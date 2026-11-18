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Globo, the Brazilian television and media group, said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that it has hired Rafael Bergman as its new Director of Finance and Shared Services. Globo says Bergman, a finance executive with 30 years of experience, spent the last 15 years in the Cosan Group, a São Paulo holding company with energy and logistics businesses.

In August 2026 Cosan announced it would end the New York listing of its American depositary receipts (ADRs, US-traded certificates of its shares). Cosan’s filing had already announced Bergman’s departure.

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Key Facts Who. Rafael Bergman, a veteran finance executive, starts as Globo’s finance director on 18 November 2026.

Handover. Bergman works with outgoing director Manuel Belmar until Tuesday 2 February 2027.

Background. He was finance and investor relations vice-president at Cosan, a São Paulo energy and logistics holding.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 18 November 2026, 08:55 GMT.

A former Cosan finance chief takes over the money side of a major Brazilian media group, while the man he replaces is due to join the Grupo Globo board in 2027.

What Globo Announced

In its communiqué of Tuesday 17 November 2026, Globo said Bergman will run finance and the shared-services centre, the unit that handles back-office work for the group’s businesses. He arrives on Wednesday 18 November 2026 and works alongside Manuel Belmar, the outgoing finance director, on strategy and operations until Tuesday 2 February 2027.

Paulo Marinho, Globo’s chief executive, said in the communiqué that finance and CSC have “a fundamental role in this agenda”. Here CSC means the shared-services centre.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. The Rochaverá Corporate Towers, an office complex in São Paulo’s business district, Brazil.

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Who Is Rafael Bergman

Globo’s communiqué says Bergman holds an economics degree from PUC-Rio, a Rio de Janeiro university, and a master’s in finance from London Business School. He also built a career at Shell, the energy major, in Brazil, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

For the last 15 years he worked in the Cosan Group, serving as chief financial officer of several of its companies. They include Comgás, a São Paulo gas distributor, Compass, a gas and energy company, Rumo, a rail logistics operator, and Raízen, a fuel and sugar-ethanol joint venture with Shell.

Globo adds that he also served the Cosan holding and led operations and strategy areas. Cosan’s filing of Friday 14 August 2026 listed him as its vice-president for finance and investor relations, the post he was leaving.

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Who Is Manuel Belmar

Belmar joined Globo in 2003 in the treasury of Infoglobo, a Globo group company. He later held finance and operations roles at Globosat, the pay-TV arm, and Globo says he handled costs, acquisition reviews and the ESG agenda (environmental, social and governance goals).

Belmar told Globo two years ago that he wanted to end his executive career, and the handover has been planned since. From 2027 he joins the board of Grupo Globo, whose president, João Roberto Marinho, said Belmar’s contribution will be fundamental on the board and in future strategy.

What Happened at Cosan

In a material-fact filing (Brazil’s mandatory notice of price-sensitive news) on Friday 14 August 2026, Cosan said Bergman was leaving his post. José Cezário Menezes de Barros Sobrinho, who held the equivalent post at Rumo, was due to take over on 1 September 2026, as the filing set out.

The same filing said Maria Rita de Carvalho Drummond, Cosan’s legal vice-president, was also leaving. Cosan also announced the voluntary delisting of its ADRs from the New York Stock Exchange.

The filing further announced the full split of Radar II, a farmland vehicle that Cosan shares almost equally with Mansilla Participações, its other shareholder. Our earlier reports cover the planned departure of Cosan’s chief executive in January.

Big Picture

Cosan is a holding company that owns stakes in businesses across energy and logistics, which is why one executive could serve as finance chief of gas, rail and fuel companies. Raízen, one of them, is a joint venture with Shell.

Cosan is also in a restructuring, with the ADR delisting from New York and the Radar II split, both announced on 14 August 2026, and its chief executive’s planned exit in January 2027, announced in November. Our earlier reports cover the New York exit and the farmland spin-off.

What It Means for You

US investors who once followed Cosan through its New York-listed receipts now see its former finance chief move to a major Brazilian media group. The move is a personnel change, and this article offers no view on any company’s shares.

Readers who follow Brazilian media can note that Globo’s communiqué calls finance and shared services a fundamental part of its agenda. The handover until Tuesday 2 February 2027 is the first step, and our Brazil hub tracks what follows.

Two Dates to Watch

Tuesday 2 February 2027 ends the overlap between Belmar and Bergman, according to the Globo communiqué. Belmar’s seat on the Grupo Globo board begins in 2027, but the exact date is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

Globo gave no reason for choosing a Cosan veteran beyond the profile it published, and it disclosed no financial terms of his hire. Cosan’s filing says its finance changes were due to take effect on 1 September 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Globo’s new finance chief?

Rafael Bergman, a finance executive with 30 years of experience, becomes Globo’s Director of Finance and Shared Services on Wednesday 18 November 2026. He spent the last 15 years in the Cosan Group.

Who does Bergman replace?

He replaces Manuel Belmar, who joined Globo in 2003 and works with him until Tuesday 2 February 2027. Belmar then joins the board of Grupo Globo from 2027.

What did Bergman do at Cosan?

He was Cosan’s vice-president for finance and investor relations and earlier served as chief financial officer of Cosan units including Comgás, Rumo and Raízen. Cosan announced his departure on Friday 14 August 2026.

Who replaced Bergman at Cosan?

José Cezário Menezes de Barros Sobrinho, who held the equivalent post at Rumo, was due to take over on 1 September 2026. Cosan’s filing of Friday 14 August 2026 announced the change.

Sources Globo communiqué of 17 November 2026 (Grupo Globo) · Cosan material-fact filing of 14 August 2026 (Cosan investor relations)

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