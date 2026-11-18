Aerial view of residential districts of Lusaka. File photo. (Photo: Icem4k, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Zambia’s Home Affairs Minister, Clement Andeleki, who oversees police and internal security, said in remarks reported on 18 November 2026 that President Hakainde Hichilema is not seeking a third term, so nobody needs to protest on Wednesday 25 November. He said he does not expect anyone to march either for or against removing the two-term limit on the presidency.

Zambian news reports this week said police had declined to clear the 25 November marches. We could not obtain the police statement, so that decision is reported, not confirmed.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who Home Affairs Minister Clement Andeleki says President Hakainde Hichilema is not seeking a third term.

Dispute The planned marches concern calls to remove Zambia’s two-term limit on the presidency.

Police Reports say police declined to clear the 25 November marches; we could not confirm.

Next date Wednesday 25 November 2026, the day the marches were planned.

As of 18 November 2026, 07:00 GMT

Zambia’s government says there is nothing to march about, while civil society groups argue the term limit is the very reason to march.

What Andeleki Said

Andeleki said Hichilema is focused on development during his new five-year mandate and is not seeking a third term. He urged civil society groups and other citizens to raise concerns with government officials through the proper offices.

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He said established procedures exist for raising concerns and proposing changes to the law. His remarks, as reported, do not say who is formally proposing to change the term limit.

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Why the Term Limit Matters

Hichilema won the 13 August 2026 election with a clear majority of the vote, according to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), and was sworn in on Tuesday 1 September. Under the current two-term limit, this second term is his last.

That is why any move to change the limit draws attention at home and abroad. Zambia is a major African copper producer, and investors in the United States and elsewhere watch its politics for signs of stability; our election report and inauguration report give the background.

In early October 2026, Andeleki, a member of parliament for Kazungula North, argued that two terms are not enough for a president to complete long-term programmes, according to Zambian news reports. That earlier view is the counterweight to his 18 November message that Hichilema is not seeking a third term, and the reports we have seen do not reconcile the two.

Scene from President Hakainde Hichilema’s second inauguration at National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka, 1 September 2026. Photo: THE ONE PEOPLE, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Who Plans to March

A consortium of civil society organisations (CSOs, non-profit citizens’ groups) notified police in early November that it planned a peaceful procession on 25 November. The Zambia Youth Organisation Consortium, a group of youth bodies, has separately announced a march in favour of removing the limit, and its vice-chair, Boas Kanyama, says it expects about 63,151 young people.

Reports say police will not clear the marches, but we have not seen the decision itself. Our wider Zambia explainer sets out how the country’s politics and its copper economy fit together.

What It Means for You

Travellers and investors with plans in Lusaka around 25 November should check their own government’s official travel advisory for Zambia. The government’s message is that the term limit is not in play, so watch whether that holds after the planned date.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether police will reverse their decision, or whether either group will march regardless. We could not obtain the original statements of the minister or the police.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Hichilema seeking a third term?

Home Affairs Minister Clement Andeleki says he is not. Hichilema began a second five-year term on 1 September 2026.

Are the 25 November marches allowed?

Zambian news reports say police declined to clear the marches this week. We could not obtain the police statement, so this is not confirmed.

What is the term limit in Zambia?

Zambia’s constitution limits a president to two terms. Hichilema was first elected in 2021 and re-elected in 2026.

Sources: Remarks by Home Affairs Minister Clement Andeleki, 18 November 2026 (as reported; original not seen); Zambia Police Service, reported decision on the march notices, November 2026 (statement not seen); Electoral Commission of Zambia, declaration of the 2026 presidential result, August 2026

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