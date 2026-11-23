The talks have produced a plan to renew the Supreme Court, but not yet a path to a vote.

Caracas seen from the Ávila mountain, with the twin Parque Central towers and the valley ringed by hills. File photo: Olga Berrios / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Brief · Politics: Venezuela

Venezuela’s government and opposition delegations extended their fourth round of talks in Caracas, which is now due to close on Monday 23 November 2026. The round opened on Friday 13 November and was first meant to end on Friday 20 November.

No closing statement had been published when this brief went online at 18:00 GMT. The talks matter to US readers because the process is backed by Washington and decides whether Venezuela gets a new Supreme Court, a new electoral council and, eventually, an election date.

Key Facts Who. Jorge Rodríguez leads the government team; Dinorah Figuera leads the opposition delegation.

What. A fourth round of talks, extended past its first end date, now due to close Monday 23 November.

Open. No date for a presidential election and no agreement yet on a new electoral council.

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

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The talks have produced a plan to renew the Supreme Court, but not yet a path to a vote.

Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly, leads the government side for acting President Delcy Rodríguez. Dinorah Figuera, who heads the opposition-led National Assembly elected in 2015, leads the other delegation.

The two teams meet behind closed doors at a Caracas hotel. Opposition leader María Corina Machado, who returned to Venezuela on 25 October after months in exile, is not at the table.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Earlier rounds agreed to renew the Supreme Court, known by its initials TSJ, and pursue the return of Venezuelan gold held at the Bank of England, the British central bank. The gold has not yet come home, and the court renewal is still moving forward.

File photo: central Caracas, where the delegations meet.

The delegations have agreed to review laws used to bar politicians from office, and some blocked news websites were reopened, though not all. Foro Penal, a Venezuelan human rights group, counted 319 political prisoners on 16 November 2026.

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Figuera described the state of play in a video this month. “We are in the process of consolidating the TSJ and finally bringing in the CNE issue,” she said, referring to the National Electoral Council, the body that organises votes.

That body has not been renewed, and no election date exists. The closing statement of this round may show whether that changes.

Our earlier report covers the opening of this round. Our guide to who holds power explains the main actors.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the two sides negotiating?

They are negotiating a new Supreme Court, a new electoral council, laws that bar politicians from office and the reopening of blocked websites. No election date has been agreed.

What should readers watch next?

The first sign is the closing statement of this round, due Monday. After that, the electoral council is the open question that decides whether a vote can be scheduled.

Sources Delegations of the Venezuelan government and the 2015 National Assembly; convocation of the Venezuelan Communications Ministry of 22 November; statement of Dinorah Figuera of 13 November; Foro Penal count of 16 November: Foro Penal, Cifras de la represión

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