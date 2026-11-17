Jamaica’s annual inflation eased to 8.2% in October 2026 from 8.6% in September, the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN, the national statistics office) said on Monday 16 November 2026. Prices still rose 0.3% over the month, led by higher electricity and water charges.

The figure matters because the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ, the central bank) announces its next interest rate decision on Wednesday 18 November 2026. Inflation is still above the BOJ’s target range of 4% to 6%, so households on the island keep paying more for food, transport and power.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Economy story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Rate. annual inflation fell to 8.2% in October 2026 from 8.6% in September.

Month. prices rose 0.3% in October, mainly on higher electricity and water charges.

Target. the Bank of Jamaica, the central bank, aims for inflation of 4% to 6%.

Prices. over the year food rose 10.9% and transport 15.0%.

Next. the central bank decides on interest rates on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Inflation has cooled slightly from September, yet it remains above the central bank’s target. The next rate decision arrives this week.

Why Prices Jumped This Year

A year ago Jamaica’s inflation was low, at 2.9% in October 2025, according to STATIN, as set out in a Jamaican newspaper’s report of the release. It then climbed to 7.5% in July 2026 and 7.9% in August, as the Bank of Jamaica reported on 28 September 2026, quoting STATIN.

STATIN put the September rate at 8.6%, after a monthly rise of 1.5% and a 2.9% jump in food prices, in its release of Thursday 15 October 2026. We covered that release in our September inflation story.

File photo, April 2014: a painted trading house on a downtown Kingston street. Photo: Ralf Steinberger / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The BOJ’s Monetary Policy Committee, its rate-setting panel, gave four reasons for rising prices on 28 September 2026. They were higher commodity prices from the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflicts and drought linked to El Niño, a Pacific weather pattern that hurt crop yields.

The other two were tighter global financial conditions and recovery spending after Hurricane Melissa, which passed over Jamaica on 28 October 2025. The committee unanimously raised the policy rate, the BOJ’s benchmark interest rate, by 50 basis points (half a percentage point) to 6.0%, effective 29 September 2026.

The policy rate is the rate the BOJ pays deposit-taking institutions on their current accounts at the bank. The BOJ projects overall inflation to keep rising in the near term and to return to its target range by mid-2027, with risks skewed to the upside.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Jamaica 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What Drove October

STATIN said the annual rate was mainly influenced by food and non-alcoholic beverages at 10.9%, transport at 15.0%, and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels at 4.9%. In the consumer price index (CPI) basket, the list of goods and services used to measure prices, food weighs 35.8%, housing 17.8% and transport 11.2%.

In October alone the housing and fuels division rose 1.3%, the biggest driver of the 0.3% monthly rise, according to STATIN, as set out in a Jamaican newspaper’s report of the release. Electricity, gas and other fuels climbed 3.5% and water supply 1.2%.

STATIN’s consumer price page shows the national CPI moving to 156.4 in October 2026 from 155.8 in September. The Statistical Institute of Jamaica also lists calendar-year-to-date inflation at 4.3% for October 2026 among its key indicators.

What It Means for You

People living in Jamaica feel this most, because food and housing together make up 53.6% of the price basket, according to STATIN’s weights. Visitors and expatriates who buy groceries, fuel and electricity on the island meet the same higher prices.

For readers in the United States the direct effect is small, and this story offers no investment or travel advice. Our reports on Jamaica’s growth recovery after the hurricane and on tourism after Melissa give the wider picture.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the BOJ’s rate decision on Wednesday 18 November 2026. The second is its announcement on Friday 18 December 2026, according to its announcement schedule.

Damien King, executive director of the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CAPRI, a Jamaican think tank), said on 15 October that the September rise “will create some hardships but doesn’t reflect an underlying slippage of our low inflation stance”. He also said, “This is now a full year after Melissa so crop yields should be returning to normal,” which could lower prices.

We could not confirm the date of STATIN’s November CPI release. The figure will appear on the institute’s consumer price page once it is published.

What Is Not Known

No outcome of the 18 November decision is known at the time of writing. It is also unclear whether food prices ease as crops recover.

More: Jamaica news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Our economy coverage follows prices and central banks across the region.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Jamaica’s inflation rate in October 2026?

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica reported annual inflation of 8.2%, down from 8.6% in September. Prices rose 0.3% over the month.

What is the Bank of Jamaica’s inflation target?

The central bank targets inflation of 4% to 6%. It projects headline inflation to return to that range by mid-2027, with risks skewed to the upside.

When is the next Bank of Jamaica rate decision?

The next decision is on Wednesday 18 November 2026, then on Friday 18 December 2026. The policy rate was raised to 6.0% effective 29 September 2026.

What pushed Jamaican prices up?

The statistics office named food at 10.9%, transport at 15.0% and housing and fuels at 4.9% as the main influences on the annual rate. In October, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 3.5%.

Sources: Statistical Institute of Jamaica, CPI release, 16 November 2026; Bank of Jamaica, monetary policy press release, 28 September 2026; Bank of Jamaica, 2026 announcement schedule.