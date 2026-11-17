Photo: Carlo Locatelli

Ian Lima, 28, an actor and playwright born in Itabuna, in the cocoa-growing south of Bahia, opens on Monday, 16 November, in São Paulo the production that completes his degree in Performing Arts at the Escola Superior de Artes Célia Helena. It is Peter Handke’s “The Hour We Knew Nothing of Each Other”, directed by Karina Almeida.

The play has no spoken lines. Written entirely as stage directions, it shows dozens of figures crossing a town square, with the graduating cast taking on many characters each.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

A play made of silence

Handke’s text had its world premiere on 9 May 1992 in Vienna, in a production by Claus Peymann for the Burgtheater and the Wiener Festwochen. It consists solely of stage directions: nobody speaks, and the stage fills and empties with passers-by, from a tourist to a footballer to a mother with a pram.

Accounts of the play differ on how many roles it contains, with press descriptions ranging from more than 300 to some 450 figures. That scale is what makes it a favourite for drama schools.

A whole graduating class can take part, and every actor has to carry several characters through gesture, rhythm and timing alone, without a line of text to lean on.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Brazil Email address Follow

Where to see it

Performances run at the Teatro Célia Helena on 16 November at 7.30 pm, on 17 November at 5 pm and 8 pm, and on 18 November at 8 pm.

The crisis behind the solo piece

Witches’ broom, a fungal disease of the cacao tree, was first identified in Bahia in 1989, with the first outbreak recorded at Catulé, in the municipality of Uruçuca, near Ilhéus. Until then the state had been Brazil’s cocoa heartland: Bahia reached its record harvest of about 397,000 tonnes in 1986 and accounted for roughly 80 per cent of national output.

The fungus arrived just as world cocoa prices were falling. Research on the region puts Bahian output at about 390,000 tonnes in 1988 and about 100,000 tonnes by 2000.

Farms went bankrupt, rural unemployment rose sharply, and the urban economies of the Ilhéus-Itabuna belt that lived off the crop slowed with it. Brazil, a major exporter, spent years importing cocoa beans.

The region has since recovered part of the ground. With better control of the disease, Bahia returned to export markets, shipping about 6,600 tonnes of beans to Europe in 2015, according to one study.

Lima’s monologue, however, is about the years of loss, and about a generation that grew up in them.

Amado’s cocoa world

Jorge Amado, Bahia’s best-known novelist, set his early work in the cocoa estates. “Cacau” (1933) follows the plantation workers, and the memoir “O Menino Grapiúna” (1981) returns to his childhood in the same region.

Lima takes the memoir’s title for his monologue and places it next to the crisis that reshaped the land Amado described.

Who is Ian Lima

Lima trained in classical ballet and in acting at Célia Helena, where he is completing his degree. In São Paulo he has worked with directors Kiko Marques, on Pirandello’s “The Mountain Giants”, and Marco Antonio Rodrigues, on Brecht’s “A Respectable Wedding”.

He also appears in the horror short “Noite de Jogos”, selected for the Espanto Film Fest in Mexico.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: When is the Brazil runoff election. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in Brazil › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →