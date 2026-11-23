A returning Zulia politician wants Venezuela to fix an election date now, without waiting for new officials to be appointed. His remarks are his own, and no government reply has been found.

Photo: Wilfredor / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Politics: Venezuela

A former mayor from Venezuela’s western state of Zulia is demanding that the government set a date for a presidential election. Saady Bijani, speaking on Sunday 22 November 2026, also asked that Venezuelans living abroad be allowed to vote.

Bijani is a former mayor of San Francisco municipality, near the city of Maracaibo, and a former deputy in the Zulia state legislature. He was first elected in 1996, won twice more and served until 2008.

Key Facts Who. Saady Bijani, former mayor of San Francisco, a district near Maracaibo in Zulia state

What. Asks for a presidential election date and a vote for Venezuelans abroad

Where. Maracaibo area, western Venezuela

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

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A returning Zulia politician wants Venezuela to fix an election date now, without waiting for new officials to be appointed. His remarks are his own, and no government reply has been found.

Bijani says he came home on Thursday 12 November 2026, landing at about 3:00 p.m. at La Chinita International Airport in Maracaibo, Venezuela’s second city after about ten years abroad. That return date is reported, not independently confirmed.

File photo, June 2013. The Basilica of Our Lady of Chiquinquirá, home of La Chinita, on its square in Maracaibo. Photo: Loreina Velandia / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

In his arrival remarks in Maracaibo, he said: “We want the date of free, democratic elections in Venezuela to be set before we eat our hallacas in December.” Hallacas are the stuffed corn-dough parcels Venezuelans eat at Christmas.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

He rejected the view that a date must wait for the new National Electoral Council, the body that runs elections, to be chosen: “No, that is not necessary.” He added that he will work for one candidacy only, that of opposition leader María Corina Machado for president.

In the interview on the television programme “Abriendo Puertas”, hosted by Margarita Oropeza, he said: “Setting the date lowers the pressure.” He wants the presidential vote first, with other elections afterwards.

Bijani also said the Hate Law, a law against hatred that he opposes, “must be repealed”. He wants powers handed back to states and municipalities, so that Zulia could run “the bridge over the lake, the airport, the port, the motorways”.

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Bijani backs the military agreement between the United States and Venezuela as a way to fight drug trafficking, and wants the armed forces under civilian control. The sources do not give the agreement’s terms.

These are one man’s statements, and the record shows no government response, no named party for Bijani and no date for a vote. The opposition had already called protests over the election in October, and our Latin America Power Map tracks the balance of power.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Saady Bijani?

He is a former mayor of San Francisco municipality in Zulia state and a former state legislator. He says he has just returned from years abroad.

Has Venezuela set an election date?

Not according to Bijani’s remarks, which are why he is asking for one. Nothing in our sources shows a government answer.

Sources: Statements by Saady Bijani (quotes translated from Spanish by The Rio Times), 12 November and 22 November 2026; Venezuela hub.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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