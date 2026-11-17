A Venezuelan supermarket industry body says Grupo Éxito, one of Colombia’s biggest retailers, will return to Venezuela in the first quarter of 2027. Éxito itself has not confirmed a date or a plan.

Éxito’s Venezuelan stores were expropriated in 2010 by the government of the late president Hugo Chávez. A return would show whether foreign retailers are ready to go back to a country still rebuilding after earthquakes on 24 June 2026.

For US readers who follow Latin American consumer stocks, this is a signal to watch, not yet a corporate commitment. Éxito is majority-owned by Grupo Calleja, a retail group from El Salvador, which took control in 2024.

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Key Facts Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Claim. Venezuela’s national supermarket association says Éxito will return in the first quarter of 2027.

Éxito. Éxito has not confirmed a date; in August its CEO said it was analysing the market.

History. Éxito’s Venezuelan stores were expropriated in 2010; it announced earthquake aid there in July 2026.

As of 17 November 2026, 16:00 GMT

This story is part of our coverage of the Venezuela US tensions. Who runs Venezuela, the US sanctions and oil deals, the Maduro case and the odds are in our dossier. Latest: Venezuela News Today, Unions Threaten Strike

A business association in Caracas has put a date on Grupo Éxito’s possible comeback to Venezuela. The company says only that it is studying the market, so the date rests on one side.

The Big Picture

Éxito is a Colombian supermarket group that also runs stores in Uruguay and Argentina, according to its own corporate site. Its former Venezuelan stores ran through a local company, Cativen, in which the then controlling shareholder, the French group Casino, held the majority, until the Chávez government expropriated them in 2010.

Earthquakes struck Venezuela on 24 June 2026. On 1 July, Éxito and its charity arm, Fundación Éxito, announced a first food shipment for about 1,000 children in La Guaira state, on Venezuela’s Caribbean coast near Caracas, working with Fundación Cadena, a Colombian charity.

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Central Bogotá, the Colombian capital, in a file photo. Éxito is a Colombian company that also trades in other countries.

In early August, Éxito’s chief executive Carlos Calleja said it would be irresponsible not to analyse the Venezuelan market. He said Éxito had operated there before, its brands were known, and the country needed rebuilding after the quake.

Calleja also called Venezuela “a market with a lot of potential” and said Éxito wants to be a “catalyst of economic and social development” where it operates. Those are the company’s own words, and they describe an aim, not a timetable.

That is the company’s stated position: study first, decide later. Public records do not show whether Éxito has signed leases or sought permits in Venezuela.

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What We Know

In remarks published on 16 November, Ítalo Atencio, president of ANSA, said Éxito’s return is expected in the first quarter of 2027. ANSA is Venezuela’s national association of supermarkets and self-service stores, and he spoke at the tenth edition of its retail review in Caracas.

Atencio said ANSA is sure the return will become “a concrete fact”, probably with a presence in Caracas that is still being explored. ANSA is a trade body of store operators, not Éxito, so the date is its expectation and not a company announcement.

Atencio also said retailers from Portugal, Argentina and Paraguay are reviewing opportunities in Venezuela. We found no Éxito press release, stock exchange notice or filing with Colombia’s financial regulator, the Superintendencia Financiera, on a Venezuelan return as of 17 November.

Atencio said Venezuelan supermarkets are fully supplied for the Christmas season, and he put a Christmas meal for four people at US$60 to US$70 for one day. These are ANSA estimates, and we could not check them against official price data.

What It Means for You

For investors in Colombian and Latin American retail, this is a possible new market, not a new commitment. Until Éxito announces or files a plan, no investment size, timing or store count can be attached to it.

For shoppers and suppliers in Venezuela, a large foreign chain would add competition in food retail. Atencio said about 90% of products on Venezuelan shelves are made domestically, and that imported goods are expected to be added next year.

For US readers, the larger question is how rebuilding after the earthquakes turns into private investment. A named retailer with a date would be an early marker, which is why the missing company statement matters.

The strongest caution comes from Éxito itself. Calleja said in early August that the group was analysing the market, not that it had decided to enter.

More background on the country is on our Colombia news page. Éxito’s own announcements are the signal to wait for.

What Is Not Known

Nobody has confirmed whether Éxito has decided to return, in what format, in which city or with what investment. We also do not know what terms Venezuelan authorities offer foreign retail investors.

Atencio said several Colombian chains are exploring Venezuela. We could not confirm any of them independently.

The first quarter of 2027 ends on Wednesday 31 March 2027, the end of the window ANSA named. One Venezuelan report quoted Atencio placing a Colombian retail group’s arrival in the second four-month period of 2027, so the exact timing is not settled.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Grupo Éxito returning to Venezuela?

Not confirmed by the company. Venezuela’s supermarket association says a return is expected in the first quarter of 2027, while Éxito’s chief executive said in early August that the group was analysing the market.

Why did Éxito leave Venezuela?

The Venezuelan government expropriated its stores there in 2010, under President Hugo Chávez. The stores were taken over by the state.

Who owns Grupo Éxito now?

Grupo Calleja, a retail group from El Salvador, became the majority owner in 2024. Éxito’s shares are listed on the Colombian stock exchange.

Did Éxito help Venezuela after the earthquakes?

It announced aid. On 1 July 2026 Éxito and Fundación Éxito announced a first food shipment for about 1,000 children in La Guaira state, with Fundación Cadena.

Sources Grupo Éxito corporate and investor pages, https://www.grupoexito.com.co/es (no Venezuela filing found, 17 November 2026); Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, https://www.superfinanciera.gov.co; Bolsa de Valores de Colombia, https://www.bvc.com.co; statements by ANSA president Ítalo Atencio at the tenth Radiografía del Retail a la Venezolana, Caracas, November 2026; statement by Éxito CEO Carlos Calleja, August 2026.