Africa: Nigeria

A village head in Nigeria’s Kaduna State says armed men he calls bandits abducted 12 residents of Kurmin Wali on Sunday 15 November 2026. Village head Isiaku Danazumi said on Monday that three later escaped, leaving nine held.

He counts 14 villagers in captivity, including five taken on 2 and 10 October. Armed men seized scores of worshippers in the same village on 18 January 2026.

Key Facts Who. 12 residents of Kurmin Wali, in Kaduna State, were seized, the village head says.

What. Three of the 12 later escaped; nine remain in captivity, according to the village head.

When. About 9:14 a.m. on Sunday 15 November 2026, per the village head.

Total held. The village head counts 14 villagers held, including five taken on 2 and 10 October.

As of 17 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

Everything here rests on the village head’s account; police had not responded.

What Is Not Known

Police and the state security ministry had issued no statement by Monday, and the police spokesperson could not be reached. Who the attackers are and whether a ransom was demanded in this raid are unknown.

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What It Means for You

Travellers to Nigeria should follow official US State Department advisories, which this report does not replace. More is in our Nigeria section, including a report on the arrest of a terror suspect in Kaduna, and in our Africa coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Kurmin Wali?

Kurmin Wali is a village in Afogo Ward, Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, in northern Nigeria.

Have the police confirmed the abduction?

Not by Monday 16 November: neither the police nor the state security ministry had issued a statement.

Sources: Statement of Kurmin Wali village head Isiaku Danazumi to journalists, 16 November 2026; Kaduna State Police Command and Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs (no statement as of 16 November 2026); Reports on the January 2026 Kurmin Wali abduction.

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