Mexico · Companies and Trade

Two Mexican food companies have operated in China for two decades, and Gruma’s Asia and Oceania unit, which includes a recently opened China plant, is growing. Grupo Bimbo, a Mexican bakery group, acquired the China operations of the Spanish bakery Panrico in 2006, and Gruma, the Mexican maker of Mission Foods tortillas, opened a Shanghai plant the same year.

The story matters to US readers because Mexico is a major US trade partner whose companies are building business far from the US market. It also sits beside a second trade story, since Mexico has charged higher tariffs on about 1,463 product lines from countries without a free-trade agreement (a pact that removes most import taxes), China among them, since 1 January 2026.

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Key Facts Bimbo. Bimbo, a Mexican bakery group, entered Asia in 2006 by buying Panrico in China.

Gruma. Gruma, a tortilla maker near Monterrey, entered Asia in 2006 by building a plant in Shanghai.

Growth. Gruma’s Asia and Oceania EBITDA (operating earnings) rose 47% to US$12.7 million in April to June.

Tariffs. Since 1 January 2026, Mexico taxes about 1,463 product lines from non-trade-deal countries, China included.

As of 18 November 2026, 08:55 GMT.

Mexican bread and tortilla makers sell in China, and Gruma’s Asian unit is growing, while Mexico taxes imports from countries without trade deals, China among them.

The Big Picture

Gruma built a plant in China and Bimbo bought a bakery business there. Separately, Mexico has put tariffs on imports from China and other countries without a free-trade agreement, a deal that removes most import taxes between partners; the two stories are not directly linked, because the tariffs apply to imports into Mexico.

A tariff reform published in the Official Gazette, the government’s legal bulletin, on 29 December 2025 set those tariffs. It covers about 1,463 product lines from every country without a free-trade agreement with Mexico, and China is one of them.

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File photo. A Mission Foods tortilla, the brand Gruma sells worldwide. Photo: Bagoto, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Bimbo Goes to China

Grupo Bimbo says on its company website that its first steps in Asia came in 2006 with the acquisition of Panrico in China. Bimbo’s website lists six Asian countries where it operates: Turkey, India, Russia, China, South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The website gives no sales or profit for China alone, so the size of the Chinese business is not public. For Bimbo’s wider results, see our earlier reports on its second quarter and on its best-employer ranking.

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Gruma Opens a New Plant

Gruma, based in San Pedro Garza García near Monterrey, has about 25,000 employees and 77 plants, and its Mission tortillas and Maseca (a corn flour for making tortillas) sell worldwide. Its 2025 net sales were US$6.4 billion, and 73% of that came from outside Mexico, the company said in its second-quarter 2026 earnings release.

Gruma entered the Asian market in 2006 by building a tortilla plant in Shanghai, according to the company’s history page. Its Asia and Oceania unit, a reporting segment that covers its Asian and Australian operations, also includes a newly opened China plant, which the release does not identify as the 2006 Shanghai site.

In its second-quarter 2026 earnings release, Gruma said the recently opened China plant supported higher sales volumes and improved operating leverage. For April to June, the unit’s sales volume rose 4% to 26 thousand metric tons, net sales rose 15% to US$78.4 million, and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) rose 47% to US$12.7 million.

The release credits a richer sales mix in Australia and strong demand in Asia. Across the whole group, net sales rose 3% in the second quarter, but EBITDA fell 5% on higher distribution costs, and Gruma said US consumer confidence remains at historical lows.

Chinese Goods Meet Mexican Tariffs

The tariff reform was published in the Official Gazette on 29 December 2025, and took effect on 1 January 2026. Rates reach 50%, and cars and auto parts are among the goods covered.

Mexico has no free-trade agreement with China, so Chinese-made cars and parts fall under the new rates. No public figure we found shows how those rates changed Chinese brands’ sales in Mexico.

What It Means for You

For a US investor, Gruma, which also operates in the United States, reports growth in Asia while saying US consumer confidence is at historical lows. For a US reader following trade, the Mexican tariffs show how trade rules around the US are shifting.

The tariff reform does not itself state any US motive, so treat this as context rather than a finding. What the documents show is that Mexican food companies are growing abroad while Mexico’s own import rules are changing.

What Is Not Known

Gruma reports Asia and Oceania as one unit, and Bimbo’s website gives no China-only sales or profit. No figure shows how the 1 January 2026 tariffs changed Chinese brands’ sales in Mexico.

The tariff reform applies to every country without a free-trade agreement, so its effect on Chinese brands alone cannot be separated from its effect on others. We name no dated checkpoint because we found none confirmed in the primary documents.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Mexican food companies sell in China?

Grupo Bimbo, a Mexican bakery group, and Gruma, the maker of Mission tortillas, both operate in China. Bimbo bought Panrico in China in 2006, and Gruma opened a Shanghai plant the same year.

How is Gruma’s Asian business doing?

Gruma said its Asia and Oceania unit’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) rose 47% to US$12.7 million in April to June 2026. It credited a recently opened China plant for higher volumes.

What tariffs does Mexico charge on imports from China?

A tariff reform published on 29 December 2025 set tariffs of up to 50% on about 1,463 product lines from countries without a trade deal. Cars and auto parts are among the goods covered.

Do the companies report China sales separately?

Not that we found. Gruma reports Asia and Oceania as one unit, and Bimbo’s website gives no China-only figures.