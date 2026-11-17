ARGENTINA · ECONOMY

Argentina’s wholesale prices rose 1.6% in October, about half September’s 3.2%, the statistics institute INDEC reported on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The wholesale index, known as IPIM (Índice de Precios Internos al por Mayor), tracks what producers and importers charge in bulk and is watched as an early signal for consumer prices.

Prices are up 24.8% in the first ten months of 2026. Over twelve months the rise is 29.8%.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts What Wholesale prices rose 1.6% in October 2026, against 3.2% in September.

Year Up 24.8% from January to October and 29.8% over twelve months.

Split Domestic products rose 1.6% and imported products 0.9% in the month.

Retail Consumer prices rose 2.2% in October, above the wholesale rate (published 12 November).

Prediction markets Polymarket, a crypto-based market, gives 94% to 2026 consumer inflation ending at 30.0-34.9%, as of 17 November 2026, 15:40 ET.

Argentina’s wholesale inflation has cooled sharply after a September spike, though consumer prices are still rising faster than what producers charge.

What INDEC Reported

INDEC said the index of wholesale prices rose 1.6% in October, down from 3.2% in September. Domestic goods rose 1.6% and imported goods 0.9%, according to the figures published on 17 November 2026.

Over the first ten months of the year wholesale prices climbed 24.8%, and against October 2025 they are 29.8% higher. Consumer prices rose 2.2% in October and 33.1% over twelve months, INDEC reported on 12 November, so retail inflation is running above wholesale.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Argentina 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What the Gap Tells Us

When wholesale prices rise slower than retail prices, shops and service providers absorb less cost from producers. It leaves less pressure for further consumer price rises in the coming months, though it does not guarantee they fall.

One month of cooler wholesale prices is not yet a trend. Another monthly reading is needed to tell.

INDEC’s entrance in Buenos Aires, 7 October 2016 (photo: Roberto Fiadone, CC BY-SA 4.0).

Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945

— Market breadth · 13 names 77% advancing 10 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,552 -0.02% Brent crude 91.49 -1.77% Soybeans 1,221 -0.35% Sector heatmap · average move today Telecom +3.27% TELECOM ARG Materials +2.73% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Energy +2.52% YPF, TGS Utilities +1.96% PAMPA, CEPU Mining +0.73% TXAR Technology 0.00% GLOBANT Financials -0.68% GGAL, COME, BYMA Consumer Disc. -1.02% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,816.64

+0.31%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,388.96

-1.15%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,477.22

-0.46%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — USD/ARS 1,552 -0.02% +11.90% 1,552 1,552 1,552 — YPF 6,165 +2.66% +8.44% 6,005 6,215 6,005 1,612,195 GGAL 4,810 +1.42% -36.42% 4,743 4,840 4,678 2,517,339 PAMPA 4,223 +2.93% -19.41% 4,103 4,250 4,070 1,111,810 TXAR 690.50 +0.73% -15.63% 685.50 717.00 665.50 1,698,943 ALUAR 804.00 +5.17% -25.93% 764.50 805.00 745.00 585,835 TGS 6,920 +2.37% -21.50% 6,760 7,015 6,555 154,776 CEPU 1,739 +0.99% -20.48% 1,722 1,767 1,700 981,907 MIRGOR 1,655 -0.30% -92.92% 1,660 1,700 1,590 15,465 COME 28.86 -4.91% -63.75% 30.35 30.66 28.00 13,703,776 LOMA NEGRA 2,710 +0.28% -21.81% 2,703 2,773 2,625 228,942 BYMA 190.50 +1.46% -34.48% 187.75 193.75 185.25 8,565,101 TELECOM ARG 3,555 +3.27% -7.36% 3,443 3,578 3,320 45,804 GLOBANT 42.63 +0.00% -29.47% 42.63 44.31 41.55 1,049,491 MERCADOLIBRE 1,437 -1.73% -30.21% 1,462 1,466 1,427 425,701 Largest moves today ALUAR

804.00

+5.17% COME

28.86

-4.91% TELECOM ARG

3,555

+3.27% PAMPA

4,223

+2.93% YPF

6,165

+2.66% TGS

6,920

+2.37% MERCADOLIBRE

1,437

-1.73% BYMA

190.50

+1.46% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 10 of 13 names higher. Telecom led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Wednesday, November 18, 2026 Read →

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders put a 94.0% probability on Argentina’s 2026 annual consumer inflation finishing between 30.0% and 34.9%, with US$100,925 traded across all brackets of that market as of 15:40 ET on 17 November 2026. Prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for Readers Outside Argentina

Slower wholesale inflation helps importers and exporters of goods priced in dollars plan their costs. Holders of Argentine bonds and the peso should watch INDEC’s November consumer price report in mid-December.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the wholesale price index in Argentina?

The IPIM measures the prices producers and importers charge for goods in bulk. INDEC publishes it monthly.

How much did wholesale prices rise in October 2026?

They rose 1.6% in the month, 24.8% since January and 29.8% over twelve months, according to INDEC.

Is retail inflation higher than wholesale?

Yes. INDEC reported consumer prices up 2.2% in October against 1.6% for wholesale prices.

Sources: INDEC (Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos), wholesale price index for October 2026 and consumer price index for October 2026, published 17 and 12 November 2026; Polymarket, “Argentina Annual Inflation 2026”, read 17 November 2026. Related: Argentina September wholesale inflation 3.2%; Argentina news.