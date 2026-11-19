File photo: the US Supreme Court building in Washington. Photo: Architect of the Capitol (public domain).

VENEZUELA · US IMMIGRATION

For hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans in the United States, the next 48 hours may decide whether they can work legally or face deportation. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to halt a lower-court order that would restore Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a program that shields migrants from deportation.

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The emergency appeal is the latest turn in the Venezuela US tensions that now reach into American courtrooms. A California federal judge found it unlawful to end the protections, and an appeals-court pause on that ruling is set to expire Friday, Nov. 20.

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Key Facts What: The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to halt an order restoring deportation protections for Venezuelans.

Who: Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans; about 600,000 have held the status, called TPS.

The numbers: Federal lawyers say 1,800 detainees would be freed and 332 deportation orders blocked.

What happens next: An appeals-court pause expires Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

Why it matters: Work permits and deportations for Venezuelans in the US hinge on this ruling.

This story is part of our coverage of the venezuela us tensions. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Venezuela Oil Operator Eyes 250,000 Barrels

A court fight over work permits and deportation orders is now in the hands of the nine justices, and the clock runs out on Friday.

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In plain English TPS is a US program that lets people from troubled countries stay and work legally for a set period. The government says Venezuela no longer qualifies, while the migrants and their lawyers say ending the program broke the law.

Why the Justice Department Went to the Justices

The Justice Department, the government’s legal arm, wants the Supreme Court to overturn a California federal judge’s finding that ending TPS for Venezuelans was unlawful. Federal attorneys told the court that reinstating the status would stop the administration from carrying out up to 332 deportation orders.

They said it would also force the government to provide work authorization, and they called the resulting harm “severe and immediate.”A ruling, or silence, before the pause expires on Friday, Nov. 20, will settle whether the detainees go free.

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The sharpest number is the deadline. If the justices do not step in before Friday, the government says it could be required to free about 1,800 Venezuelans held in immigration detention.

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What the Migrants’ Lawyers Say

Emi MacLean, an attorney for the National TPS Alliance at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Northern California, a civil-rights group, said the administration has no basis for its request. The Alliance is the group of TPS holders that brought the case.

“The lower courts should be able to rule on this question, and they are taking it seriously and they’re moving expeditiously,” MacLean said. She accused the government of trying to “jump the line” to win Supreme Court backing for what she called illegal actions.

How Venezuelans Got Here

Venezuelans first received TPS in March 2021 under President Joe Biden, a Democrat. The program was expanded in September 2023, and about 600,000 Venezuelans have held the protections.

The Supreme Court let the administration strip those protections last year while the case was at an earlier stage. Work permits then stopped being valid, thousands of people faced deportation cases, and many were detained, deported or left on their own.

In October the Supreme Court also voided an earlier appeals-court ruling in the same fight. The pattern reaches well beyond Venezuela.

The administration has ended TPS for more than 1 million people from 13 countries, and in June the Supreme Court allowed it to end protections for people from Haiti and Syria.

File photo: the Supreme Court building during facade restoration. Photo: Architect of the Capitol (public domain).

The Exceptions That Break the Pattern

The administration has not ended every program. In October it kept protections in place for nearly 200,000 Salvadorans and for more than 100,000 people from Ukraine and Sudan.

For Venezuelans, the contrast matters. The justices have heard this case before and let the government end the protections while the lawsuit continued.

What It Means for US Readers

Employers who hired Venezuelans under TPS face the sharpest uncertainty, because work permits could switch on or off within days. Families and communities with Venezuelan neighbours are watching the same deadline.

The ruling will also show how far the administration can end humanitarian protections while challenges are still pending. Venezuelans in detention are the most immediate losers if the Court sides with the government, and the most immediate winners if it does not.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the Court will act before Friday, or whether it will ask the plaintiffs to respond first. The sources available to us do not give the exact time of the filing.

It is also unclear how many of the former TPS holders are still living in the United States. We found no statement from the Department of Homeland Security or the Venezuelan government.

More: Venezuela news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TPS?

Temporary Protected Status, created by Congress in 1990, lets people from countries hit by disaster or civil strife stay in the United States. It is granted in periods of up to 18 months and allows work.

What happens if the Supreme Court does nothing by Friday?

Federal attorneys say the government could be required to release about 1,800 Venezuelans from immigration detention. Protections and work permits would return while the case continues.

Sources: US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit (the federal appeals court for California), National TPS Alliance v. Mullin, No. 25-5724; Supreme Court of the United States; statements by the National TPS Alliance and the ACLU of Northern California.

In depth Trump and US-Latin America policy 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error