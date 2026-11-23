A ruling for Senegal would restore the trophy it won on the pitch. A ruling for Morocco would confirm CAF’s award.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the Swiss tribunal that settles sport’s biggest disputes, will announce on Tuesday 24 November 2026 whether Morocco or Senegal holds the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title. CAS said on Monday 23 November that the parties were told the decision would come in the course of the afternoon.

The case began when the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which runs the sport on the continent, ruled on 17 March 2026 that Senegal had forfeited the final in Rabat and recorded Morocco as the winner by 3-0. Senegal’s football federation lodged an appeal that CAS registered on 25 March, and it wants the title declared its own.

Key Facts What. CAS rules Tuesday on Senegal’s appeal over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Who. Senegal’s football federation against CAF and Morocco’s football federation.

When. Tuesday 24 November 2026, in the afternoon; CAS gave no exact time.

As of. 23 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

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File photo, 2025. The Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat during a Morocco v Niger match. (Photo: Reda Benkhadra, via Wikimedia Commons)

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A ruling for Senegal would restore the trophy it won on the pitch. A ruling for Morocco would confirm CAF’s award.

On the pitch, Senegal won the final on 18 January 2026 with a goal in extra time, after its players left the field for roughly a quarter of an hour to protest a late penalty awarded to Morocco. That penalty was then missed, and CAF later ruled the walk-off a forfeit.

CAS said on 25 March 2026 that Senegal’s appeal asks it to set aside the CAF decision and declare Senegal the winner. “CAS is perfectly equipped to resolve this type of dispute, with the assistance of expert and independent arbitrators,” Matthieu Reeb, the court’s Director General, said in Lausanne that day.

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The 17 March ruling was “operative only”, CAS noted, meaning CAF had issued the result without its full written grounds. Senegal had asked CAS to suspend its deadline for legal arguments until CAF supplied them.

CAS has paused all communication with the media until the ruling is announced, and it says only information through its own channels is official. The ruling will be posted on the CAS website, the court said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What can the court decide?

It can uphold CAF’s award to Morocco or set it aside, as Senegal asks. Only CAS’s own announcement counts as official.

Where will the ruling be published?

On the CAS website, according to the court’s release of 23 November. It says it will not comment to the media before then.

Sources Court of Arbitration for Sport, media release “Information on CAS decision for procedure concerning AFCON 2025 final”, Lausanne, 23 November 2026: PDF · Court of Arbitration for Sport, media release “CAS registers appeal by Senegalese Football Federation”, Lausanne, 25 March 2026: PDF

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