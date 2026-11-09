Nigeria Arrests Terror Suspect in Kaduna
NIGERIA · SECURITY
Nigerian troops arrested a suspected terrorist, Auta Maikyala, at a hospital in Kagarko, a town and local government area (an administrative district) of Kaduna State, on Thursday 5 November 2026, the military said on Friday 6 November. The same force, Joint Task Force North West, the military command for the region, says it cleared hideouts in Zamfara State and that the air force struck suspected camps linked to Dogo Gide, a wanted armed-group leader in the military’s words.
For US readers, the US State Department rates both states Level 4, Do Not Travel, its highest warning, so the operations bear on risk for anyone with staff, projects or family in northwest Nigeria. All details come from the military and are not yet independently confirmed.
Key Facts
- Arrest Troops and the DSS, the Department of State Services, Nigeria’s domestic intelligence agency, arrested Auta Maikyala in Kagarko on 5 November.
- Status He is a suspect held pending investigation and prosecution; no court has ruled.
- Zamfara Troops cleared hideouts in three Maradun villages, and air strikes hit the Maru area.
- Target The strikes hit sites linked to Dogo Gide, a wanted armed-group leader in the military’s words.
- Next The military says it will keep up operations across the northwest.
What the Military Says Happened in Kaduna
Captain Tamuno Sinivie, the Acting Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force North West, said in a statement on Friday 6 November that troops of Sector 1 of the operation acted with DSS officers. The task force runs Operation Fansan Yamma, the military campaign against armed groups in the northwest.
Maikyala was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound that, the military said, he suffered in a clash with a rival faction. Early investigations indicate that he took part in attacks on communities, kidnappings and cattle rustling, it said.
He is a suspect until a court rules. The military says he is in custody pending further investigation and prosecution.
Operations in Zamfara
On 5 November troops cleared hideouts at Aljummu Hausa, Aljummu Fulani and Tunga Magaji, villages in Maradun, a local government area (an administrative district) of Zamfara. The aim, the statement said, was to restrict armed groups and improve security for residents.
The Nigerian Air Force struck suspected locations at Babban Doka and Kuyumbana Forest in Maru local government area after intelligence that armed men were gathering to plan attacks. The military linked the sites to Dogo Gide, whom it calls a wanted terrorist kingpin, and said troops now dominate the area.
Why Northwest Nigeria Stays Dangerous
Armed gangs, known locally as bandits, kidnap for ransom and raid villages across Zamfara and neighbouring states, and the military has fought them for years. Our report on a family killed by fire in Maradun shows what is at stake for villagers.
See also our earlier coverage of political events in Kaduna. We have also profiled the state’s former governor Nasir El-Rufai.
What It Means for You
The US State Department rates Kaduna and Zamfara Level 4, Do Not Travel, its highest warning. One arrest and a set of air strikes do not by themselves show that risk has fallen, and the statement gives no casualty figures.
What Is Not Known
The details come from a military statement, and we found no independent confirmation of the arrest or the strikes. The statement does not say whether there were casualties from the air strikes or whether Dogo Gide was present.
More in Nigeria news in English. The Rio Times covers the country every day.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Auta Maikyala?
The military describes him as a suspected terrorist arrested at a hospital in Kagarko, Kaduna State, on 5 November 2026. He is a suspect and no court has ruled.
What is Operation Fansan Yamma?
It is the military campaign against armed groups in northwest Nigeria. Joint Task Force North West runs it.
What happened in Zamfara?
Troops cleared hideouts in three villages in Maradun on 5 November, and the air force struck sites in Maru. The military linked the strikes to a wanted kingpin, Dogo Gide.
Is it safe for Americans to travel to Kaduna or Zamfara?
The US State Department rates both states Level 4, Do Not Travel, its highest warning. Check its Nigeria advisory before any trip.
Sources: Joint Task Force North West (Operation Fansan Yamma), statement by Captain Tamuno Sinivie, 6 November 2026; US State Department, Nigeria Travel Advisory, read 9 November 2026.
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