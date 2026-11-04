Nedbank Takes 66% of Kenya’s NCBA Bank

IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.83% USD/MXN18.73▲ 0.55% USD/CLP977.69▲ 1.16% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.11% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP60.11▼ 0.64% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.52% BRENT 99.19 ▲ 4.83% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.95% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.62% SILVER 51.85 ▼ 0.52% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.83% USD/MXN 18.72 ▲ 0.51% USD/CLP 977.69 ▲ 1.16% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.08% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 60.57 ▲ 0.12% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.34% BRENT 99.19 ▲ 4.83% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.95% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.62% SILVER 51.85 ▼ 0.52% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Kenya Africa

Nedbank Takes 66% of Kenya’s NCBA Bank

By · November 4, 2026 · 5 min read
Office towers of central Nairobi, including a tall grey-brown tower, with trees in the foreground and clouds behind
Photo: Lmwangi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

KENYA · BANKING & FINANCE

Key Facts

  • What is happening Nedbank of South Africa controls Kenya’s NCBA Group, with the share transfer due on 3 November.
  • Why it matters A South African lender now controls one of East Africa’s larger banks, with operations in five countries.
  • The numbers The offer was valued at 13.9 billion rand (about US$835 million); investors tendered 79.9% of shares.
  • Who is who Nedbank is a Johannesburg-listed South African bank; NCBA is a Nairobi-listed lender formed in 2019.
  • What to watch Nedbank’s final cash and share totals, due around 5 November, and the restart of NCBA share trading.
  • What it means for you NCBA keeps its name and branches, so customers and US clients should see no immediate change.

South Africa’s Nedbank has taken control of Kenya’s NCBA Group. The share transfer closes a deal that began with an offer in January.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Africa story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Nedbank Group, a bank based in Johannesburg, was due to receive about 66% of Kenya’s NCBA Group on Tuesday, 3 November. The shares were to move in a block trade, a single large transfer, on Kenya’s stock exchange.

The deal makes a South African bank the owner of a lender with operations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Ivory Coast. For US readers, it shows foreign capital buying into East African finance.

How the Deal Came Together

Nedbank offered about 13.9 billion rand (about US$835 million) for up to 66% of NCBA. In shillings that is about 109.5 billion (about US$843 million), at central bank rates.

By the offer’s close on 10 July, shareholders had tendered 1,316,357,895 shares, which is 79.9% of NCBA’s issued shares. Demand beat Nedbank’s target, so each applicant’s shares were scaled back in proportion.

The Central Bank of Kenya approved the purchase on Friday, 28 August, under the Banking Act. It said the deal would support stability, strengthen the sector’s resilience and promote competition.

What Changed on 3 November

NCBA shares were suspended from the close of 21 October to the close of 2 November to reconcile the share register. Trading was due to resume on 3 November, the day of the transfer.

Nedbank said payment to tendering shareholders would start on the same day. It plans to publish final cash and share totals around 5 November.

Distant view of the Sandton business district of Johannesburg over a green suburban tree canopy under a blue sky
The Sandton business district of Johannesburg seen from a distance, the financial centre of South Africa where Nedbank is based. The photo is from the archive and does not show the deal. Photo: Bizcallers / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American markets, currencies and companies.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Who NCBA Is

NCBA was formed in 2019 by the merger of NIC Group and Commercial Bank of Africa. It is listed in Nairobi and has banking units in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, plus a joint venture in Ivory Coast.

The company says it serves more than 60 million customers through 122 branches and digital channels. It says customers will keep using the same branches and digital channels.

John Gachora, NCBA’s chief executive, said the bank’s name and people stay the same. He added that its ambition and capabilities are “tremendously magnified”.

What It Means for US Readers

Nedbank is listed in Johannesburg and Namibia, so US investors would mostly reach it through funds that hold South African shares. NCBA stays listed in Nairobi, where the remaining 34% is held by the public.

Travellers and US companies banking with NCBA should expect no change to accounts or branches for now. Related Rio Times reports cover the earlier 66% takeover result and South Africa’s FirstRand eyeing another Kenyan bank.

More background is on the Kenya hub. Readers can also follow Kenya’s Turkana oil exports.

What Is Not Known

Nedbank has not yet published its final totals, so the payout per share is unconfirmed. The split was first reported as 20% cash and 80% shares, but the cash cap was later raised.

No plan to change NCBA’s management, dividend policy or branch network has been announced. The effect on NCBA’s loans in Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda is also not yet known.

What Comes Next

Watch for Nedbank’s final totals around 5 November and the restart of NCBA share trading. Shareholders will also look for the next dividend decision under the new owner.

Those totals will show how many shares changed hands. Until then the exact stake is approximate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who now owns NCBA Group?

Nedbank Group of South Africa now controls about 66%, with the share transfer due on 3 November. Public investors hold the remaining 34%.

How much did Nedbank pay for NCBA?

The offer was valued at about 13.9 billion rand, roughly US$835 million at the South African central bank rate. Final cash and share totals are due around 5 November.

Will NCBA change its name?

No change has been announced. NCBA’s chief executive said the name and people stay the same under Nedbank.

Is NCBA still listed in Nairobi?

Yes, NCBA keeps its Nairobi Securities Exchange listing. Trading was due to resume on 3 November after a suspension from 21 October.

Which countries does NCBA operate in?

NCBA has banking units in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda. It also has a joint venture in Ivory Coast.

Sources: Central Bank of Kenya, press release on approval of the Nedbank acquisition (31 August 2026); Nairobi Securities Exchange; Nedbank Group and NCBA Group company announcements on the offer, completion and settlement timetable (July to November 2026); Nedbank Group. Conversions use US$1 = 16.64 rand (South African Reserve Bank, 3 November 2026) and US$1 = 129.95 shillings (Central Bank of Kenya, 4 November 2026). All accessed 4 November 2026.

The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.