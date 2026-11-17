Photo: Lupali / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

ZAMBIA · COURTS

A court in Zambia’s capital has set Wednesday 16 December 2026 for the next hearing in the theft trial of Esther Lungu, the former First Lady and widow of the late president Edgar Lungu. The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court adjourned the case so the trial can continue, according to reports on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

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The case involves the widow of a former head of state and has been adjourned several times. Zambian news reports say the magistrate ruled that there will be no more adjournments.

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Key Facts Who Esther Lungu, Zambia’s former First Lady, and four co-accused, including two police officers.

What Theft of motor vehicles and a certificate of title (a proof-of-ownership document); she denies the charges.

When Trial resumes Wednesday 16 December 2026 at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

Value One vehicle is valued at K320,000 (about US$16,100 at 19.83 kwacha per US$).

Not known Whether the court will hold to the reported ban on further adjournments.

Zambia’s former First Lady will wait a month for the next hearing in a theft case that has been delayed before.

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The Big Picture

Her husband, Edgar Lungu, who led Zambia from 2015 to 2021, died on 5 June 2025. The case was adjourned several times in 2025, including after the court was told she was in mourning.

The prosecution says the alleged theft took place in Lusaka between 9 August 2021 and 30 September 2022. She has denied wrongdoing, and no verdict has been given.

A fountain and office towers in central Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, pictured in December 2013. Photo: Matthew Grollnek / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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What the Court Decided

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court adjourned the theft case to 16 December 2026 for continued trial. The date was reported on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Zambian news reports say the court ruled that there will be no further mentions or adjournments in the matter. We found no court order or official statement on this point, so it rests on those reports.

The Charges and the Accused

Esther Lungu is jointly charged in the case with two police officers, James Phiri and Lee Chisulo, with Kapambwe Lungu, and with Catherine Banda, a niece of the late president. They face charges of theft of motor vehicles and a certificate of title, which is the document proving who owns a vehicle or property.

In count one, the first separate charge, the prosecution alleges the accused jointly stole a Mitsubishi Canter, registration BAV 5282, valued at K320,000 (about US$16,100), the property of Elizabeth Phiri, named in the charge as its owner. The kwacha conversion uses the 13 November 2026 close of 19.83 per US$.

In plain English Magistrates’ court: a lower court that handles many criminal cases, including theft. Adjournment: a decision to postpone a hearing to a later date. Count: one separate charge within a case.

What It Means for You

For investors and Zambia-watchers, the case involves the family of a former leader in the country now led by President Hakainde Hichilema, who won re-election in August 2026; see our guide to who holds power in Zambia. The charges concern vehicles and a title document, not any company.

Readers following the wider political picture can also read how Hichilema began his second term. More is in our Zambia coverage.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the hearing on Wednesday 16 December 2026 at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court. A second checkpoint is whether the court keeps to that date, since earlier hearings in this case were postponed.

What Is Not Known

Whether the court will really allow no more adjournments, as we found no court order or official statement.

How many prosecution witnesses remain to be heard.

The details of count two and of the other counts beyond the vehicles and the title document.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Esther Lungu’s trial resume?

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court adjourned the theft case to Wednesday 16 December 2026 for continued trial. The date was reported on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

What is Esther Lungu charged with?

She is jointly charged with four others with theft of motor vehicles and a certificate of title. One vehicle, a Mitsubishi Canter, is valued at K320,000 (about US$16,100).

Who are the co-accused?

They are police officers James Phiri and Lee Chisulo, Kapambwe Lungu and Catherine Banda, a niece of the late president Edgar Lungu. All five are charged jointly in the same case.

Has she been convicted?

No. Esther Lungu has denied the charges and the trial is still under way, so she is presumed innocent.

Sources: Zambian newspaper reports of 17 November 2026 on the adjournment of the trial to 16 December 2026 (no court order or official statement seen); exchange rate: 13 November 2026 close of 19.83 kwacha per US$ from market data.





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