Nigeria Arrests Terror Suspect in Kaduna

IBOV 170,976.99 ▲ 1.47% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.13% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.20% USD/CLP970.79▼ 0.60% USD/COP3,283▲ 1.31% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.97% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.56▼ 0.05% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▼ 0.02% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.81% BRENT 93.91 ▼ 4.49% WTI 87.76 ▼ 3.38% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.35 ▲ 2.14% GOLD 4,117 ▲ 1.03% SILVER 52.69 ▲ 1.70% SOY 1,193 ▲ 0.36% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 591.75 ▲ 0.08% COFFEE 267.25 ▼ 4.55% SUGAR 18.31 ▲ 0.38% ORANGE JUICE 144.60 ▲ 8.68% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,136 ▼ 0.37% BEEF 216.58 ▲ 1.18% CATTLE 325.05 ▲ 0.85% LITHIUM 60.87 ▼ 0.07% PETR4 45.21 ▼ 0.20% VALE3 65.82 ▲ 2.78% ITUB4 41.25 ▲ 1.78% BBDC4 14.50 ▲ 2.11% ABEV3 15.56 ▲ 0.52% BBAS3 17.04 ▼ 0.53% B3SA3 14.62 ▲ 1.60% WEGE3 50.23 ▲ 4.23% PRIO3 59.33 ▼ 1.90% SUZB3 53.34 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 30.88 ▲ 1.95% AZZA3 15.14 ▲ 2.57% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.82 ▲ 0.53% PSSA3 44.95 ▲ 1.35% CVCB3 0.85 ▲ 1.19% POSI3 3.06 ▼ 0.97% SLCE3 17.19 ▲ 3.49% NATU3 5.44 ▲ 5.22% BRKM5 3.10 ▼ 3.13% RANI3 8.55 ▲ 0.96% CSNA3 4.60 ▲ 4.31% IBOV 170,976.99 ▲ 1.47% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.52 ▲ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.19% USD/CLP 971.23 ▼ 0.55% USD/COP 3,280 ▲ 1.22% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.95% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▼ 0.21% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.64% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.40% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.87% BRENT 93.91 ▼ 4.49% WTI 87.76 ▼ 3.38% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.35 ▲ 2.14% GOLD 4,117 ▲ 1.03% SILVER 52.69 ▲ 1.70% SOY 1,193 ▲ 0.36% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 591.75 ▲ 0.08% COFFEE 267.25 ▼ 4.55% SUGAR 18.31 ▲ 0.38% ORANGE JUICE 144.60 ▲ 8.68% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,136 ▼ 0.37% BEEF 216.58 ▲ 1.18% CATTLE 325.05 ▲ 0.85% LITHIUM 60.87 ▼ 0.07% PETR4 45.21 ▼ 0.20% VALE3 65.82 ▲ 2.78% ITUB4 41.25 ▲ 1.78% BBDC4 14.50 ▲ 2.11% ABEV3 15.56 ▲ 0.52% BBAS3 17.04 ▼ 0.53% B3SA3 14.62 ▲ 1.60% WEGE3 50.23 ▲ 4.23% PRIO3 59.33 ▼ 1.90% SUZB3 53.34 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 30.88 ▲ 1.95% AZZA3 15.14 ▲ 2.57% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.82 ▲ 0.53% PSSA3 44.95 ▲ 1.35% CVCB3 0.85 ▲ 1.19% POSI3 3.06 ▼ 0.97% SLCE3 17.19 ▲ 3.49% NATU3 5.44 ▲ 5.22% BRKM5 3.10 ▼ 3.13% RANI3 8.55 ▲ 0.96% CSNA3 4.60 ▲ 4.31%
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Monday, November 9, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Nigeria Arrests Terror Suspect in Kaduna

By · · 4 min read

NIGERIA · SECURITY

Nigerian troops arrested a suspected terrorist, Auta Maikyala, at a hospital in Kagarko, a town and local government area (an administrative district) of Kaduna State, on Thursday 5 November 2026, the military said on Friday 6 November. The same force, Joint Task Force North West, the military command for the region, says it cleared hideouts in Zamfara State and that the air force struck suspected camps linked to Dogo Gide, a wanted armed-group leader in the military’s words.

For US readers, the US State Department rates both states Level 4, Do Not Travel, its highest warning, so the operations bear on risk for anyone with staff, projects or family in northwest Nigeria. All details come from the military and are not yet independently confirmed.

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Key Facts

  • Arrest Troops and the DSS, the Department of State Services, Nigeria’s domestic intelligence agency, arrested Auta Maikyala in Kagarko on 5 November.
  • Status He is a suspect held pending investigation and prosecution; no court has ruled.
  • Zamfara Troops cleared hideouts in three Maradun villages, and air strikes hit the Maru area.
  • Target The strikes hit sites linked to Dogo Gide, a wanted armed-group leader in the military’s words.
  • Next The military says it will keep up operations across the northwest.

What the Military Says Happened in Kaduna

Captain Tamuno Sinivie, the Acting Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force North West, said in a statement on Friday 6 November that troops of Sector 1 of the operation acted with DSS officers. The task force runs Operation Fansan Yamma, the military campaign against armed groups in the northwest.

Maikyala was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound that, the military said, he suffered in a clash with a rival faction. Early investigations indicate that he took part in attacks on communities, kidnappings and cattle rustling, it said.

Sokoto Road in Kaduna, Nigeria
Sokoto Road in Kaduna, the northern Nigerian city that is the capital of Kaduna State, pictured in July 2021. (Photo: Anasskoko, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

He is a suspect until a court rules. The military says he is in custody pending further investigation and prosecution.

Operations in Zamfara

On 5 November troops cleared hideouts at Aljummu Hausa, Aljummu Fulani and Tunga Magaji, villages in Maradun, a local government area (an administrative district) of Zamfara. The aim, the statement said, was to restrict armed groups and improve security for residents.

The Nigerian Air Force struck suspected locations at Babban Doka and Kuyumbana Forest in Maru local government area after intelligence that armed men were gathering to plan attacks. The military linked the sites to Dogo Gide, whom it calls a wanted terrorist kingpin, and said troops now dominate the area.

Why Northwest Nigeria Stays Dangerous

Armed gangs, known locally as bandits, kidnap for ransom and raid villages across Zamfara and neighbouring states, and the military has fought them for years. Our report on a family killed by fire in Maradun shows what is at stake for villagers.

See also our earlier coverage of political events in Kaduna. We have also profiled the state’s former governor Nasir El-Rufai.

What It Means for You

The US State Department rates Kaduna and Zamfara Level 4, Do Not Travel, its highest warning. One arrest and a set of air strikes do not by themselves show that risk has fallen, and the statement gives no casualty figures.

What Is Not Known

The details come from a military statement, and we found no independent confirmation of the arrest or the strikes. The statement does not say whether there were casualties from the air strikes or whether Dogo Gide was present.

More in Nigeria news in English. The Rio Times covers the country every day.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Auta Maikyala?

The military describes him as a suspected terrorist arrested at a hospital in Kagarko, Kaduna State, on 5 November 2026. He is a suspect and no court has ruled.

What is Operation Fansan Yamma?

It is the military campaign against armed groups in northwest Nigeria. Joint Task Force North West runs it.

What happened in Zamfara?

Troops cleared hideouts in three villages in Maradun on 5 November, and the air force struck sites in Maru. The military linked the strikes to a wanted kingpin, Dogo Gide.

Is it safe for Americans to travel to Kaduna or Zamfara?

The US State Department rates both states Level 4, Do Not Travel, its highest warning. Check its Nigeria advisory before any trip.

Sources: Joint Task Force North West (Operation Fansan Yamma), statement by Captain Tamuno Sinivie, 6 November 2026; US State Department, Nigeria Travel Advisory, read 9 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Africa Auta Maikyala Dogo Gide Kaduna Nigeria Nigerian military Operation Fansan Yamma Security terrorism Zamfara

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