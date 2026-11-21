Engineers in Lara say a weak generation mix leaves the west of Venezuela exposed. One of them asks for a sober Christmas while some neighbourhoods go dark for hours.

A transmission tower near Maracaibo in Zulia state, photographed from below. The photo is a file image and does not show the faults Aviem describes. Photo: Rjcastillo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

VENEZUELA · ENERGY

Power cuts in Lara, a state in western Venezuela, added up to more than 118 hours across 26 sectors on Friday 20 November 2026, according to Activos por la Luz, a citizens’ group that logs outages. In Barquisimeto, the state capital, a resident and local engineers say Christmas lights shine on a monument while nearby neighbourhoods sit in the dark.

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The count is a sum of hours lost by each affected sector, not one long state-wide blackout. For readers in the United States it matters because Venezuela is trying to expand its oil sector, and an engineer in Lara links the strain on the grid to that expansion.

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Key Facts Who. Activos por la Luz, a citizens’ outage monitor, and engineers Raúl Azparren and Julio Gutiérrez.

What. Daily power cuts across 26 sectors, counted in sector-hours rather than hours of darkness.

Where. Lara state, western Venezuela, worst in Iribarren, the municipality around Barquisimeto.

As of. 21 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

Engineers in Lara say a weak generation mix leaves the west of Venezuela exposed. One of them asks for a sober Christmas while some neighbourhoods go dark for hours.

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Activos por la Luz tallies outages sector by sector, and its balance for 20 November lists 29 cuts and one voltage fluctuation. Three sectors, two in Iribarren and one in Torres, were without power for more than seven hours.

Iribarren, the municipality around Barquisimeto, took the worst of it, with 17 sectors and 18 cuts, followed by Palavecino with five sectors and seven cuts. Torres, a rural municipality, recorded three cuts, and Simón Planas, another municipality of the state, one cut of 6 hours 10 minutes.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The group’s municipal lines do not add up to its stated total, and one line may be mistyped, so we use the stated total as a floor and leave out the municipal hours and the average. The tally comes from volunteer monitoring, not from Corpoelec, the state electricity company.

Control panels at the Guri hydroelectric plant, Venezuela. File photo.

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The same group counted 139 hours 13 minutes of cuts across 36 outages on 10 November and 97 hours 43 minutes across 21 outages on 19 November. The trend is therefore uneven rather than a steady decline.

Raúl Azparren, an engineer, said the number of daily cuts fell over the last week from about 40 to about 20 or 21. Each cut still lasts more than five hours, he said, and one sector of Río Tocuyo, in Torres, lost power for eight hours.

Azparren called it hard to justify that some residents spend about six hours a day without power while other areas shine with festive lights. He said failures should be shared more equally under a generation deficit and asked for a sober Christmas.

Resident Sami Luzardo recorded a video in north Barquisimeto, which we have not seen, that he says shows the Christmas lighting and the Obelisk monument lit. A few metres past the traffic light, he says, public lighting and power vanish in neighbourhoods such as Parque Chivacoa, Urbanización Obelisco and Metropolitano.

Julio Gutiérrez, president of the Colegio de Ingenieros del estado Lara, the Lara state engineers’ association, said the instability reflects a deep imbalance in the national generation mix. Hydropower, led by the Guri, Caruachi and Macagua complexes on the Caroní river, supplies about 70% of the power generated, he said, while thermal plants, which burn fuel, produce only about 20% for lack of maintenance.

He named the idle thermal plants Termozulia, Ramón Laguna and Rafael Urdaneta, and said western states sit at the far end of the national grid and suffer most. He tied a rebound in demand to what he calls the oil opening, the push to attract investment and raise output in Venezuela‘s oil industry.

Gutiérrez criticised spending on Christmas decoration and spot fixes such as solar panels in Zulia, arguing the money should repair the idle plants. He warned that outages hit water pumping, schools and hospitals and damage appliances through voltage swings.

We found no public answer from Corpoelec or the electricity authorities on the cut schedule in Lara or on the energy used by the Christmas lighting. No date has been given for repairing the idle plants.

On 10 November 2026 the National Assembly, Venezuela’s parliament, approved in second discussion a reform of the electricity law that opens the sector to private firms, and Assembly president Jorge Rodríguez said tariffs will be indexed to the “highest-value currency”. Our report on the reform gives the details.

Lara had already seen anger over cuts: on 2 October 2026 residents of Torres blocked the Centroccidental highway, the road linking Carora and Barquisimeto, over unmet promises by Corpoelec, as our report on the blackout protests noted. The Assembly vote adds no power plant by itself, and no official daily count of Lara’s cuts has been published that we could find.

More is in the Venezuela hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are there power cuts in Lara?

Engineer Julio Gutiérrez says the national generation mix is out of balance and western states sit at the end of the grid. Thermal plants he named stand idle for lack of maintenance.

Has the government explained the cut schedule?

We found no public answer from Corpoelec or the electricity authorities on the schedule in Lara. The Assembly’s reform opens the sector to private firms but adds no generation by itself.

Why should US readers care?

Gutiérrez links the rebound in demand to the oil opening, so weak power supply could slow how quickly Venezuela raises oil output.

Sources Activos por la Luz daily balances for 10, 19 and 20 November 2026; statements of Julio Gutiérrez and Raúl Azparren; National Assembly vote of 10 November 2026. Background: electricity law reform, blackout protests that blocked highways.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error