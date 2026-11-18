File photo. Aerial view of northern Bogotá, Colombia, with the office towers of the Santa Bárbara business area, March 2018. Photo: Alejandro Turola, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

COLOMBIA · COMPANIES

Colombia’s economy has slid into stagflation, a mix of weak growth and high inflation, and could grow only 1.5% in 2027, economists at Banco de Bogotá said in a November 2026 report. Banco de Bogotá is a Colombian bank owned by the Grupo Aval banking group.

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DANE, Colombia’s national statistics agency, said on 17 November that output grew 0.5% in the third quarter from a year earlier. US readers have a stake because Bancolombia (a Colombian bank, NYSE: CIB), Grupo Aval (NYSE: AVAL) and oil company Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC) trade in New York.

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Key Facts The forecast Banco de Bogotá economists see growth of 2.0% in 2026 and 1.5% in 2027.

The data Third-quarter output grew 0.5% year on year, down from 3.6%.

Prices Inflation rose from 6.1% to 6.3%, twice the 3% target.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 59.5% to no rate change on 18 December (18 November, 10:10 a.m. ET).

A Colombian bank says the economy is stuck between weak growth and rising prices, and that 2027 will be slower than the IMF expects. Official forecasts for 2027 are higher, but they pre-date the weak third-quarter data.

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Big Picture: How Colombia Got Here

Colombia grew 3.6% in the second quarter, according to DANE data shown in the bank’s report, then 0.5% in the third, its weakest result since early 2024. Economists had expected a slowdown but not a drop this deep, as the earthquake and weaker public spending both weighed.

The bank blames a strong earthquake on 10 August, which central bank staff say cut 0.4 to 0.8 points from growth, and a fall in public spending under the government that took office in August. Public spending growth fell from 13.4% to 4.2%, the report says, and household spending weakened too.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected in October that Latin America and the Caribbean would grow 2.5% in 2027, and Colombia 2.3%. Growth of 1.5% in 2027 would put Colombia below that regional figure and below the IMF’s forecasts for Brazil (1.9%) and Mexico (1.8%), which predate the new data.

File photo: Plaza de Bolívar and Congress in central Bogotá, Colombia's capital.

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What the Bank and the Data Say

Banco de Bogotá’s research unit, Investigaciones Económicas, defines stagflation as high inflation with low growth, and says the economy entered that state in the third quarter. Its forecast of 2.0% for 2026 and 1.5% for 2027 is a downward revision.

Household spending growth slowed from 2.7% in the first half to 1.7% in the third quarter, the bank’s analysis of DANE data shows. Investment growth fell from 7.1% in the second quarter to 2.1%, and machinery and equipment investment grew only 0.4%.

The central bank held its policy rate at 12.25% on 30 October, with four board members voting to hold and three voting for a 0.25-point rise. It said growth probably slowed in the third quarter and called its stance restrictive, meaning it is deliberately keeping borrowing costs high.

Why It Matters for US Investors

Stagflation traps a central bank, because cutting rates risks feeding inflation already about twice its 3% target. With the policy rate at 12.25% and inflation at 6.3%, borrowing costs sit about six points above price growth, which the bank says holds back investment.

Slower growth tends to reduce loan demand and tax revenue, which links New York-listed Colombian firms to this story. This article does not forecast any share price.

What to Watch

The central bank’s board meets on Monday 30 November and takes its rate decision on Friday 18 December 2026, according to its published calendar. The date of any vote in Congress on the government’s fiscal adjustment bill, the Economic Rescue Bill, is not confirmed.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, priced 59.5% for no change and 31.8% for a 0.25-point rise at the central bank’s December decision on 18 November at 10:10 a.m. ET. Only US$42,800 had been traded across that event, and the prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

A Brighter Official View

The IMF projected in October that Colombia would grow 2.3% in 2027, and the Finance Ministry’s Medium-Term Fiscal Framework, its June 2026 budget outlook, projected 2.6% for 2026. The IMF figure was set before the third-quarter data, and the bank’s 1.5% is 0.8 points lower.

What It Means for You

If you hold Colombian shares or bonds through a US broker, the checkpoints are the central bank’s 18 December decision and the fate of the Economic Rescue Bill, the government’s fiscal adjustment bill. This is a description of one bank’s forecast, not advice to buy or sell.

If you travel to or send money to Colombia, the report points to weaker demand, weaker household demand and lower remittances (money sent home by migrants). Our Colombia explainer and Bogotá city page give the wider picture.

What Is Not Known

The report says its forecast depends on the fiscal adjustment and the central bank’s rate path. DANE’s figures are preliminary and can be revised.

It is not known whether Congress will pass the rescue bill, or in what form. How much of the slowdown the earthquake explains is known only within the central bank staff’s range of 0.4 to 0.8 points.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Banco de Bogotá Forecast for 2027?

Its economists cut their forecast to 2.0% growth in 2026 and 1.5% in 2027, in a November 2026 report. They say the economy entered stagflation in the third quarter.

What Is Stagflation?

Stagflation means weak economic growth combined with high inflation. Banco de Bogotá applies it to Colombia because growth fell to 0.5% in the third quarter while inflation rose to 6.3%.

What Is Colombia’s Interest Rate?

The central bank, Banco de la República, held its policy rate at 12.25% on 30 October 2026, by four votes to three. Its next rate decision is on 18 December.

How Does the IMF Forecast Compare?

The IMF projected in October that Colombia would grow 2.2% in 2026 and 2.3% in 2027. Banco de Bogotá’s 1.5% for 2027 is 0.8 points lower, and was set after the third-quarter data.

Sources: Banco de Bogotá, Investigaciones Económicas, Colombia: Actividad Económica, November 2026; Banco de la República, board decision of October 2026, 30 October 2026; DANE, GDP and consumer price bulletins, dane.gov.co, November 2026; IMF, World Economic Outlook, October 2026, imf.org; Ministry of Finance, Medium-Term Fiscal Framework 2026, June 2026; Polymarket market data, 18 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error