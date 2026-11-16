File photo, 2007. The open pit at the Jwaneng diamond mine on a dusty day. (Photo: Cretep, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

ANGOLA · DIAMONDS

Angola is seeking a 10% holding in De Beers, the diamond producer that Anglo American, a London-listed mining group, is selling, a mines ministry spokesperson said on Friday 13 November 2026. Nothing has been signed, and the price is not confirmed.

Who owns De Beers matters in the United States, where its name is bound up with diamond jewellery. The terms will shape decisions on supply and pricing that reach American buyers and retailers.

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Botswana’s President Duma Boko said in his State of the Nation address on Monday 9 November 2026 that his country will double its De Beers stake to 30%, as covered in our earlier report on Botswana doubling its stake. Namibia’s reported 10% share is not confirmed.

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Key Facts Angola Seeks 10% of De Beers, a ministry spokesperson said on Friday 13 November 2026.

Botswana President Duma Boko said on 9 November that Botswana will double its stake from 15% to 30%.

Status Nothing is signed; Anglo American is working towards binding transaction documents.

Unconfirmed The price, financing, Namibia’s reported 10% and the role of Endiama, Angola’s state diamond company.

Angola, Botswana and Namibia are lining up behind one sale, but no terms have been signed.

What Angola Is Seeking

A mines ministry spokesperson said on Friday 13 November 2026 that Angola is seeking a 10% holding in De Beers. The spokesperson was confirming a report in an Angolan weekly newspaper, which also said Namibia wants 10%, and Namibian officials had not commented.

Boko had said on 9 November that the governments of Angola and Namibia would also take part in the transaction, and he gave no percentage for either. Anglo American said the same day that it was “encouraged by the progress we have made to date”.

Anglo American continues to work with Botswana’s government, other governments and the Global Diamond Consortium (GDC) “towards agreeing binding transaction documents”. The GDC is an investor group led by Gareth Penny, a former De Beers chief executive.

The GDC thanked the governments of Botswana, Angola, Namibia and Oman as partners on 9 November 2026. Penny said the group remains focused on finalising agreements with Anglo American as soon as possible.

File photo, 2007. Rooftops and apartment blocks in central Luanda. Photo: Paulo César Santos, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The Big Picture

Anglo American announced in 2024 that it would sell its 85% of De Beers. Botswana holds the other 15% and a right of first refusal, meaning a right to buy first, so its backing is key.

Angola first moved on 24 September 2025, when its Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas said Endiama had bid for a minority stake. The ministry said the proposal does not seek majority control, and minister Diamantino Pedro Azevedo said the bid was “designed to foster a partnership in which Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Angola all participate meaningfully”.

Boko framed the 2026 plan in similar terms, saying the diamond-producing nations of his region will “sit together at the ownership table”. Taken together, the statements show three producing governments seeking a seat among De Beers’ owners.

Angola’s ambition has since changed: Paulo Tanganha, its national director of mineral resources, said in February 2026 that Angola wanted 20% to 30%. The 10% now sought is below that range, and the 13 November statement does not say how Angola would hold it.

That is our reading of the public record, and no government has called it a joint policy. We found no joint statement by the three governments.

What Is Reported but Not Confirmed

Namibia is reported to want 10% as well, but Namibian officials had not responded to requests for comment when the Angolan ministry spoke on 13 November 2026. Oman’s stake is also unknown, although the GDC says it is working with Oman’s government.

A diamond trade publication reported on Tuesday 10 November 2026, citing an unnamed source, that Anglo American would receive US$750 million up front and US$250 million deferred, about US$1 billion in all. It also reported that the GDC had so far agreed only 25% for Botswana, which contradicts the 30% Boko stated, and neither Boko nor the GDC has disclosed financial terms.

What It Means for You

If both stated figures hold, Botswana at 30% and Angola at 10%, two producer governments would together own 40% of De Beers. That would give them more say over how much the company mines and sells, though no change in supply or pricing can be assumed until terms are signed.

US jewellery buyers, retailers and investors face no immediate change. Anglo American’s statement of 9 November says binding documents are still to be agreed.

What Is Not Known

How Angola would hold and finance its 10%, and what price will be paid, are not confirmed. Nor are Namibia’s and Oman’s shares or Endiama’s role in the 2026 plan.

No signing date and no closing date has been announced. We found no dated next step from Anglo American or the consortium.

More: Angola news in English and Namibia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Angola bought part of De Beers?

No, nothing has been signed. A mines ministry spokesperson said on 13 November 2026 that Angola is seeking a 10% holding in De Beers.

How much of De Beers will Botswana own?

President Boko said on 9 November 2026 that Botswana will double its holding from 15% to 30% when the transaction is complete. A trade publication cited an unnamed source on 10 November for 25%, so the terms are unsettled.

What is the Global Diamond Consortium?

It is an investor group led by Gareth Penny, a former De Beers chief executive. It thanked the governments of Botswana, Angola, Namibia and Oman as partners on 9 November 2026.

How would Angola hold the stake?

That has not been confirmed for the 2026 plan. Endiama, Angola’s state diamond company, bid for a minority stake in September 2025.

Sources: Angolan mines ministry spokesperson, 13 November 2026; address of President Duma Boko to parliament, 9 November 2026; Anglo American statement, 9 November 2026 (angloamerican.com); Global Diamond Consortium statement, 9 November 2026; Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, 24 September 2025. Related reading: Angola’s budget vote.

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