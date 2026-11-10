Airtel Africa Buys Back 800,000 Shares
Airtel Africa, the mobile phone and mobile money group listed in London and Lagos, bought 799,925 of its own shares (about 800,000) on Thursday 5 and Friday 6 November 2026. It paid an average of 282.16 pence (hundredths of a pound) a share, about £2.26 million (about US$3.0 million), and will cancel every share it buys.
The purchases opened a new buyback tranche, a fresh batch of repurchases, which the company reported on Tuesday 10 November 2026. They are small beside the 12,033,748 shares the tranche allows, but the average price is 14.8% below that of the first tranche.
Key Facts
- Bought: 799,925 shares on 5 and 6 November 2026, about 6.6% of the tranche limit.
- Price: an average of 282.16 pence a share, about £2.26 million (about US$3.0 million) in total.
- Tranche: up to 12,033,748 shares (0.33% of capital), running until 22 December 2026 at the latest.
- Bank: Citigroup Global Markets, UK arm of US bank Citigroup, buys and resells to Airtel Africa.
- Not known: the total number of shares Airtel Africa will buy, because part of the plan is discretionary.
What Airtel Africa Announced
In its regulatory announcement of Tuesday 10 November 2026, Airtel Africa said it bought 353,051 shares on Thursday 5 November at prices between 284.20 and 289.80 pence, an average of 287.52 pence. On Friday 6 November it bought 446,874 shares between 274.80 and 285.80 pence, an average of 277.92 pence.
Together that is 799,925 shares at a volume-weighted average of 282.16 pence, which means each price is weighted by the number of shares bought at it. The company said it bought the shares from Citigroup Global Markets and that they will be cancelled.
Prices are in pence, one hundredth of a pound sterling. At the GBP/USD rate of 1.334 on 10 November 2026, the total cost of about £2.26 million is about US$3.0 million.
How the Tranche Works
On Thursday 5 November 2026 Airtel Africa said it was starting the next tranche of the programme it first announced on 22 May 2026. The programme allows repurchases of up to 1% of the shares in issue on that date, and after the first tranche ended on 28 September the company can still buy up to 12,033,748 shares.
Citigroup Global Markets buys the shares on the market and then sells them to Airtel Africa, acting as what the company calls a riskless principal, meaning it takes no price risk. The deal has two parts, one in which Citi makes trading decisions on its own and one in which Airtel Africa can give instructions.
The agreements run until 22 December 2026 at the latest unless they end earlier. The company said none of the buying takes place on the Nigerian Exchange, where the shares are also listed.
Why It Matters for Shareholders
Every cancelled share lowers the number outstanding, so profit and dividends are shared among fewer shares. The 799,925 shares bought so far equal about 6.6% of the 12,033,748-share limit for this tranche.
The price is the notable change. The first tranche, from 22 May to 28 September 2026, bought 24,515,062 shares at an average of 331.29 pence, so the new average of 282.16 pence is 14.8% lower.
The daily average also slipped within the two days, from 287.52 pence on 5 November to 277.92 pence on 6 November, a fall of 3.3%. The announcement gives no reason for the weaker price, and this article does not offer one.
What to Watch Next
Airtel Africa regularly files a Transaction in Own Shares notice, a stock exchange filing that lists its repurchases, so the next notices will show the pace of buying. The tranche ends no later than Tuesday 22 December 2026.
For the company’s earnings background, see our report on Airtel Africa’s latest profit. Its main rival in Nigeria is covered in our piece on MTN Nigeria’s data revenue.
What Is Not Known
Airtel Africa has not said how many shares it will buy in total or how much it will spend, because the discretionary part is up to the company. The announcement sets a limit of 12,033,748 shares but no limit in money.
It also gives no reason for the lower share price over the two days. Whether the company will use the 11,233,823 shares still available will only show in later notices.
More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many shares did Airtel Africa buy?
It bought 799,925 shares on 5 and 6 November 2026 at an average of 282.16 pence. That cost about £2.26 million (about US$3.0 million).
What happens to the shares Airtel Africa buys?
All shares bought under the programme are cancelled. Cancelling them reduces the number of shares in issue.
When does the buyback tranche end?
The agreements with Citigroup Global Markets run until 22 December 2026 at the latest. They can end earlier under their terms.
Sources: Airtel Africa plc, regulatory announcements through the London Stock Exchange news service: Announcement of the next tranche, 5 November 2026 and Transaction in Own Shares, 10 November 2026. Exchange rate: GBP/USD 1.334, 10 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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