Colombia: Maritime Emergency

Eight of 13 people aboard a boat that sank in La Guajira, Colombia’s far north-eastern department on the Caribbean coast, have been rescued alive, and four are still missing. One person, a minor, died, according to the latest balance on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

The Colombian Navy (Armada Nacional) said the boat was on the route between Puerto Bolívar and Punta Gallinas, with 13 people aboard, five of them minors. Puerto Bolívar is a port on the La Guajira coast, and Punta Gallinas lies on the same coast.

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President Abelardo de la Espriella first reported six rescued on Tuesday 17 November 2026, and later counts reached eight. No foreign nationals have been named so far.

Key Facts What. A boat with 13 people aboard sank on the Puerto Bolívar to Punta Gallinas route.

Toll. Eight people were rescued alive, one minor died and four are missing, as of 17 November 2026.

Response. The Colombian Navy and the national government have been searching from the start.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Tuesday 17 November 2026, 5:09 p.m. Colombia time (UTC-5, same as US Eastern Standard Time).

A boat carrying 13 people sank off Colombia’s northern Caribbean coast, and four people remain missing. The Navy has intensified its search.

Big Picture

The public record released so far does not say what led to the voyage. It is silent on any earlier accident on this route, so we draw no trend from it.

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What the President Said

President Abelardo de la Espriella, in office since August 2026, posted a first balance on his personal X account on Tuesday 17 November 2026. He wrote that six of the 13 people on board were rescued alive and one “lamentably lost their life” (our translation from Spanish).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

He added: “we continue the search and rescue of the other 6 people who remain missing”. He said the Navy, with the national government, has deployed its capacities since the first moment.

He promised to spare no effort to find the missing. He also expressed solidarity with the families.

How the Rescue Unfolded

The Navy said on 17 November 2026 that a relative of one passenger reported the boat had not arrived in the expected time. The Navy then made contact with people aboard, who said a wave entered the boat and flooded it.

They told the Navy they bailed out part of the water, and emergency coordination was activated. The Navy then intensified search and rescue operations in La Guajira waters.

A first boat reached Punta Gallinas with four people aboard, three adults and one minor. Another supporting boat found and rescued two adults and recovered the body of a minor.

Those first rescues account for six survivors and one death. Two more survivors, a woman and her son, were found later on 17 November, which leaves four of the 13 missing.

File photo, 2012: the Colombian Navy frigate ARC Antioquia (ARC stands for Armada de la República de Colombia, the Colombian ship prefix) sails in the Straits of Florida during UNITAS Atlantic 2012, a US-led naval exercise (Photo: Frank J. Pikul, US Navy, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons). It is not the vessel involved in this search.

Why It Matters

The people most affected are the 13 on board and their families, and operators on the route between Puerto Bolívar and Punta Gallinas. No US link is confirmed, and no foreign nationals have been named.

La Guajira featured in our reports recently, from a solar park clearance on 16 November 2026 to a security operation in October. This accident is a different kind of story, and the Navy leads the search.

What It Means for You

Official advisories govern sea travel in Colombia, and the Navy and DIMAR (Dirección General Marítima, the national maritime authority) are the bodies to consult. We do not advise on travel.

Readers with plans on the Guajira coast should follow those notices and their own government’s travel advice. For other Colombia security news, see our report on bomb attacks in Huila.

What Is Not Known

The emergency began on Monday 16 November 2026 near Punta Cañón, a spot on the Alta Guajira coast about 20 minutes by boat from Punta Gallinas, authorities said, and the cause beyond the wave reported by people on board is unknown. It is also unknown whether the boat was a licensed passenger vessel.

The identities and nationalities of those aboard have not been stated, and the statements do not say whether foreigners were aboard. How the search for the four missing proceeds hour by hour has not been made public.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in La Guajira?

A boat carrying 13 people sank on the route between Puerto Bolívar and Punta Gallinas. Eight were rescued alive, one minor died and four are missing, authorities said on 17 November 2026.

Who is leading the search?

The Colombian Navy is searching La Guajira waters, with the national government, the president said on 17 November 2026. The Navy says it has intensified operations.

Were foreigners aboard?

No foreign nationals have been named, and the official statements do not say whether any were aboard. We do not speculate.

When did the boat get into trouble?

The emergency began on Monday 16 November 2026 near Punta Cañón, a spot on the Alta Guajira coast about 20 minutes by boat from Punta Gallinas, authorities said. A relative raised the alarm when the boat did not arrive on time.

Sources Statement of President Abelardo de la Espriella on X (https://x.com/ADELAESPRIELLA), 17 November 2026 · Colombian Navy (Armada de Colombia) and DIMAR statements relayed on 17 November 2026 · Dirección General Marítima, DIMAR (https://www.dimar.mil.co/).