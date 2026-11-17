Argentina: Politics

On Wednesday 18 November 2026 at noon in Buenos Aires (15:00 GMT), Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, meets in a special session called by the party of President Javier Milei, La Libertad Avanza (LLA). The agenda includes the government’s Defence of Sovereignty bill, which targets firms that exploit resources around the Falkland Islands (called Malvinas in Argentina), and a reform of the central bank’s charter.

For readers in the United States, the central bank bill touches the rules behind Argentine peso policy and dollar-bond confidence. The sovereignty bill could also affect foreign oil and fishing companies; see our Argentina coverage.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Session. Deputies meet Wednesday 18 November 2026 at noon (15:00 GMT) in Buenos Aires.

Sovereignty bill. The Defence of Sovereignty bill penalises unlicensed resource use around the Falklands.

Bank bill. The central bank charter reform returns after the Senate changed it on 24 September.

Election chapter. Title VII, on foreign interference in elections; its electoral parts need 129 of 257 votes.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Two separate bills share one session: a security law with a Falklands focus and a central bank overhaul. Both need allies, and the final texts were still under negotiation.

What Is On the Agenda

The session was requested by Gabriel Bornoroni, who leads the LLA bloc in the chamber, together with other deputies. The convocation was issued on Monday 16 November 2026, and the committee report behind the sovereignty bill was ready for the floor in late October 2026.

The agenda also lists the free-trade deal between Mercosur, the South American trade bloc, and the European Free Trade Association (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein), plus lesser items. Our reading of the agenda comes from the chamber’s convocation.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Argentina 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What the Sovereignty Bill Does

Title I sets penalties for people and companies that use natural resources in the Falklands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands without Argentine permission. The committee text includes suspension or cancellation of licences and liability for suppliers.

Title VII is the chapter on foreign interference in elections, party financing and some Criminal Code offences. Changes to election and party law need an absolute majority of the chamber, which is 129 deputies.

Argentina’s Congress in Buenos Aires, seat of the Chamber of Deputies. File photo: Nicolas Solop, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

What the Central Bank Bill Does

The reform makes protecting the value of the peso the central bank’s only mission and bars it from lending to the national government, provinces. Deputies approved its version on 26 August, 144 votes to 102 with 9 abstentions.

On Thursday 24 September 2026 the Senate passed it 46 to 22, but with changes, so it had to go back to Deputies. The main change concerns the bank’s leaders: under the Senate text, removal needs the prior approval of 37 of 72 senators, an absolute majority.

Deputies can now accept the Senate text, which would make it law, or insist on their own wording. The majority needed for that second route is not confirmed here.

Big Picture

The governing bloc negotiates the disputed articles with allied blocs, including Argentina Federal and Provincias Unidas. No final wording of Title VII had been agreed by 17 November.

Who Objects

Provincias Unidas (a bloc linked to provincial governors) and Argentina Federal (a bloc of provincial-interest deputies) want Title VII removed. Karina Banfi, a deputy, has questioned the criminal-law changes in that chapter.

The government has said it is open to revising some articles. No new wording has been agreed.

What It Means for You

US investors in Argentine bonds and shares are affected mainly by the central bank bill, because it limits central bank lending to the Treasury and strengthens the bank’s autonomy. The reform’s core is that independence and a ban on lending to the state.

US and foreign energy and fishing firms near the Falklands would face the new penalties if the sovereignty bill passes. Whether the Title I rules would be enforced against foreign companies is not known.

What to Watch

Wednesday 18 November 2026 at noon is the session itself, where a quorum (the minimum number of deputies present, 129 of 257) must first be reached. The vote on Title VII, whose electoral parts need 129 votes, is the second checkpoint.

If Deputies accept the Senate text, the central bank bill goes to the president to be signed into law, with no date confirmed. If the sovereignty bill is approved, it goes to the Senate, with no date confirmed.

What Is Not Known

We do not know how many seats LLA holds or whether quorum will be reached. We could not confirm the fine amounts in Title I or the majority Deputies would need to insist on their own wording.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Deputies session?

Wednesday 18 November 2026 at noon in Buenos Aires (15:00 GMT), called on Monday 16 November. Quorum is 129 of 257 deputies.

What does the sovereignty bill do?

It penalises unlicensed use of resources around the Falklands and adds national security tools. A chapter on election interference needs 129 votes for its electoral parts.

Why is the central bank bill back in Deputies?

The Senate approved it 46 to 22 on 24 September 2026 but changed the text. Deputies must now decide whether to accept those changes.

Does the central bank bill limit state borrowing?

It bars central bank lending to the national government, provinces. It is not law until Deputies vote.

Sources Cámara de Diputados de la Nación (convocation of 16 November 2026) · Senado de la Nación (session of 24 September 2026)