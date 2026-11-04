Kenya’s Phoebe Okowa Elected ICJ Judge

KENYA · WORLD COURT

Key Facts What is happening Kenya’s Phoebe Okowa won a full nine-year judge’s seat on the UN’s top court on Tuesday 3 November.

Why it matters Kenya keeps a voice on the UN court that settles legal disputes between countries, and Africa keeps its place.

The numbers Five seats were filled on the day; the UN says the General Assembly needed three voting rounds.

Who is who Okowa, a London law professor, joins newly elected judges from Britain, France, Jordan and Singapore.

What to watch Her new term starts on Saturday 6 February 2027 and runs until February 2036.

What it means for you The court’s rulings on treaties and borders can shape sanctions, shipping lanes and US diplomacy abroad.

Kenyan jurist Phoebe Okowa was elected on Tuesday 3 November 2026 to a full nine-year term on the International Court of Justice. The UN’s main court in The Hague settles legal disputes between governments.

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Kenyan jurist Phoebe Okowa has been elected a judge of the International Court of Justice, the main UN court, for nine years. The vote took place on Tuesday 3 November 2026 at UN headquarters in New York.

She already sits on the court in The Hague, in the Netherlands, after a vote in November 2025 to fill a vacancy. Her new term starts on Saturday 6 February 2027 and ends in February 2036.

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For US readers, the court matters because it settles disputes between governments over borders and treaties. Its rulings can feed into sanctions and diplomacy, and Kenya keeps a seat on that bench.

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What Happened at the United Nations

The General Assembly, which has every UN member country, and the 15-member Security Council voted at the same time but separately. Under the court’s statute, a candidate needs an absolute majority in both bodies.

Five of the court’s 15 seats were up because five judges’ terms end on 5 February 2027. The UN’s own meetings record says the General Assembly filled all five seats after three voting rounds.

The other winners are Dapo Akande (United Kingdom), François Alabrune (France), Mahmoud Hmoud (Jordan) and Rena Lee (Singapore). Singapore’s foreign ministry said Lee won 151 of 191 votes in the General Assembly and 13 of 15 in the Security Council.

Okowa’s own vote totals and any statement from the Kenyan government are not confirmed here. The UN’s meetings record confirms only the five winners and the three rounds.

In Plain English International Court of Justice (ICJ): the UN’s main court in The Hague, where countries bring cases against each other.

the UN’s main court in The Hague, where countries bring cases against each other. General Assembly: all UN member countries, with one vote each.

all UN member countries, with one vote each. Security Council: 15 members, including the United States, which also vote on ICJ judges; no country has a veto in these elections.

15 members, including the United States, which also vote on ICJ judges; no country has a veto in these elections. Not the ICC: the International Criminal Court is a separate body that tries individuals for crimes.

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Where Phoebe Okowa’s Seat Fits on the Court

The court has 15 judges who serve nine-year terms, and one third of the bench is elected every three years. No two judges may share a nationality, and judges are meant to act independently of their home governments.

Okowa took her seat after the November 2025 vote to replace Somali judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, who resigned. That interim term was due to end on 5 February 2027, so the new election secures her place for a full term.

The court hears cases that countries agree to bring, and it also gives advisory opinions when UN bodies ask legal questions. Its judgments bind the countries in the case, but the court has no police force to enforce them.

The court is busy and will rule in The Gambia’s genocide case against Myanmar on Thursday 19 November 2026 at 10:00. The five new terms begin only in February 2027, so this election does not change the bench for that ruling.

Related Rio Times reports include IMF Reportedly Presses Kenya on Tax Base and Mombasa, Kenya Explained 2026. More is on the Kenya hub, and the profile Who Is Kenya’s World Court Judge Phoebe Okowa? explains her career.

What It Means for US Readers

The United States withdrew from the court’s compulsory jurisdiction in 1985, though some treaties still send disputes there. Its rulings shape the legal climate for sanctions, shipping and border disputes touching US interests.

The election is a diplomatic signal, not a market event, and no change in Kenyan bonds or the shilling follows from it. It does keep a Kenyan jurist on the bench for a full term.

What Is Not Known

Okowa’s exact vote totals are not confirmed here, because the UN’s full text was unreadable and one local source gives figures. Local accounts also differ on which rival candidates withdrew during the rounds.

The ICJ had not yet posted its own press release on the five judges when this was written. Which cases Okowa will sit on has not been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Phoebe Okowa?

Phoebe Okowa is a Kenyan professor of public international law at Queen Mary University of London. She has sat on the court since a November 2025 vote and won a full term on 3 November 2026.

What is the International Court of Justice?

It is the main court of the United Nations, based in The Hague. It settles legal disputes between countries and gives advisory opinions to UN bodies.

How long is her new term?

Nine years, starting on Saturday 6 February 2027 and running to February 2036. She was elected to the court first in November 2025 to fill a vacancy.

Who else was elected on 3 November?

Dapo Akande of the United Kingdom, François Alabrune of France, Mahmoud Hmoud of Jordan and Rena Lee of Singapore. Five seats were filled in all.

Does the United States have to obey the court?

The United States withdrew from the court’s compulsory jurisdiction in 1985. It can still face the court where a treaty it signed sends disputes there.

Sources: UN Meetings Coverage, General Assembly GA/12805, 3 November 2026; Security Council meetings 10261 and 10262, 3 November 2026; GA/12727, 12 November 2025; SC/16218, 12 November 2025; International Court of Justice, Statute of the Court and press releases, including No. 2026/27; Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement (all accessed 4 November 2026).