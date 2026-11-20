Venezuela Says It Has Signed 84 Oil Deals
The count is climbing fast, but the government has not said who signed, on what terms or for how many barrels, and output is still about 1.2 million barrels a day.
Energy: Venezuela
Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, said on Thursday 19 November 2026 that the state oil company has signed 84 oil and gas agreements. She made the claim in a speech to an energy trade fair in Anzoátegui, an oil-producing state in the east.
“We have reached 84 agreements signed by PDVSA on oil and gas,” she told the Expo Venezuela Energética, an energy trade fair in Anzoátegui. PDVSA, short for Petróleos de Venezuela, is the state oil company that runs the country’s fields.
Key Facts
- What. PDVSA, the state oil company, signed 84 oil and gas agreements, up from 61 in October.
- Who and when. Acting president Delcy Rodríguez, to an energy fair in Anzoátegui, Thursday 19 November 2026.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket: 37.5% that OPEC, the oil exporters’ group, shows 1.2 million barrels a day in 2026.
- Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 20 November 2026, 11:00 GMT.
The count is climbing fast, but the government has not said who signed, on what terms or for how many barrels, and output is still about 1.2 million barrels a day.
The deals follow a reform of the Hydrocarbons Law, which the National Assembly, Venezuela’s parliament, approved on 29 January 2026, weeks after US forces captured Nicolás Maduro on 3 January. The reform allows more flexible contract forms and was meant to bring foreign money into the country’s oil industry.
Rodríguez has given the tally in steps: about 50 strategic agreements on 24 August, then 61 signed and 44 more under negotiation on Saturday 17 October. That day she spoke at an energy conference in Maracaibo, the oil city in the west, and she put planned investment at nearly US$76 billion over five years.
The 84 is 23 more than the 61 reported in Maracaibo, added in 33 days. We found no government statement linking the new deals to the 44 that were then under negotiation.
What a Running Count Cannot Show
A running count of signed agreements is a promise, not production. It tells investors that Caracas is open to deals under the 2026 law, but it does not say when any field will pump more.
Since the Hydrocarbons Law reform in January, Venezuela has signed deals with Spain’s oil company Repsol, Italy’s energy group Eni and Britain’s Shell, alongside the US firms Chevron and ExxonMobil, two American oil majors. The best known is the August agreement with the United States, which would give Washington access to 25% of Venezuelan oil reserves for at least 25 years.
Two of the named companies, Chevron and ExxonMobil, are American, so the count touches US oil interests directly. Rodríguez did not list the counterparties, terms, volumes or dates for the 84, so a reader cannot tell how many deals are production contracts and how many are services or supply deals.
Caracas and OPEC Read the Output Differently
Rodríguez said current production is 1,269,000 barrels a day, of which 730,000 come from the Orinoco Belt, the heavy-oil region that includes Anzoátegui. Venezuela’s own figures sent to OPEC put October at 1,224,000 barrels a day, up 1.49% on September’s 1,206,000 and up 32% on January’s 924,000.
OPEC’s own estimate, built from outside sources, was lower at about 1.16 million barrels a day for October. That is about 66,000 barrels a day below Caracas’s figure, a gap between the government’s account and OPEC’s outside view.
Signed agreements are meant to lift output from the 1.2 million level, but turning contracts into barrels takes years of drilling and power repair. PDVSA president Héctor Obregón said recently that output would end the year around 1.3 million barrels a day, about 76,000 above the October figure, and the year-end goal now rests on that climb continuing.
The next OPEC monthly report, due in December, will show the November figures. It will be the first outside check on whether the pace since January has held.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, lists the event “Will Venezuelan crude oil production reach __ barrels per day in 2026?”, with about US$190,000 traded in total. The 1.2 million barrels line is priced at 37.5% and the 1.3 million line at 5.5% on 20 November 2026. Trading on the 1.2 million line is thin, with only about US$11,900 traded and buy and sell quotes far apart.
A price is an implied probability from real-money bets, not a poll or a forecast. The market resolves on OPEC’s monthly report, in the table of production based on secondary sources (outside estimates), for any month of 2026. The price cannot tell what the government’s own figure says, because it follows OPEC’s outside estimates.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
What do the 84 agreements mean?
They are signed deals between the state oil company and its partners, but the government has not said which are production contracts. Until it publishes the terms, the count shows activity rather than barrels.
Who is signing the deals?
Companies from Spain, the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy, including Repsol, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and Eni, have signed deals since January. The government has not published which firm signed which deal.
Is Venezuelan oil output really rising?
Venezuela’s own figures show a steady climb this year, while OPEC’s outside estimate is lower. The next OPEC monthly report will show which account the data supports.
Sources
Sources: acting president Delcy Rodríguez’s address of 19 November 2026 to the Expo Venezuela Energética Oriente 2026; OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, November 2026; OPEC · Polymarket
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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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