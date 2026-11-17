Argentina: Economy

Argentina’s central bank will not loosen monetary policy to revive a weak economy, its vice president said on Tuesday 17 November 2026. Vladimir Werning rejected a “plan platita”, a handout of spare cash to boost spending, according to TN (Todo Noticias, an Argentine news channel and site) on 17 November.

For US investors in Argentine bonds and stocks, the message is that the inflation fight comes before growth. It lands as the economy shrinks and monthly price rises have turned up again.

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Key Facts Who Vladimir Werning, vice president of Argentina’s central bank (BCRA).

What He ruled out a “plan platita” and warned against easing policy to lift activity.

Prices Inflation was 2.2% in October, up from 1.9% in September, and 33.1% over twelve months.

Prediction markets Polymarket traders put 94% on 30.0–34.9% inflation in 2026 (bets, not polls); 17 Nov.

As of 17 November 2026, 23:30 GMT

The central bank says easier money and cheaper credit are not the route to growth, and that the country’s own history shows it.

The Obelisco and Avenida 9 de Julio in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

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The Big Picture

Werning spoke at the Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires, at the closing of the central bank’s Jornadas Monetarias y Bancarias (annual monetary and banking conference), according to TN on 17 November. He said it is “very dangerous to propose loosening monetary policy to raise activity” (translated from Spanish).

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He added that economists elsewhere may show different evidence, “but in Argentina it does not happen”. Those who demand the recipe, he said, “clearly do not know Argentina’s history”, according to TN.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What We Know

Werning also criticised calls for the dollar to “always float upwards” and for interest rates to move “always downwards”, calling them “silver bullets”, according to TN on 17 November. He said short-term measures are “palliatives for the symptoms”, and that cutting real wages or eroding savings would take Argentina back to December 2023.

Why It Matters

INDEC (Argentina’s statistics office) put October inflation at 2.2% a month on Thursday 12 November, according to Rankia, an Argentine finance news site, on 12 November. That was above September’s 1.9% and above the 1.8% that economists surveyed in the central bank’s monthly survey (REM) had expected.

INDEC’s monthly activity index (EMAE) showed output down 1.7% in August from a year earlier, according to Canal 26, an Argentine news channel, on 21 October. Cheaper credit would help borrowers, but the central bank fears it would feed prices that are already rising faster.

Markets and Country Risk

Werning said the recent rise in country risk, the extra yield investors demand on Argentine dollar bonds, is “merely political risk” and not doubt about the economic plan, according to TN on 17 November. He pointed to dollar interest rates for 2027 of 3.7%, which he called “a vote of confidence” in the model.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, traders gave 94% to Argentina’s 2026 annual inflation landing between 30.0% and 34.9%, and 2.7% to 25–29.9%, with about US$101,000 traded, as of 6:29 p.m. ET on 17 November. These are real-money bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch

INDEC is due to publish November inflation on Tuesday 15 December 2026, according to Rankia on 12 November; we could not check the date on INDEC’s own calendar. Prices have risen 26.3% in the first ten months of the year, according to the same report.

The next INDEC activity reading will show whether August’s contraction deepened. No date for any change in the central bank’s policy has been announced.

What Is Not Known

Werning did not name the past debts that took part of the central bank’s dollar purchases, nor say how much is left to pay, according to TN on 17 November. We could not confirm the current policy interest rate, and we found no named critic of the central bank’s line.

It is also unclear whether the government is preparing any spending measure. Werning’s remarks answered an idea in public debate rather than an announced plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vladimir Werning?

He is vice president of Argentina’s central bank, the BCRA, which he spoke for at its annual monetary conference on 17 November 2026, according to TN.

What is a plan platita?

It is Argentine slang for a handout of spare cash, meant to lift spending. Werning said more money in circulation does not make the country grow, according to TN.

What is Argentina’s latest inflation?

INDEC reported 2.2% for October 2026 and 33.1% over twelve months, according to Rankia on 12 November. The November figure is due on 15 December.

How is the economy doing?

Output fell 1.7% in August from a year earlier, according to Canal 26 on 21 October, citing INDEC. Industry and trade fell.

Sources: TN, 17 November 2026 · Rankia on INDEC October inflation, 12 November 2026 · Canal 26 on INDEC activity index, 21 October 2026 · Polymarket: Argentina Annual Inflation 2026