COLOMBIA · TAX

Colombia’s President Abelardo De La Espriella said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that sales tax on pet food will not rise. He wrote on X, the social network, that he gave the Finance Ministry “a clear instruction” to keep the tax unchanged, El Universal, a Cartagena daily, reported.

The government’s tax bill, the Economic Rescue Law, would have lifted the rate on pet food from 5% to 19%, Colombian outlet Cambio reported on 11 November. The change is not yet law, because the bill still has to pass Congress.

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For readers abroad, the decision shows a government narrowing its tax bill after criticism of the pet-food item. It also matters to pet owners, since Cambio estimated on 11 November that the rise would have added 13.3% to a household’s pet-food bill.

Key Facts Decision The president told Colombia’s Finance Ministry to keep the tax on pet food unchanged.

Rate The president wants pet food kept at 5% VAT, Colombia’s sales tax, not the planned 19%.

Cost avoided A medium-dog household would have paid 13.3% more: US$272 rising to US$308 a year.

Not yet law The tax bill still has to pass Congress, and its final shape is unknown.

As of 18 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

Colombia’s president ordered pet-food VAT kept at 5%, but the bill still has to pass Congress. Congress, not the president, writes the final tax law.

The Big Picture

The reversal follows a pledge the president made in his 15 November address marking his first 100 days. He said his government would impose no VAT on family-basket products and promote no new VAT burdens on the farm sector, Publimetro, a Colombian news site, reported on 16 November.

On 17 November he linked the two decisions, as El Heraldo, a Barranquilla daily, reported on 18 November. In words translated from Spanish, he wrote that the government would “also protect our pets’ food”, just as it protected the basic family basket and the farm sector.

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The president’s stated reason is that “pets are part of millions of Colombian families”, El Heraldo reported on 18 November. Senator Esmeralda Hernández, an animal-welfare legislator, had called the increase “absolutely arbitrary” when she spoke to Cambio on 11 November.

The sources we reviewed do not compare Colombia with other Latin American countries on pet-food taxes. They also do not tie the decision to any wider change in the tax bill beyond what the president said.

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What the President Said

President De La Espriella posted his decision on X on the evening of Tuesday 17 November 2026, El Universal of Cartagena and El Tiempo, a Bogotá daily, reported. In words translated from Spanish, he wrote: “I have given a clear instruction to the Finance Ministry: keep the tax on these products unchanged.”

File photo. The Casa de Nariño in Bogotá, Colombia’s presidential palace, 2026. photo. The Casa de Nariño, Colombia's presidential palace, Bogotá, 2015. Photo: Juanjo70000, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The post opened with the line that VAT on food for “our companion animals” would not rise. El Heraldo of Barranquilla reported on 18 November that he added that pets are part of millions of Colombian families.

In his 15 November address, Publimetro reported, he said his government “will not impose VAT on family-basket products”. Senator Andrea Padilla, an animal-welfare legislator, said after the first meeting of the bill’s rapporteurs with the Finance Ministry that the government committed not to raise VAT on pet food, El Tiempo reported.

What the Change Would Have Cost

VAT, or IVA in Spanish, is Colombia’s national sales tax, and a preferential rate is a lower rate set for chosen goods. Cambio reported on 11 November that the bill would have ended the 5% preferential rate for pet food and moved it to the standard 19%.

We convert pesos to dollars at the 17 November market rate of about 3,317 pesos per dollar. Cambio reported on 11 November, citing the news programme Reporte Coronell, that a household with one medium-sized dog spends about 903,000 pesos (US$272) a year on food.

The bill would have lifted that to about 1,023,000 pesos (US$308), a rise of 13.3%, Cambio said on 11 November. A cat household would have gone from 687,000 pesos (US$207) to 778,000 pesos (US$235) in the same estimate.

The 13.3% follows from the rate change itself, as our own arithmetic shows. A price with 5% VAT is 1.05 times the base price, and with 19% VAT it is 1.19 times, a rise of 1.19 divided by 1.05.

How Congress Handles a Tax Bill

A tax bill becomes law only after Congress, which has two chambers, the Senate and the House of Representatives, approves it. The president then signs it, so the measure the government sent to Congress can still change on the way.

Legislators called rapporteurs, or ponentes in Spanish, write the report that guides each debate and can propose keeping, changing or deleting an article. The bill is already in Congress, so the instruction to the Finance Ministry does not by itself change its text.

Why It Matters

The winners are households with pets, since pet food stays at the 5% rate instead of 19%. VAT is added at the till, so Cambio estimated on 11 November that a medium-dog household would have paid 1,023,000 pesos (US$308) a year, not 903,000 pesos (US$272).

DANE, Colombia’s national statistics office, estimates that 12.7 million households live with animals, Cambio reported on 11 November. Hernández told Cambio on 11 November that the increase “encourages abandonment of animals” and would affect almost 70% of Colombian families, a figure that is her own.

Readers who follow the country will find more on our Colombia news page. Our earlier reports, Colombia’s President Drops Food Tax Plan and Colombia Pledges No Sales Tax on Basic Food, cover the earlier food-tax pledge.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether the rapporteurs’ text, the report on the bill, already deletes the pet-food article, or whether Congress will keep it out. If the pet-food change passed as filed, it would apply from 1 January 2028, Minuto60, a Colombian news site, reported on 13 November, and the final shape of the bill is not known.

No official estimate of the revenue the item would have raised was found. Congress still has to debate the bill, and no date for that debate is confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will VAT on pet food rise in Colombia?

Not under the president’s instruction. He wrote on 17 November that the Finance Ministry should keep the tax unchanged, but the bill still has to pass Congress.

What VAT rate does pet food carry?

Pet food carries a preferential rate of 5%. Cambio reported on 11 November that the bill would have moved it to the standard 19%.

How much more would owners have paid?

The rise would have been 13.3%. Cambio estimated on 11 November that a medium-dog household would have paid about 1,023,000 pesos (US$308) a year instead of 903,000 pesos (US$272).

Is the decision final?

No. The Economic Rescue Law still has to pass Congress, and we do not know whether the rapporteurs’ text deletes the pet-food article.

Sources: Post by President Abelardo De La Espriella on X, 17 November 2026; address by the president, 15 November 2026; Cambio, 11 November 2026, citing Reporte Coronell; El Universal (Cartagena), 17 November 2026; El Tiempo (Bogotá), 17 November 2026; Publimetro, 16 November 2026; Minuto60, 13 November 2026; El Heraldo (Barranquilla), 18 November 2026.