

The motion passed 29 to 20, with 13 members absent. The Opposition called the formal count and voted against.

Can the suspension be challenged?

Dr Dayton Campbell, an Opposition lawmaker, said the Opposition would take the matter to court. No filing date has been announced.

Sources: motion and vote in Jamaica’s House of Representatives, 17 November 2026; statements by Floyd Green, Mark Golding, Dayton Campbell and Angela Brown Burke.

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