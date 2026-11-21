Rodríguez has set a goal for her foreign minister, but her order does not itself lift any block.

File photo. A corridor of the Aula Magna hall at the Central University of Venezuela, Caracas, 2009. Photo: Trinitro Tolueno, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Technology: Venezuela

Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s acting president, has told her foreign minister to work to get artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT, made by the US firm OpenAI, unblocked in Venezuela. She said so at a meeting with entrepreneurs on Friday 20 November 2026.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s acting president, and Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco.

What. Rodríguez ordered work to unblock AI chatbots ChatGPT, Copilot (Microsoft) and Claude (US firm Anthropic).

Where and when. Venezuela, on Friday 20 November 2026; the report cites no decree or deadline.

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 10:00 GMT.

Rodríguez has set a goal for her foreign minister, but her order does not itself lift any block.

A shopping street in Sabana Grande, Caracas, at night, in an undated file photo. Photo: QuinteroP / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Rodríguez told the entrepreneurs she had instructed Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco, Venezuela’s top diplomat, “that he not sleep until achieving the complete unblocking of technology platforms”. In the Spanish-language report of her remarks, 20 November 2026, she says Venezuela should reach AI platforms “without any type of restriction or blockade”.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Venezuela Transformation Email address Follow

She gave one purpose: so that young people can “have their own development”. The report does not name the venue or city of the meeting, and it cites no decree, deadline or timeline.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In Spanish, Rodríguez is called presidenta encargada, which means she holds the presidency on an interim basis. Blanco, as foreign minister, is the cabinet member who runs the country’s diplomacy.

The idea of a home-grown alternative is not new. In September 2025 the then-president, Nicolás Maduro, announced that Venezuela would have its own AI tool and that AI classes would be taught in schools.

The record we could check does not confirm that the project advanced, and Maduro is no longer president. It is also silent on how many Venezuelans are affected by the current blocks.

ChatGPT is OpenAI’s chatbot, and Claude is a chatbot from the US firm Anthropic. Copilot is the AI assistant of Microsoft, the US software company, and coverage of her remarks names all three.

The Spanish-language report says users in Venezuela who open these services see a message saying they are “not available in your region”. OpenAI’s list of supported countries, read on 21 November 2026, leaves Venezuela out of its developer service, known as an API.

That page says the API is not available in any location it does not list. Anthropic’s supported regions policy, effective 12 November 2026, also omits Venezuela and calls any unlisted country or region unsupported.

OpenAI’s page covers its developer API rather than the ChatGPT app, so it shows the company’s regional policy, not how the app itself is blocked. Microsoft’s Copilot could not be checked directly, so we rely on the report that names it.

The Spanish-language report says blocks of this kind usually respond to international sanctions, the penalties governments impose on other states, mainly those of the United States. Neither OpenAI’s nor Anthropic’s page gives a reason for leaving Venezuela out.

That matters in the United States because OpenAI, Microsoft and Anthropic are all American companies. Their own lists of supported countries decide access, so any change would be their decision, not Caracas’s.

The wording is forceful but leaves the method open. An instruction to a minister to “not sleep” signals urgency, not a legal change.

The reports we could check do not say whether Caracas has approached any company or how it would do so. Rodríguez gave young people’s development as her reason and named no other.

Her order sets a goal and names a minister to pursue it. Any lifting of the blocks would require the companies to change their own lists of supported countries.

Venezuela has begun opening its power grid to private companies. Access to AI chatbots is a different matter, because it depends on the policies of foreign firms.

No response from OpenAI, Microsoft, Anthropic or the US government to her order has been reported. The first sign to watch is a reply from any of them.

No date is set for any result. The companies’ public lists of supported countries are where a change would first show, and the Venezuela news section follows later developments.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Venezuela 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Why can’t people in Venezuela use ChatGPT or Claude?

The companies’ own lists of supported countries do not include Venezuela, and neither gives a reason. Coverage says such blocks usually respond to sanctions, but neither company’s page confirms that.

Can Venezuela’s government unblock them by itself?

No. Access depends on the companies’ own lists of supported countries, so the decision lies with them.

What happens next?

Nothing has been scheduled. The signal to watch is a reply from the companies or Washington, or a change to their supported-country lists.

Sources: OpenAI’s list of supported countries; Anthropic’s supported regions policy; Spanish-language report of her remarks, 20 November 2026; accessed 21 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error