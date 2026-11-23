Four countries share the first 48-team Women’s World Cup, and FIFA’s own evaluation names the paperwork as the main risk.

File photo, 2005. Downtown San José, Costa Rica's capital, seen from the Jade Museum. (Photo: Wikipedro, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Costa Rica and Jamaica will co-host the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup with the United States and Mexico, after member federations of FIFA, football’s world governing body, appointed the four countries at a virtual Extraordinary Congress on Monday 23 November 2026. The United States is the lead host, yet the first Women’s World Cup with 48 teams will be played in four countries.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Costa Rica story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. FIFA’s member federations appointed the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica as hosts.

What. The 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the first with four host countries.

Where. One stadium each in San José, Costa Rica, and Kingston, Jamaica; most venues in the US.

When. Appointed Monday 23 November 2026; England and the UK nations host in 2035.

As of. 23 November 2026, 19:55 GMT

Four countries share the first 48-team Women’s World Cup, and FIFA’s own evaluation names the paperwork as the main risk.

The path began in March 2025, when the FIFA Council, the body’s ruling board, launched the bidding processes for 2031 and 2035. Both were settled by acclamation, meaning general approval without a contested vote, on 23 November 2026.

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England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales were confirmed for 2035, while the 2031 edition will be the fifth Women’s World Cup in the Americas, after the United States in 1999 and 2003, Canada in 2015 and Brazil in 2027. The tournament will have 104 matches, and host cities, stadiums, calendar and ticket sales are still to be announced.

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Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president, set out the aim at the virtual Congress on Monday 23 November 2026. “Our objective, of course, is making women’s football truly global.”

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The joint bid proposes 20 stadiums: 14 in the United States, four in Mexico and one each in Costa Rica and Jamaica. FIFA’s bid evaluation report, published on Wednesday 11 November 2026, adds a wider portfolio of more than 30 host cities and more than 45 stadiums for final selection.

That report scored the joint bid 4.4 out of 5 overall and said it “exceeded the minimum hosting requirements”. The US government backed the bid with letters from government authorities and a presidential letter of commitment.

In Costa Rica, the proposed venue is the Estadio Nacional in San José, built in 2011, with about 35,000 gross capacity and natural grass. FIFA’s report says it “appears to broadly meet most of the requirements” and proposes it for group-stage matches.

The report notes that Costa Rica, population about 5.2 million, hosted the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2014 and the U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2022. Its national team qualified for the senior tournament in 2015 and 2023.

Osael Maroto, president of the Costa Rican Football Federation (FCRF), welcomed the decision on Monday 23 November 2026, and the federation called the appointment historic. It says the tournament should leave a lasting legacy for new generations.

Bob Marley Place in Kingston, Jamaica, one of the two proposed host cities outside the United States and Mexico. File photo. Photo: Hitachi-Hu, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Jamaica’s proposed venue is the National Stadium in Kingston, with a projected capacity of 38,000, also for group-stage matches. It is scheduled for a “comprehensive redevelopment” starting in 2026, with completion “indicated for 2029”, and FIFA’s report says it needs “continued monitoring”.

Jamaica, population 2.8 million, reached the round of 16 at the 2023 Women’s World Cup after also qualifying in 2019, the report says. Its football federation was one of four bidders that signed FIFA’s hosting agreement without changes to the template.

The strongest caution comes from FIFA’s own report, which rated the risk of the contractual legal framework “high” and that of government support documents “medium”. Jamaica “has not submitted the required supporting hosting agreements”, the report states as of its writing.

Costa Rica and Jamaica each submitted all seven government guarantees substantially in the required form, and Costa Rica also supplied full host-city agreements. The United States and Mexico relied on non-binding memorandums of understanding instead.

On IT and telecoms, the report says Costa Rica and Jamaica “offer established capabilities, although further infrastructure development and investment would be necessary”. No figure for that investment, or for the stadium works, has been published.

The main dated checkpoint in the documents is the Kingston stadium’s completion, indicated for 2029, two years before the tournament. FIFA has not published match dates or the number of matches per country.

The next Women’s World Cup comes first, in Brazil in 2027, which we covered in our report on its landmark debut. Fans in the United States will find most of the proposed stadiums at home, 14 of the 20.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the United States the main host of the 2031 tournament?

Yes, it is the lead host and carries most of the proposed stadiums. Costa Rica and Jamaica each bring one venue, and Mexico adds four.

What does FIFA’s high risk rating mean for fans?

It refers to the legal paperwork between FIFA and the hosts, not to the football itself. It signals that agreements still have to be completed before stadiums and cities are confirmed.

Where will Costa Rica and Jamaica play host?

Each country has one proposed stadium, in San José and Kingston, for group-stage matches. The final list of cities and stadiums has not yet been published.

Sources: FIFA media release, Monday 23 November 2026 (inside.fifa.com); FIFA bid evaluation report for the 2031 Women’s World Cup, published Wednesday 11 November 2026; Costa Rican Football Federation statement, Monday 23 November 2026; Jamaica Football Federation release, Monday 23 November 2026; Concacaf statement, Monday 23 November 2026.

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