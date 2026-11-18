AFRICA · DIAMONDS

Botswana says Angola and Namibia will join a Botswana-backed bid for De Beers, the world’s best-known diamond company. On our sum of the Kimberley Process (the global diamond certification scheme) table for 2024, eight African countries mined just over half of the world’s diamonds by value.

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Anglo American, a London-listed mining group, owns 85% of De Beers and wants to sell it. As of Wednesday 18 November 2026 no price, signing date or full list of buyers has been announced.

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Key Facts Who Botswana’s government and the Global Diamond Consortium (GDC), a buyer group chaired by Gareth Penny.

Weight Eight African countries mined about US$5.0 billion of diamonds in 2024, just over half the world total.

Russia Still the largest single producer, with about 35% of 2024 world value.

Stake Botswana says its De Beers holding would double from 15% to 30%, the largest single stake.

Open No price, signing date or full list of investors has been announced.

Africa’s weight in diamonds is large, but the bid still lacks a price, a signing date and a confirmed list of investors.

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The Big Picture

Anglo American put its 85% of De Beers up for sale in 2024, and Botswana’s government owns the other 15%. Business Day, a South African newspaper, reported on 9 November 2026 that Botswana holds a right of first refusal, meaning the right to buy first, over Anglo’s stake.

Botswana’s President Duma Boko told parliament on Monday 9 November 2026 that Botswana’s stake would double from 15% to 30% and make it the largest single shareholder. He also said Angola and Namibia would take part, according to Business Day.

Gareth Penny, a former De Beers chief executive, now chairs the GDC and says it works with the governments of Botswana, Angola, Namibia and Oman towards co-ownership. A mines ministry spokesperson in Angola said on Friday 13 November 2026 that Angola wants 10%, according to TimesLive, a South African news site.

Business Day reported on 9 November 2026 that Anglo is selling De Beers as part of a wider restructuring, while diamond prices have fallen and lab-grown stones compete. Boko’s stated aim is for Botswana to become the single largest shareholder.

A rough diamond crystal in its host rock (specimen photograph, not from a specific mine). Photo: James St. John / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

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What the Kimberley Process Numbers Show

The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme, a global system that certifies rough (uncut) diamonds, reported in its 2024 Global Summary, dated 14 October 2026, that the world produced 107.90 million carats (a carat is the weight unit for diamonds) worth US$9.53 billion. That is an average of US$88.35 per carat.

Our own sum of eight African rows in that table gives about 56.2 million carats worth about US$5.0 billion, just over half of world volume and value. The countries are Angola, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, DR Congo and Sierra Leone, and other African producers in the table push the share slightly higher.

Russia alone produced 37.32 million carats worth US$3.34 billion in 2024, about 35% of world value, according to the same table. Angola, at US$1.41 billion, and Botswana, at US$1.36 billion, lead the African producers by value.

Value per carat varies widely, the Kimberley Process table shows. Namibia averaged US$416.88 and Lesotho US$333.49, while DR Congo averaged US$10.84 and Botswana US$74.99, below the world average.

Who Is in the African Team

Penny says the GDC works with the governments of Botswana, Angola, Namibia and Oman towards co-ownership, Miningmx, a South African mining news site, reported on 9 November 2026. Richemont, the Swiss owner of the Cartier jewellery brand, is in talks to join the GDC, Business Day reported on 13 November 2026, and its chief executive declined to comment.

We have not confirmed any member of the group beyond the governments. The GDC has not published a full list.

Why It Matters

Anglo American said in its production report on 20 October 2026 that De Beers produced 6.8 million carats in the third quarter, down 11% from 7.7 million a year earlier. It blamed maintenance at Orapa, a mine in Botswana, and a slowdown at Venetia, a mine in South Africa.

Anglo raised its 2026 guidance to 25 million to 28 million carats from 21 million to 26 million. The same release put unit cost at about US$70 per carat and said it continues to work towards a De Beers transaction “in a challenging market”.

Anglo attributed the third-quarter fall to maintenance at Orapa and a slowdown at Venetia ahead of a previously announced production pause. A buyer would take on a business with uneven output and, as Business Day noted on 9 November 2026, falling prices.

What to Watch

No signing date has been announced, so there is no dated checkpoint to follow. Anglo said on 9 November 2026 that it is working with Botswana, other governments and the GDC towards binding transaction documents, and Penny wants agreements “as soon as possible”.

In Plain English Rough diamonds are stones as they come from the ground, before cutting, and a carat is the unit of weight used to count them. A right of first refusal lets its holder buy an asset before anyone else can.

What It Means for You

We see no immediate change at US jewellery counters, because no deal has been signed. Anglo American shareholders face a sale whose price and timing have not been announced.

What Is Not Known

Anglo has announced no price, and Miningmx reported on 9 November 2026 unconfirmed speculation that a bid could be as low as US$1 billion. No binding agreement date has been announced, and no financing has been confirmed.

It is not known whether Botswana’s 30% is counted before or after the GDC deal. Whether the sale needs regulatory approvals, and which, has not been confirmed in the sources we have seen.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of the world’s diamonds does Africa produce?

On our sum of eight African rows in the Kimberley Process 2024 table, about 52% of volume and just over half of value. Other African producers in the table push both shares slightly higher.

Is Russia bigger than any African producer?

Yes. Russia produced 37.32 million carats worth US$3.34 billion in 2024, about 35% of world value, according to the Kimberley Process.

Who is in the Botswana-backed bid?

Botswana and the GDC, chaired by Gareth Penny, and, Boko said on 9 November 2026, Angola and Namibia. Penny says the GDC also works with Oman’s government.

Has a price been announced?

No, Anglo American has announced no price. No signing date has been announced either.

Sources: Kimberley Process Certification Scheme, 2024 Global Summary; Anglo American Q3 2026 production report, 20 October 2026, and statement, 9 November 2026; Address of President Duma Boko to parliament, 9 November 2026; Business Day, 9 and 13 November 2026; Miningmx, 9 November 2026; TimesLive, 13 November 2026. Related reading: Angola’s De Beers stake, Botswana explained.

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