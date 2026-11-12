Moving to and Living in Zambia in 2026

Americans can enter Zambia without a visa, but a move needs a permit, a health plan and a budget set in US dollars. The Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) recorded annual inflation of 6.3% for October 2026, up from 6.1% in September.

The kwacha (ZMW), the local currency, closed near 19.8 per US$ on Wednesday 11 November. This guide sets out entry rules, permit costs, safety and healthcare as official sources describe them, and ends with what we could not confirm.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Entry Americans need no visa to enter Zambia, but a stay to live or work needs a permit.

Permits Working in Zambia needs an employment permit; the 2024 fee is ZMW 24,000 (about US$1,210).

Money Inflation was 6.3% in October 2026, and the kwacha closed near 19.8 per US$ on 11 November.

Health Malaria pills are recommended for Zambia, and cholera transmission is widespread.

Safety Cities and parks are generally safe by day, yet road crashes and serious crime do occur. Settle your permit and your health cover first, then pick a city.

Zambia in Plain English

ZamStats is the Zambia Statistics Agency, the government body that publishes inflation data. The kwacha (ZMW) is the national currency, and the Bank of Zambia is the central bank.

The FCDO is Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, whose travel advice covers Zambia. The CDC is the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose travel pages list health risks and vaccines.

Lusaka is the capital. Livingstone is the tourist town beside Victoria Falls, called Mosi-oa-Tunya locally, on the Zimbabwe border.

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What Americans Need to Get In

Zambia’s Department of Immigration lists the United States among the nationalities that do not need a visa to enter. Visitors flying in must hold a valid return air ticket, and those arriving by land or water must show enough money for their stay and departure, the department says.

The department’s page does not state a stay limit for Americans. Britain’s FCDO says British tourists may stay 90 days in any 12 months and business visitors 30 days, so confirm the limit for a US passport with a Zambian embassy before you book.

The FCDO, describing Zambian rules for British passport holders, says a passport must be valid for six months after arrival and have two blank pages. It adds that travellers arriving from a country with a yellow fever risk need a vaccination certificate.

The Kavango-Zambezi (KAZA) UniVisa, a tourist visa for a cross-border conservation area, costs US$50 according to the immigration department’s fee notice of August 2024. The FCDO says it is valid for 30 days, allows unlimited travel between Zambia and Zimbabwe and day trips to Botswana.

Air passengers pay a departure charge equal to US$25, which is normally included in the ticket, the FCDO says. If it is not, it must be paid in cash in kwacha.

Permits for Working, Investing or Retiring

Staying beyond a visit means a permit, and the immigration department lists employment, investor, spouse, study and residence permits among its types. An employment permit covers a job of more than six months and can be extended up to a maximum of 10 years.

Applicants must stay outside Zambia until the permit is approved, the department says. Only an employer, a practising lawyer or an immigration consultant may apply on an expatriate’s behalf, so you cannot file it yourself.

The department’s fee notice, effective 19 August 2024, lists private-sector permit fees in kwacha. We converted them at 19.78 kwacha per US$, the market close of 11 November 2026.

Employment permit, issuance: ZMW 24,000 (about US$1,210); renewal ZMW 28,000 (about US$1,415)

Investor’s permit, issuance: ZMW 16,000 (about US$810)

Residence permit, issuance: ZMW 20,000 (about US$1,010)

Spouse permit, issuance: ZMW 3,000 (about US$152)

Study permit, issuance: ZMW 9,000 (about US$455)

Visiting permit, issuance: ZMW 6,667 (about US$337)

An investor’s permit requires proof of a personal investment of US$250,000 for a new business or US$150,000 for joining an existing company, the department says. Anyone who intends to retire in Zambia can apply for a residence permit with proof of funds such as a pension, an irrevocable annuity (a pension income that cannot be cancelled) or a retirement account.

For the step-by-step on visas, work permits and residence, read our Zambia visa and residency guide. This guide stays with daily life.

Money and Everyday Costs

ZamStats put annual inflation at 6.3% in October 2026, from 6.1% in September, with food inflation at 5.7% and non-food at 7.4%. Lusaka remained the province with the highest rate, at 8.6%.

Our report on the October reading is in Zambia Inflation Rises to 6.3% on Fuel, and the wider economy sits in our Zambia explained guide. Non-food prices are rising faster than food prices on the ZamStats figures.

The kwacha closed at about 19.78 per US$ on Wednesday 11 November 2026, and its closes from 3 to 11 November ranged from about 19.65 to 19.78. Early quotes on 12 November were higher, near 20.3 to 20.4, which we treat as unconfirmed, so budget in US dollars and leave room for swings.

Aerial view of Victoria Falls (Mosi-oa-Tunya) on the Zambia-Zimbabwe border, photographed in July 2018. Photo: Diego Delso / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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Safety on the Streets and Roads

Britain’s FCDO says travel in larger cities and major game parks is generally safe in daylight, but serious crime can happen. It advises arranging transport in advance to avoid walking at night and watching for carjackers at locked gateways after dark.

Roads are the bigger daily hazard, the FCDO says: many are severely potholed, crashes are frequent and driving outside main towns after dark is dangerous. The rainy season runs from November to April, and sudden floods can wash away bridges and roads.

The FCDO reports occasional demonstrations in Lusaka and other urban areas that can disrupt transport and turn violent. It adds that terrorist attacks in Zambia cannot be ruled out.

Laws and Risks to Know

Same-sex sexual activity is illegal in Zambia, and the FCDO says anyone convicted can receive a long prison sentence. Possessing or using drugs, including marijuana, is also illegal.

Taking photographs of army barracks or government buildings can lead to arrest, the FCDO says. Adventure sports around Victoria Falls have caused serious accidents and deaths, and it warns that the quality of medical care varies greatly.

Healthcare and Vaccines

The FCDO says medical facilities across Zambia are of a lower standard than in the UK, with basic rural facilities and limited emergency services. It urges travellers to hold health insurance and accessible funds that cover treatment and repatriation.

The CDC recommends prescription medicine to prevent malaria for travellers to Zambia, started before the trip. It says active cholera transmission is widespread, though rare in travellers, and recommends typhoid vaccine for most travellers.

The CDC also recommends hepatitis A vaccine for unvaccinated travellers and hepatitis B vaccine for those under 60. It notes that rabid dogs are commonly found and that rabies vaccine may only be available in larger urban medical facilities.

The FCDO warns that chemical waste containing heavy metals was released from a mine in Copperbelt Province in February 2025 into the Chambishi Stream and the Mwambashi and Kafue rivers. It advises against bathing there or consuming untreated local water or fish from that area, and says boiling does not remove the metals.

The FCDO’s entry page, updated on 1 June 2026, notes that the World Health Organization has declared Ebola a public health emergency of international concern. It says Zambia may introduce health screening or entry restrictions for travellers from affected regions.

Lusaka or Livingstone?

Lusaka, the capital, has Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, and Livingstone has Harry Mwanga Nkumbula International Airport, the FCDO says. Both airports issue the KAZA UniVisa on arrival.

Our Lusaka guide for November 2026 gives a sense of the capital this month, and our Zimbabwe moving guide covers the other bank of the falls. Pick a city after you know which permit and health cover you hold.

A Checklist for the First Month

Confirm your entry route with the Department of Immigration, and the permit type if you will stay beyond a visit. Ask an employer, lawyer or immigration consultant to file any employment permit, and stay outside Zambia until it is approved. Buy travel health insurance that covers private treatment and evacuation. See a travel clinic about malaria medicine and vaccines well before you fly. Carry a return ticket or proof of funds, plus a passport valid for six months with two blank pages (the FCDO’s rule for British passports, so check it for a US passport). Pre-arrange night-time transport and avoid driving outside towns after dark.

What This Means for a Move From the US

For Americans the door in is easy and the door to a long stay is not: a visit needs no visa, but living or working requires a permit filed by a third party. Settle that before you ship anything.

A short stay before signing a lease shows how you cope with the roads, health cover and the rainy season. Budget in US dollars, because the kwacha’s exchange rate can move from week to week.

What Is Not Known

We did not find an official rent or household-budget series for foreign residents in Lusaka or Livingstone, so this guide gives no monthly cost figure. Any rent quoted by agents or forums is unverified.

We could not open the US State Department’s Zambia advisory page, so we do not state its level; check travel.state.gov before you book. The permit fees above are the August 2024 schedule, and we did not find a later revision.

We also did not confirm the stay limit for US passports, the current state of Zambia’s Ebola entry measures, or the reliability of electricity and water. Ask your landlord about backup power before you sign.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Americans need a visa for Zambia?

No for entry: Zambia’s immigration department lists the United States among nationalities that need no visa. Staying to live or work needs a permit, and the stay limit for US passports should be confirmed with a Zambian embassy.

Is Zambia safe for expats?

Britain’s FCDO says larger cities and major game parks are generally safe in daylight, though serious crime can happen. It names poor roads, driving after dark and occasional Lusaka protests as the main hazards.

What vaccines and medicines do I need for Zambia?

The US CDC recommends prescription malaria medicine and, for most travellers, typhoid vaccine, plus hepatitis A and, under 60, hepatitis B. See a travel clinic well before you fly.

Sources: Zambia Department of Immigration, nationals who do not require a visa, read 12 November 2026 · Zambia Department of Immigration, permit types, read 12 November 2026 · Zambia Department of Immigration, public notice on revised fees, 15 August 2024 · Zambia Statistics Agency, October 2026 inflation, read 12 November 2026 · UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Zambia travel advice, still current 12 November 2026 · US CDC, Zambia travel health page, read 12 November 2026