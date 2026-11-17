Brazil’s XP Profit Up 4%, Inflows Down 26%
Earnings: Brazil
XP Inc, a São Paulo investment platform with 4.8 million active clients, reported a third-quarter profit of R$1.38 billion (about US$239 million) on Monday, 16 November 2026. That is 4% more than a year earlier, but the money clients are adding fell faster, down 26% to R$22 billion (about US$3.8 billion).
Amounts in reais are converted at 5.78 per US dollar, the 16 November closing rate. For US investors, XP is a way, through its Nasdaq listing on the US exchange, to own Brazilian household savings, and this quarter shows profit growing while the flow of new client cash slows.
Key Facts
- Profit. R$1.38 billion (US$239 million), up 4% on the year and flat on the second quarter.
- Inflows. Clients added a net R$22 billion (US$3.8 billion), down 26% from a year earlier.
- Earnings per share. R$2.69, up 9% on the year but below the R$2.78 analysts expected.
- Payouts. R$1.3 billion (US$225 million) in dividends and a new R$1.5 billion (US$260 million) buyback.
- Watch. Return on equity, a measure of profit per unit of capital, slipped to 21.7% from 23.0%.
XP is still growing its profit, but clients are adding new money more slowly, and that gap is the main story of this quarter.
What XP Reported
XP said in its earnings release of 16 November that gross revenue rose 8% to R$5.339 billion (about US$924 million). Net revenue, which strips out sales taxes, rose 9% to R$5.139 billion (about US$889 million).
Profit grew more slowly than sales, and costs grew faster than revenue. Selling, general and administrative costs rose 12% to about R$1.87 billion (about US$324 million), and XP’s net margin, the share of revenue left as profit, fell to 26.9% from 28.1% a year earlier.
Earnings per share reached R$2.69, up 9% on the year and 1% on the second quarter. Investing.com, a financial news site, reported on the earnings call that analysts had expected R$2.78.
Where the Growth Came From
XP’s expanded loan portfolio reached R$86.2 billion (about US$14.9 billion), up 28% on the year and 11% on the quarter. Expected credit losses, the money set aside for loans that may not be repaid, rose 20% to R$108 million (about US$19 million).
XP also holds more client money overall. Total client assets reached R$1.574 trillion (about US$272 billion), up 11%, as R$95 billion of net inflows over twelve months and R$54 billion of market gains added to the pile.
Our report on foreign money returning to the B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, tracks the wider flow into Brazilian markets.
Live Company IntelligenceXp Inc — the full investor dossier
Why Slower Client Inflows Matter
Net inflows, meaning new client money minus withdrawals, were R$22 billion in the quarter. That is 26% below the R$29 billion of a year earlier and 22% below the R$28 billion of the second quarter.
Active clients rose only 1% on the year, to 4.808 million. A platform that earns fees on assets needs a steady stream of new money, so a slower stream shapes future revenue even when today’s profit looks healthy.
Return on average equity, a measure of profit relative to shareholder capital, fell to 21.7% from 23.0% a year earlier. XP’s release points to capital generation without a matching distribution during the quarter.
In plain English
XP is a Brazilian platform where people buy funds, stocks and bonds, and it earns fees on the money they keep there. Net inflows show whether clients are adding money; profit shows what the business kept this quarter.
What XP Is Handing Back to Shareholders
XP announced a dividend of US$0.46 per Class A share, about R$1.3 billion (US$225 million) in total, for holders on 9 December and payable on 17 December 2026. It also announced a buyback of up to R$1.5 billion (about US$260 million), running from 18 November 2026 until completion or 19 November 2027, whichever comes first.
XP said it will cancel 11.7 million treasury shares, which are shares the company holds itself, roughly 2.3% of its total. In the third quarter it had already repurchased R$254 million (about US$44 million) of its own shares, and its capital ratio, the cushion of capital against risk, stood at 20.3% under the Basel standard of the Bank for International Settlements.
What It Means for You
An investor holding XP gets a company whose profit is still rising and whose payouts are large, but whose growth engine, new client money, is cooling. The two numbers to compare next quarter are net inflows and return on equity, which should show whether the buyback and dividends are enough to hold returns up.
Brazilian listings face a wider backdrop of companies leaving the local market, covered in our report on 33 companies that have left the B3 since 2024. Our Brazil news page follows the next earnings from the country’s listed companies.
What We Could Not Confirm
XP’s release contains no profit guidance for the coming quarters, so any forecast is an outside estimate. It also does not say how much of the buyback it expects to complete this year.
The R$2.78 consensus comes from one published report, and other data providers may show a different figure.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much profit did XP Inc make in the third quarter of 2026?
XP Inc reported net income of R$1.382 billion (about US$239 million) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. That is 4% above the same quarter of 2025 and almost unchanged from the second quarter.
Did XP Inc beat analyst expectations?
On earnings per share, no. XP reported R$2.69 against R$2.78 expected, according to Investing.com’s report on the earnings call.
Why are XP’s net inflows important?
Net inflows are new client money minus withdrawals, and they feed future fee income. XP reported R$22 billion (about US$3.8 billion) in the quarter, 26% less than a year earlier.
What is XP returning to shareholders?
XP announced a dividend of US$0.46 per Class A share, about R$1.3 billion (US$225 million) in total, payable on 17 December 2026. It also announced a buyback of up to R$1.5 billion (about US$260 million) running to 19 November 2027 at the latest.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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