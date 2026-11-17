Zambia Police Urge Halt to Term-Limit March
Zambia’s police have advised organisers not to proceed with marches planned for Wednesday 25 November 2026 over scrapping presidential term limits. The Zambia Police Service said so in a press statement on Tuesday 17 November 2026.
The row tests how Zambia handles protest over a constitutional rule now under debate. Our earlier report on the planned march set out the build-up, and the police now cite intelligence they have not published.
Key Facts
- Decision. Police advised organisers on 17 November 2026 not to proceed with the processions.
- Date. Two consortiums (groups of organisations) gave police notice of marches for Wednesday 25 November 2026.
- Defenders. Chapter One Foundation, a governance and rights group, is among civil groups defending the two-term limit.
- Backers. The Zambia Youth Organisations Consortium, a youth coalition, backs removal and plans its own march.
- As of. Tuesday 17 November 2026, 7 p.m. GMT
Police cite security intelligence but publish no details, leaving both sides’ plans for 25 November uncertain.
The Big Picture
Article 106 of Zambia’s Constitution limits a president to two five-year terms. The civil-society groups say in their joint statement of Wednesday 4 November 2026 that two separate technical committees in 2025 recommended keeping the limit of two five-year terms.
The same statement says other citizens petitioned the National Assembly, Zambia’s parliament, on 27 October 2026 to abolish presidential term limits. The groups say they respect that right but want the Constitution and the limit defended.
The Zambia Youth Organisations Consortium takes the opposite view and supports removing the limit, according to its vice chairperson Boas Kanyama. State House, the president’s office, says the campaign has “nothing to do with the head of state”.
What We Know
In a press statement on 17 November 2026, Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha of the Zambia Police Service acknowledged notifications of peaceful processions and public assemblies on the presidential term limit for Wednesday 25 November. The statement says they came from two consortiums of organisations.
After reviewing the notifications, police cited intelligence information and the national security situation. They said they “wish to advise the consortium not to proceed” and urged organisers not to go ahead.
The civil-society groups include Caritas Zambia, a Catholic Church aid agency, Transparency International Zambia, an anti-corruption group, and the Council of Churches in Zambia, an ecumenical church body. In a joint statement in Lusaka on 4 November 2026, signed by Josiah Kalala of Chapter One Foundation, Leah Mitaba of the Zambia Council for Social Development and Maurice Nyambe of Transparency International Zambia, they said they had notified police of a procession “to defend the Constitution and presidential term limits”.
Boas Kanyama has said more than 63,000 youths would march from Northmead Bus Station to Parliament Buildings in Lusaka on 25 November. The police statement refers to two consortiums, and we have not seen it name either.
Why It Matters
Police have given no published reasons beyond intelligence and national security. The civil-society groups call peaceful assembly a constitutional right in their joint statement of 4 November 2026.
The scale at stake is the more than 63,000 marchers that Kanyama has claimed for the youth procession, a figure we cannot verify independently. For context on who holds power, see our explainer on Zambia’s elites and regions.
What to Watch
The first checkpoint is Wednesday 25 November 2026, the date both consortiums gave police for their processions. The second is the National Assembly’s consideration of the 27 October petition: date not confirmed.
The Other Side
Clayson Hamasaka, a State House communications official, said this month that the campaign began among citizens satisfied with President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership. He said it has “nothing to do with the head of state”.
Opposition figures argue the other way. Given Lubinda, a former minister in the former ruling Patriotic Front, has called for a referendum on the question.
What Is Not Known
Neither consortium has said publicly, in material we have seen, whether it will go ahead on 25 November. The police statement of 17 November 2026 gives no details of the intelligence behind its advice.
We have not seen the statement name either consortium, so whether it covers the youth march is open. The date for the National Assembly to consider the petitions is not confirmed, and whether any court challenge will follow is unknown.
What It Means for You
Travellers to Zambia should follow official advisories and local guidance around Lusaka on 25 November 2026. Investors tracking the country can read our report on Zambia’s credit rating rise to Caa1 alongside our Zambia coverage.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Zambia’s police advise against the marches?
In its 17 November 2026 statement, police cited a review of the notifications, intelligence information and the national security situation. They gave no details of the intelligence.
What does Article 106 of Zambia’s Constitution say?
Article 106 of Zambia’s Constitution limits a president to two five-year terms. Civil-society groups call this the two-term limit.
Who wants to remove the presidential term limit?
Citizens petitioned the National Assembly on 27 October 2026 to abolish it, according to the civil-society statement of 4 November 2026. The Zambia Youth Organisations Consortium also supports removal.
When are the planned marches in Lusaka?
Two consortiums notified police of marches for Wednesday 25 November 2026. Police have advised them not to proceed, and whether either will go ahead is not known.
Sources
Zambia Police Service press statement, 17 November 2026; joint civil-society statement, Lusaka, 4 November 2026; Constitution of Zambia, Article 106.
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