Audit: Jamaica

Auditors counted 204 bags of rice still in a Jamaican government warehouse on 18 June 2026, about three months after a manager warned that roughly 200 bags were heavily infested with weevils. The finding comes from a report by Jamaica’s Auditor General, the state’s independent spending watchdog, on how donated Hurricane Melissa aid was managed.

The same audit found that the relief agency, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), could not verify that donated goods were properly received, valued and delivered. Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, struck Jamaica on 28 October 2025; see our earlier report on the donations.

Key Facts What. Jamaica’s Auditor General says ODPEM cannot show donated goods were recorded, valued and delivered.

Rice. 204 bags were still stored on 18 June 2026, three months after a warning of infestation.

Money. Only 2.2% of 859 million Jamaican dollars (US$5.4 million) in donated supplies could be validated.

Starlink. 513 of 670 donated satellite internet devices issued by police were confirmed as received.

As of 18 November 2026, 11:30 GMT

Auditors say the records are too thin to show donated food reached storm victims. ODPEM concedes the gaps and says it has introduced periodic stock checks.

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What the Auditors Found

The Auditor General’s Department, led by Pamela Monroe-Ellis, counted stock at one ODPEM warehouse on 18 June 2026 and found 359 boxes of crackers past their best-before date. It also saw insects on the packaging of some food items, although fumigation of the warehouse, completed on 14 May 2026, cost 450,000 Jamaican dollars (J$450,000, about US$2,800).

ODPEM could not give auditors store records to compare against the physical count. Of the J$859 million (about US$5.4 million) in food and other consumables it reported receiving, auditors could validate only J$19 million (about US$120,000), or 2.2%, because just two of 65 receipt forms for internationally donated items had supporting documents.

Another J$4.8 billion (about US$30 million) of the J$6.3 billion (about US$40 million) in donations ODPEM reported was marked for third parties such as other organisations. ODPEM gave no evidence that these goods reached them, and it also cleared consignments worth about J$780 million (about US$4.9 million) that appear on no donation schedule.

ODPEM spent J$298 million (about US$1.9 million) on transport, brokerage and demurrage, which are port and shipping fees. About J$45 million (about US$280,000) of that came from its donation account, including J$33 million (about US$210,000) for third-party goods, and ODPEM could not show the authority to use donated funds that way.

Starlink Devices Handed Out Without Rules

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the national police, held 696 donated Starlink satellite internet terminals and issued 683 of them to 75 recipients. The audit found no written allocation criteria, and the authorisation letter from the Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, dated 27 February 2026, came four months after distribution began.

Auditors asked 70 recipients, who together received 670 devices, to confirm receipt, and only 33 replied. As a result 513 devices were confirmed, while 157 devices went to recipients who did not answer.

The Big Picture: A Weakness That Predates Melissa

This is the fourth report in the Auditor General’s real-time audit of the Melissa response. The department says it audits while relief is still under way so that problems are caught before losses build up.

The storage problems are not new. A 2024 performance audit of ODPEM cited limited space, staff shortages, poor stock rotation and unsuitable conditions, and ODPEM told auditors in April 2024 that it had lost relief items worth an estimated J$3.9 million (about US$25,000).

The Falmouth Post Office in Trelawny, Jamaica, on 27 January 2026, with broken upper-floor windows; Wikimedia Commons files the photo under the effects of Hurricane Melissa. File photo, cropped. Photo: Concord, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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ODPEM says it is upgrading its accounting system and on 6 July 2026 ran a supply chain workshop with the World Food Programme, the United Nations food agency. In its September 2026 response it conceded that gaps in staff knowledge played a part, and promised training and supervisory reviews, and said it had already introduced periodic stock checks and first-in, first-out rotation, which means the oldest stock goes out first.

The auditors acknowledge that ODPEM worked under exceptional conditions after a Category 5 storm. They argue those conditions made basic controls more important, not less.

Why It Matters

ODPEM could verify only 2.2% (J$19 million, about US$120,000) of the consumables it logged, so donors cannot tell from its records whether their goods reached storm victims. The report’s summary gives no breakdown of donations by country of origin, so we cannot say how much came from the United States or the Jamaican diaspora.

Related reading covers Jamaica’s housing relief grants and the IMF’s growth outlook after Melissa. The auditors recommend that ODPEM match every cleared consignment to a donation schedule and record where each item went.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the infested rice was ever given out, because ODPEM’s records do not show it. The report also gives no findings from ODPEM’s referral of its inventory inquiry, made on 7 September 2026, to an external investigation body.

What to Watch

ODPEM’s agreed deadlines include 30 November 2026 to assess the infested stock and approve a new warehouse policy, and 31 December 2026 for an expiry register and for reconciling consignments and unopened containers. Full implementation is due by 31 March 2027, according to the report’s schedule of recommendations.

What It Means for You

If you donated goods through the Jamaican government, the audit means ODPEM cannot yet show where most donated consumables went. The report describes a risk of loss and misuse, not proven loss.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Jamaica’s audit find about the rice?

Auditors counted 204 bags of rice on 18 June 2026, about three months after ODPEM’s logistics manager warned on 23 March that roughly 200 bags were heavily infested with weevils. They said this pointed to weak storage and stock rotation.

How much donated aid could auditors not trace?

Auditors could validate only J$19 million (about US$120,000) of the J$859 million (about US$5.4 million) in consumables ODPEM said it received. ODPEM also gave no evidence that J$4.8 billion (about US$30 million) in goods marked for third parties reached them.

What is ODPEM?

ODPEM is Jamaica’s Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, the government agency that leads storm response. It led the relief effort after Hurricane Melissa struck on 28 October 2025.

What happens next?

ODPEM has agreed deadlines of 30 November and 31 December 2026 for key fixes, with full implementation by 31 March 2027. It has also referred its own inventory inquiry to an external investigation body.

Sources: Auditor General’s Department of Jamaica, Hurricane Melissa Relief Initiative: In-Kind Donations, compliance audit report dated 29 October 2026, including ODPEM’s management responses of September 2026. Amounts converted at about J$159.3 per US$, the Bank of Jamaica rate of 13 November 2026. More: Jamaica news in English.