Brazil Stocks Rise 0.7% as Real Hits Low | Brazil Market Report, Nov 13
Key Facts
- The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, rose 0.66% to 172,458; it was a modest bounce, though the index remains 17.5% below its 9 October peak of 209,067.
- The real, Brazil’s currency, weakened to 5.667 per US dollar, a 0.46% slide on the day; that is the weakest close for the real in at least 12 months, and 11.94% weaker than 20 sessions ago.
- Stocks and the currency told different stories; shares gained 2.35% over the week, while the dollar rose 2.92% against the real over the same five sessions.
- Brazilian shoppers surprised on the upside; September retail sales grew 1.7% on the year against a 1% forecast, and 0.2% on the month against a forecast fall of 0.2%.
- Our own price history offers a calming note; after 10 earlier falls this deep, the Ibovespa was higher 20 sessions later in 6 cases, though history is not a forecast.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices no change in the Central Bank of Brazil’s December decision on its Selic benchmark rate at 88.0% (US$77,312 traded, 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November).
Today’s Focus
Brazilian shares closed Friday 13 November a little higher, with the Ibovespa up 0.66% at 172,458. The currency had a harder day: the real weakened to 5.667 per US dollar, its weakest close in at least 12 months.
The cause is a pincer of local and global worry. At home, investors are watching the government’s spending plans and the political noise after the elections; abroad, US borrowing costs keep climbing.
Think of the Ibovespa as a bruised boxer who landed a small punch. It is still 15.6% lower than 20 sessions ago and 17.5% below its 9 October high, so one good day repairs little.
What matters today. Shares are bouncing but the real is not, and until the currency steadies the rebound in Brazilian stocks stays fragile.
01 The session in one read
Brazil’s stock market ended the week on a quiet up note, but the currency stole the show. The Ibovespa, the benchmark index of Brazil’s biggest listed companies, gained 0.66% to close at 172,458.
The real fell 0.46% on the day, to 5.667 per US dollar. For anyone holding Brazilian assets in dollars, the stock gain was wiped out by the currency move.
Over the full week the Ibovespa climbed 2.35% higher than a week earlier, which is a decent recovery. Even so, it is 15.6% lower than 20 sessions ago, a hole that one week does not fill.
This wrap covers the latest settled close, Friday 13 November, following Thursday’s sharp jump in the dollar that set the tone for the week’s end.
The evidence points two ways. Retail sales beat forecasts and shares rose, yet the dollar hit a 12-month high against the real and US yields jumped.
A market that rises while its currency sinks usually means local buyers are picking up bargains rather than foreign money returning. The variable to watch is the real: a close back below 5.67 per dollar would suggest the worst of the selling has passed.
02 The day’s numbers
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|Ibovespa close
|172,458
|+0.66%
|Small gain; first up session after a fall
|Session range
|—
|—
|Not available for this session
|US dollar vs real
|5.667
|+0.46%
|Weakest real in at least 12 months
|Ibovespa vs 12-month high
|209,067 (9 Oct 2026)
|—
|Now 17.5% below the peak
|Ibovespa vs 12-month low
|154,064 (7 Nov 2025)
|—
|Now 11.9% above the floor
|Dollar vs real 12-month range
|4.89 low (11 May 2026)
|—
|Dollar sits 15.9% above its low, at the high
|Key technical level
|209,067 resistance; 154,064 support
|—
|Round number 170,000 is the nearby marker
The table shows a market caught between two ends of its yearly range. The Ibovespa sits about two thirds of the way down from its peak, while the dollar sits right at the top of its 12-month range.
The 12-month figures matter because they frame the mood. A year ago the index was near its low; five weeks ago it touched its high; now it has given back a large slice. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Brazil — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV
172,457.76
+0.66%
+9.73%
171,324.31
172,715
171,132
—
USD/BRL
5.67
+0.45%
+7.09%
5.64
5.67
5.63
—
SELIC
13.75%
—
—
—
—
—
PETR4
45.30
+1.34%
+39.43%
44.70
45.44
44.62
23,431,200
VALE3
63.50
-0.70%
-3.30%
63.95
64.24
63.12
11,175,700
ITUB4
42.27
+1.42%
+7.66%
41.68
42.56
41.62
19,532,400
BBDC4
14.52
+1.40%
-25.46%
14.32
14.54
14.27
32,353,600
BBAS3
15.10
-2.45%
-32.89%
15.48
15.60
14.98
85,573,900
B3SA3
14.89
+0.88%
+2.90%
14.76
14.94
14.53
34,792,900
ABEV3
15.79
+0.25%
+15.85%
15.75
15.83
15.64
13,254,800
WEGE3
51.31
-0.66%
+14.48%
51.65
52.05
50.93
7,741,000
PRIO3
63.30
+0.00%
+58.93%
63.30
63.83
62.65
10,460,300
SUZB3
54.77
-2.27%
+14.92%
56.04
55.98
54.66
3,845,300
RENT3
30.07
+1.66%
-28.47%
29.58
30.35
29.58
7,599,300
AZZA3
15.91
-5.86%
-45.85%
16.90
17.10
15.72
6,641,600
CSNA3
3.72
-12.06%
-56.79%
4.23
4.14
3.71
54,060,600
GGBR4
24.73
-0.96%
+30.78%
24.97
25.09
24.53
5,458,200
ENEV3
26.81
-0.70%
+38.98%
27.00
27.09
26.64
5,990,500
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why it moved — fiscal worry and rising US rates
First cause, and the heaviest: Brazil’s finances. Investors are anxious about government spending plans and the turbulence that followed the elections, which makes them demand a higher price to hold Brazilian assets and pushes the real down. Confidence: medium-high.
Second cause: US interest rates. The US 10-year Treasury yield, the return on American government borrowing, reached 5.145%, up 31 basis points over five sessions (a basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point). The US dollar index also rose 0.23% on the day to 103.411.
Higher US yields pull money towards the dollar and away from emerging markets such as Brazil. Wall Street felt it too: the S&P 500 fell 0.40% to 7,562, the Nasdaq fell 0.91% and the VIX fear gauge rose 3.21% to 19.3.
So why did Brazilian shares still rise? The best-supported explanation is a bounce from a deep fall, helped by better home data: September retail sales rose 1.7% on the year against a 1% forecast, according to the RT economic calendar (data from IBGE, the national statistics office). On the month, retail sales rose 0.2% against a forecast fall of 0.2%. Confidence: medium.
Oil was a minor player. The oil fund USO slipped 0.34% to 145.58, while US data from the Energy Information Administration (eia.gov/petroleum/supply/weekly) showed commercial crude stocks up 4.7 million barrels to 414.4 million.
One more cross-check from the RT economic calendar: US wholesale prices rose 0.3% in October against a 0.4% forecast, and 6.5% on the year against 6.6%. Federal government revenues, also scheduled for 13 November, had no published actual figure in the calendar at the time of writing. That is mildly cooler than expected, yet it did not stop yields from climbing.
04 The day’s movers
|Driver
|Level / Move
|Change
|Note
|Ibovespa
|172,458
|+0.66%
|Local buyers stepped in after the 20-session slump
|US dollar vs real
|5.667
|+0.46%
|Fiscal worry and US rates
|US 10-year Treasury yield
|5.145%
|+0.21%
|Up 31 basis points over five sessions
|US dollar index
|103.411
|+0.23%
|Dollar firm against most currencies
|S&P 500
|7,562
|−0.40%
|Wall Street ends the week mixed
|Gold futures, per ounce
|US$3,888
|+0.06%
|Little changed after a hard week
|Individual B3 stocks
|—
|—
|No verified per-company data for this session
We do not have verified turnover or price moves for individual Brazilian companies today, so we name none rather than guess. The drivers above explain the day better than any single share would.
Read the table as a tug of war. Rising US yields and a firmer dollar are the pull from outside, and Brazil’s own retail strength is the push from inside.
05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|+0.66%
|IPC
|Mexico
|−0.84%
|IPSA
|Chile
|+0.34%
|Merval
|Argentina
|+2.68%
|COLCAP
|Colombia
|—
Latin America was split. Brazil, Chile and Argentina rose and Mexico fell; the Merval jumped 2.68% to 84,704. The live market board above carries the full closes.
On currencies the picture differs too. The Mexican peso gained, with the dollar down 0.39% to 18.5293 pesos, while the Colombian peso fell, with the dollar up about 1% to roughly 3,300 pesos.
For Brazil’s neighbours the message is mixed. A weak real makes Brazilian exports cheaper for Argentina and Chile, and Colombia just reported September retail sales up 9.7% on the year against an 8.7% forecast.
Who gains in Brazil? Exporters of crops, minerals and oil, who earn dollars and pay costs in reals, and tourists, whose dollars stretch further. Who loses? Importers, firms with dollar debts, and Brazilians travelling abroad.
06 The technical picture
On the chart, the nearest floor is the round 170,000 area, with the 12-month low of 154,064 (7 November 2025) far below. The ceiling is the 12-month high of 209,067 set on 9 October, though the first real test is the recent range under it.
For the real, 5.67 per dollar is itself the line to watch, since it is the highest close in at least 12 months. The next marker down is 4.89, the May low, which is a long way off.
Our own history gives context. After 10 earlier falls of 15.6% or more in 20 sessions, the Ibovespa was higher 20 sessions later in 6 of 10 cases (60%), with a median gain of 2.9%, a worst case of −19.8% and a best of +14.8%. This is history, not a forecast.
The dollar tells a different tale. After 9 earlier rises of 11.9% or more in 20 sessions, it was higher again 20 sessions later in 4 of 9 cases (44%), with a median change of −1.5%.
The trend is a continuation, not a new phase: the Ibovespa is 3.7% higher than 60 sessions ago but far lower over four weeks. Does it stop? Only if the real stabilises and US yields stop climbing.
07 What to watch
- The real at 5.67: a close below this level would suggest the currency selling is easing; another higher close points to more pressure on Brazilian stocks.
- Brazil’s fiscal debate: government spending plans and the political debate after the elections keep fiscal risk in view.
- US Treasury yields: the 10-year at 5.145% is the outside force on the real; a pause would give Brazilian assets room.
- Ibovespa 170,000 and 209,067: holding above the round number keeps the bounce alive, while the 9 October peak is the distant ceiling.
Background: Brazil Stocks Slip 0.4% as Real Weakens 1%.
Background: Brazil Stocks and Dollar Await Inflation.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Central Bank of Brazil’s December decision on its Selic benchmark rate, with US$77,312 traded as of 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November 2026. It prices no change at 88.0%, a 0.25-point cut at 7.3%, a 0.25-point rise at 1.3%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 1.0% and a 0.5-point or larger rise at 0.7%.
These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the central bank to hold the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, in December.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did the Ibovespa close?
The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, rose 0.66% to 172,458 on Friday 13 November, 17.5% below its 9 October peak of 209,067.
Why is the Brazilian real weakening?
Fiscal worries at home and rising US interest rates are pulling money towards the dollar. The real closed at 5.667 per US dollar, its weakest in at least 12 months.
Is the weak real good for tourists?
Yes, since a US dollar buys more reals, so hotels and restaurants cost visitors less. It is bad news for Brazilians travelling abroad.
Does a big fall in the Ibovespa usually reverse?
In our own history, after 10 earlier falls this deep the index was higher 20 sessions later in 6 cases. That is history, not a forecast.
Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from B3
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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