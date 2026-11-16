Fachada do Palácio do Congresso Nacional. O Palácio do Congresso Nacional é um dos pilares da arquitetura monumental de Niemeyer que dão forma à capital inaugurada em 1960. Construído em terreno elevado, é visto de longe como culminância da avenida Eixo Monumental, que abriga a Esplanada dos Ministérios e atravessa a cidade de norte a sul. Sede das duas Casas do Poder Legislativo e um dos mais famosos cartões postais do Brasil, o Palácio do Congresso Nacional é composto por duas cúpulas e duas torres de 28 andares, que abrigam a Câmara dos Deputados e o Senado Federal. Foto: Carlos Moura/Agência Senado

Prediction Markets: Latin America and Africa

Traders on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction exchange, now give 42.5% to Mexico ending 2026 with inflation of 4.00–4.49%, up from 22.5% a week earlier. The jump came after Mexico’s statistics office, INEGI, reported on Monday 9 November that October inflation rose to 3.75% from 3.45%, faster than forecast.

The move matters to US readers because inflation decides how fast Mexico’s central bank can cut interest rates, and that drives Mexican bonds, the peso and US-listed shares. Our report covers 9 to 16 November across Latin America and Africa; every price is a bet, not a poll.

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Key Facts Mexico inflation. The 4.00–4.49% bracket for 2026 rose from 22.5% to 42.5% on Polymarket.

Venezuela election date. A vote scheduled by 31 March 2027 fell from 41.5% to 28.5% on Polymarket.

Brazil inflation. The 5.50–5.99% bracket for 2026 fell from 27.3% to 16.2% on Polymarket.

El Salvador bitcoin. Holding US$1 billion or more by 31 December fell from 43.5% to 33.0% on Polymarket.

Mali. President Assimi Goïta out by 30 June 2027 fell from 24.0% to 14.0% on Polymarket.

Most traded. Venezuela’s year-end leader market drew US$396,531 in the week and about US$100 million in total on Polymarket.

Bettors moved most on inflation this week: Mexico’s likely year-end rate drifted higher, while Brazil’s year-end bracket shifted toward 5%.

What Prediction Markets Say

Prediction markets are exchanges where people buy and sell contracts on future events, and a price of 60 cents means traders give that outcome roughly a 60% chance. We read all prices below on Monday 16 November 2026 at 05:30 Eastern Time (ET), which is 10:30 UTC, and “a week earlier” refers to our snapshot taken 6 to 8 days before.

Volume means all money traded on a market since it opened, unless we say 24 hours or one week. Polymarket is a crypto-based exchange, while Kalshi is a US exchange regulated in the United States by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

In Plain English Bracket: a band of possible values, such as inflation of 4.00–4.49%. Each bracket is its own contract, so prices need not add up to 100%. INEGI and IBGE: the official statistics offices of Mexico and Brazil. Copom: the committee of Brazil’s central bank that sets its benchmark rate, the Selic. Thinly traded: under US$50,000 behind a market, so a few traders can move the price.

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The Week’s Biggest Moves

Mexico: inflation bets shift above 4%

Polymarket’s market on Mexico’s annual inflation for the 12 months to December 2026 (US$126,364 in total) now puts 42.5% on 4.00–4.49%, up 20.0 points. The 3.50–3.99% bracket fell 14.6 points to 45.5%, and 3.00–3.49% stands at 3.5%.

INEGI reported on Monday 9 November that annual inflation reached 3.75% in October from 3.45% in September, with monthly prices up 0.65% and core inflation, which strips out volatile items, at 3.80%. The economic calendar of RT, a financial data service, shows economists had expected 3.65%.

The price jumped on 9 November after the release, but no source reports what moved traders, and the market resolves only on INEGI’s December figure.

Venezuela: election-date bets fade for early 2027

In Polymarket’s market on when Venezuela’s next presidential election is scheduled (US$679,969 in total), a date set by 31 March 2027 fell from 41.5% to 28.5%. A date by 30 June 2027 stands at 49.0% and by 31 December 2027 at 38.5%, while a date by 31 December 2026 is at 9.5%.

The rules matter here: the market resolves Yes when a date is officially scheduled, and “whether the election is supposed to take place within this market’s timeframe or later will have no effect on the resolution of this market.” We found no single reported trigger for the week’s drop. Our earlier report on the electoral timetable debate explains the constitutional questions.

Brazil: bettors lean toward 5% inflation

Polymarket’s market on Brazil’s 2026 inflation, measured by the IPCA price index (US$236,647 in total), gives 52.2% to 5.00–5.49%. The 5.50–5.99% bracket fell from 27.3% to 16.2%, and 4.50–4.99% now stands at 19.4%.

IBGE, Brazil’s statistics office, reported that its mid-month gauge, the IPCA-15, reached 4.62% over 12 months in October. We found no named source that links the week’s move to a specific release, so we give no trigger.

Our Monday morning call has the latest market context.

Smaller moves

El Salvador: Polymarket’s “Will El Salvador hold $1b+ of BTC by…?” for 31 December 2026 fell from 43.5% to 33.0% on US$85,398 in total. We found no reported trigger.

Polymarket’s “Will El Salvador hold $1b+ of BTC by…?” for 31 December 2026 fell from 43.5% to 33.0% on US$85,398 in total. We found no reported trigger. Mali: Assimi Goïta, the military leader, leaving office by 30 June 2027 fell from 24.0% to 14.0% on US$64,443 in total. Our report on Nigeria’s election security covers the neighbouring region, but no source ties it to Mali’s market.

Assimi Goïta, the military leader, leaving office by 30 June 2027 fell from 24.0% to 14.0% on US$64,443 in total. Our report on Nigeria’s election security covers the neighbouring region, but no source ties it to Mali’s market. Brazil’s economy: a third-quarter contraction deeper than 0.3% stands at 34.8%, and a drop of 0.3% to 0.1% leads at 46.0%, on US$57,714 across all outcomes.

a third-quarter contraction deeper than 0.3% stands at 34.8%, and a drop of 0.3% to 0.1% leads at 46.0%, on US$57,714 across all outcomes. Colombia and the US: a US strike on Colombia by 31 December fell from about 16% to 7.0% on US$2.37 million, and no reported trigger came with it.

a US strike on Colombia by 31 December fell from about 16% to 7.0% on US$2.37 million, and no reported trigger came with it. Trump and Flávio Bolsonaro: a 2026 meeting between US President Donald Trump and Brazil’s conservative senator stands at 10.5% on US$214,843. Bolsonaro is the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 64,235

-0.96% L 64,147 day range H 64,998 -30.25% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 53% advancing 9 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 1,815 -0.24% Solana 72.21 +0.99% Gold 3,874 +0.54% USD / BRL 5.78 -0.05% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 64,235 -0.96% -30.25% 64,856 64,998 64,147 31,679,528,960 ETH 1,815 -0.24% -39.99% 1,819 1,840 1,811 11,008,958,464 SOL 72.21 +0.99% -44.81% 71.51 73.07 71.34 2,762,189,568 XRP 0.96 +0.13% -55.79% 0.95 0.97 0.95 1,843,093,120 BNB 590.10 -0.10% -34.94% 590.69 594.53 589.30 776,843,200 ADA 0.15 -0.43% -67.29% 0.15 0.15 0.15 236,572,800 DOGE 0.06 -0.39% -61.41% 0.06 0.06 0.06 549,472,640 AVAX 7.16 +0.74% -50.64% 7.11 7.22 7.07 207,778,192 LINK 9.13 +0.09% -31.41% 9.12 9.21 9.08 211,159,248 DOT 0.73 -0.34% -72.61% 0.73 0.74 0.73 55,622,520 LTC 44.49 +0.11% -51.23% 44.44 45.00 44.35 166,702,704 BCH 209.25 +0.43% -57.36% 208.35 209.51 207.15 99,520,264 TRX 0.31 +0.17% +4.84% 0.30 0.31 0.30 330,357,152 XLM 0.14 -0.55% -44.55% 0.14 0.14 0.14 141,846,512 HBAR 0.06 -1.48% -61.22% 0.06 0.06 0.06 46,684,768 NEAR 3.23 +2.20% +42.55% 3.16 3.27 3.12 542,130,304 ATOM 1.32 -0.54% -50.99% 1.33 1.34 1.32 19,545,968 AAVE 112.88 +4.21% -33.12% 108.32 113.32 108.17 220,698,096 Largest moves today AAVE

112.88

+4.21% NEAR

3.23

+2.20% HBAR

0.06

-1.48% SOL

72.21

+0.99% BTC

64,235

-0.96% AVAX

7.16

+0.74% XLM

0.14

-0.55% ATOM

1.32

-0.54% The session read The Bitcoin eased 0.96%, with breadth positive — 9 of 17 names higher. AAVE led, while HBAR lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Read →

Latin America

Brazil’s year-end central bank decision looks settled to traders. Polymarket’s market on Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, for Wednesday 9 December (US$77,648) gives no change 88.0%, a quarter-point cut 8.8% and a quarter-point rise 1.2%.

The decision of Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, in December is thinly traded at US$31,591, with no change at 92.5% and a quarter-point cut at 6.5%. Brazil’s January and March decisions each hold under US$15,000, so we do not read them.

Venezuela has several of the region’s busiest markets. Polymarket gives opposition leader María Corina Machado 68.5% to win the next presidential election (US$72,806 in total) and Delcy Rodríguez, the acting president, 11.5%, down from 17.5%.

For Maduro’s prison term (US$1.11 million), traders give no prison time 68.0% and 60 years or more 18.5%. Maduro is the ousted Venezuelan president, and the market resolves on a future court outcome.

In Argentina, the 2027 presidential winner market (US$1.57 million) shows President Javier Milei at 43.5%, Buenos Aires province Governor Axel Kicillof at 32.5% and former minister Sergio Massa at 9.8%. Cuba is heavily traded: a US military action against Cuba by 31 December is at 10.5% on US$7.76 million.

File photo: the Senate dome of Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília at dusk, 2015.

Africa

African markets are thinner than Latin American ones, and Polymarket lists new inflation contracts as data comes in. A new South Africa inflation market (US$137,105 in total) resolves on Statistics South Africa’s December reading, due on 20 January 2027.

It gives 46.5% to 4.7–5.0%, 24.3% to above 5.0% and 15.7% to 4.4–4.7%. Our report on the central bank’s 3% goal explains the policy backdrop.

South Africa’s central bank markets are small: January’s decision holds US$13,942 and March’s US$18,064, both thinly traded, with no change at 81.5% and 68.0%. In Nigeria, Polymarket gives President Bola Tinubu 69.5% and Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party candidate, 20.5%, down from 28.0%, on US$159,108 in total.

Nigeria’s presidential vote is due on Saturday 16 January 2027, set by the electoral commission, INEC, and our election security report covers the risks. We found no reported trigger for Obi’s drop.

Decisions Ahead

None of the markets we track closes in the next 14 days, but several data releases will test the prices. Times are UTC with US Eastern in brackets, and forecasts come from RT’s economic calendar.

Monday 16 November: Nigeria publishes October inflation at 12:00 UTC (7:00 a.m. ET), after 14.63% in September.

Nigeria publishes October inflation at 12:00 UTC (7:00 a.m. ET), after 14.63% in September. Tuesday 17 November: Colombia reports third-quarter growth at 16:00 UTC (11:00 a.m. ET), with 1.6% expected against 1.3% before.

Colombia reports third-quarter growth at 16:00 UTC (11:00 a.m. ET), with 1.6% expected against 1.3% before. Wednesday 18 November: South Africa publishes October inflation at 08:00 UTC (3:00 a.m. ET), forecast at 5.1% against 4.5% in September, per RT.

South Africa publishes October inflation at 08:00 UTC (3:00 a.m. ET), forecast at 5.1% against 4.5% in September, per RT. Thursday 19 November: South Africa’s central bank announces its rate decision at 13:00 UTC (8:00 a.m. ET).

South Africa’s central bank announces its rate decision at 13:00 UTC (8:00 a.m. ET). Tuesday 24 November: Mexico publishes mid-month November inflation at 12:00 UTC, and Nigeria’s central bank decides on rates at 15:00 UTC.

Mexico publishes mid-month November inflation at 12:00 UTC, and Nigeria’s central bank decides on rates at 15:00 UTC. Wednesday 2 December: IBGE publishes Brazil’s third-quarter growth, the date named in Polymarket’s market rules.

IBGE publishes Brazil’s third-quarter growth, the date named in Polymarket’s market rules. Wednesday 9 December: Brazil’s central bank, Copom, decides on the Selic again.

Brazil’s central bank, Copom, decides on the Selic again. Saturday 16 January 2027: Nigeria’s presidential election.

What It Means for US Readers

Higher inflation expectations in Mexico and Brazil would make rate cuts harder, which matters to US investors holding Mexican and Brazilian bonds, currencies and US-listed shares. A faster South African reading on Wednesday would test the central bank’s Thursday decision.

Venezuela and Cuba markets track US policy and court decisions, so headlines from Washington can move them within hours. Treat each price as a snapshot of where traders stand on Monday 16 November, not a forecast.

What Is Not Known

A price cannot tell us why traders bought, and a one-week move on a market with a few hundred thousand dollars can come from a handful of large orders. We found no clear trigger for the El Salvador, Mali, Colombia, Brazil inflation and Nigeria moves, and we do not invent one.

We have not read the full resolution text of every market, and we could not confirm Brazil’s full October IPCA, released on 12 November, on IBGE’s own page, so it is not used here. Kalshi, the US-regulated exchange, did not list a matching Latin America or Africa market for these topics when we checked.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are prediction markets saying about Mexico’s inflation?

Polymarket gives 42.5% to Mexico ending 2026 with inflation of 4.00–4.49%, up from 22.5% a week earlier. The 3.50–3.99% bracket fell from 60.1% to 45.5%.

Is a prediction market price a forecast?

No. It is the price of a bet, so 42.5% means traders pay about 42.5 cents for a contract that pays US$1 if the outcome happens. Thin markets can be moved by a few traders.

Do traders expect a Venezuelan election soon?

Polymarket gives 28.5% to an election date being set by 31 March 2027 and 49.0% by 30 June 2027. The market asks only whether a date is announced, not whether the vote happens.

Who leads Nigeria’s presidential market?

Polymarket gives President Bola Tinubu 69.5% and Peter Obi 20.5%, down from 28.0%. The market holds US$159,108 in total, and the vote is due on Saturday 16 January 2027.

Which market had the most money this week?

Polymarket’s market on who leads Venezuela at the end of 2026, with US$396,531 traded in the week and about US$100 million in total.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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