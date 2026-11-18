COLOMBIA · POLITICS

Colombia’s president, Abelardo de la Espriella, marked 100 days in office with a televised address on Sunday 15 November 2026. He said his government had cut spending, arrested tens of thousands of suspects and started rebuilding after a deadly earthquake.

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The speech is the government’s own scorecard, so we separate what he said from what can be checked. He took office on Friday 7 August 2026, exactly 100 days before the speech.

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Key Facts Who. Abelardo de la Espriella, Colombia’s president since 7 August 2026, gave a televised address on day 100.

Tax. No sales tax on food, he said, and the 19% general rate may fall to 18% or 17%.

Security. He said forces made 51,254 arrests and he signed 167 extraditions, 91 of them carried out.

Quake. He said Colombia has authorised COP 343.5 billion (about US$104 million) for victims of the 10 August earthquake.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Day 100 of Colombia’s new government brought big numbers on crime and a retreat on food taxes. The numbers are the president’s own, and several cannot yet be checked.

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The Speaker and the Setting

Abelardo de la Espriella is a conservative lawyer who campaigned on security and a break with the leftist government of Gustavo Petro. In his address he called the first 100 days “more than 100 miracles” and described Petro’s administration as an accomplice of drug-trafficking groups.

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The Food Tax Retreat

The Ley de Rescate Económico (Economic Rescue Law) is a government bill that mixes spending cuts with new taxes to close a budget gap. De la Espriella said on 15 November that food in the family basket will carry no sales tax (IVA, value-added tax) and farm goods no new levy.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

He added that the Finance Ministry is studying a cut in the general IVA rate from 19% to 18% or even 17%. He called the bill “a project under construction”, not a finished law, and promised to seek agreement with all parties.

He said the plan holds permanent direct cuts of more than COP 23 trillion (about US$7 billion) plus idle-asset sales of COP 4 trillion (about US$1.2 billion). Peso conversions here use 3,300 pesos per dollar, the market rate on 15 November 2026 from RT, a financial data provider.

He also conceded that “cuts are not income” and that asset sales take time. Our earlier report on the fiscal rescue bill explains the debt pressure behind it.

Security Numbers and What Can Be Checked

The president said forces made 51,254 arrests in 100 days, including 654 for extortion and 184 for kidnapping-linked crimes. He added that they seized 6,336 firearms and about 389 tonnes of drugs, and destroyed 1,493 drug laboratories.

He said he signed 167 extradition orders, of which 91 have been carried out. Armed groups kept striking meanwhile: police reported a suspected drone attack on a station in El Pital, Huila, on Monday 16 November, as we reported in our El Pital report.

The president said attacks have grown because the earlier government “did not confront crime”.

The Earthquake Response

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday 10 August 2026 at 7:34 a.m. local time (12:34 UTC), three days after he took office. The US Geological Survey places it 4 kilometres south-southwest of San José del Palmar, in Chocó, at a depth of 116 kilometres.

The death toll and the relief figures are in our month-one report. Our one-month report covers the first reconstruction decrees.

De la Espriella said the UNGRD has authorised more than COP 343.5 billion (about US$104 million) in cash support for victims. He said a new Fondo Milagro, or Miracle Fund, runs an urgent-works programme of COP 624 billion (about US$189 million).

File photo: the Casa de Nariño, the presidential palace in Bogotá.

Health and Spending Claims

He said a health “shock plan” distributed 7.25 million units of medicine, treated 177,048 patients and cleared 120,586 backlogged procedures. The speech gives no baseline, so readers cannot tell how large the backlog was.

On spending, he said cuts to the national budget reached COP 13.8 trillion (about US$4.2 billion).

Why It Matters

The speech shifts the story from a tax fight to security: the food tax is off the table, and the headline numbers are about arrests and extraditions. For US readers, the outcome shapes Colombia’s peso, its debt and its security cooperation with Washington.

What It Means for You

Travellers should check the US Embassy’s Colombia alerts before Thursday, when a national strike and marches are planned and roads may be blocked. Investors should note that the tax bill’s final shape is still open.

What Is Not Known

No independent body has confirmed the arrest, seizure, health or spending figures. We also do not know how many homes have reached earthquake victims, or the final tax design.

In Plain English IVA is Colombia’s value-added tax, a sales tax. In Spanish, a “billón” is a million million, so one trillion in English.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Abelardo de la Espriella?

He is Colombia’s president, a conservative lawyer who took office on Friday 7 August 2026. He replaced the leftist Gustavo Petro.

What did he say about taxes?

He said food will carry no sales tax and farm goods no new levy. The Finance Ministry is studying a cut of the 19% general rate to 18% or 17%.

Are his security numbers verified?

Not independently. They are the government’s own figures from the speech, and the speech gives no baseline for comparison.

Is there a strike this week?

Yes. The CUT union confederation has called a national strike for Thursday 19 November against the economic rescue bill.

Sources: Presidencia de la República, address on the first 100 days, 15 November 2026; US Geological Survey, event us6000tjl2; Unidad Nacional para la Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres (UNGRD); RT, USD/COP rate, 15 November 2026.

Read more: Colombia news.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error