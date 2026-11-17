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VENEZUELA · MIGRATION

Venezuela’s Attorney General’s office, the Ministerio Público, signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Organization for Migration (IOM, the UN-related migration agency) on Monday 16 November 2026. The agreement covers cooperation against human trafficking and migrant smuggling, according to the Ministerio Público’s own statement that day.

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Attorney General Larry Devoe Márquez and Lia Poggio, head of IOM’s mission in Venezuela, signed it. It matters to US readers because R4V (Response for Venezuelans), a UN-backed platform tracking Venezuelan migrants, counted 6,978,009 of them in the region in August 2026.

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Key Facts Deal Venezuela’s Attorney General’s office and IOM signed a cooperation memorandum on Monday 16 November 2026.

Aim Fighting human trafficking and migrant smuggling, and caring for victims.

Scope Information sharing, official training, joint mechanisms and mental-health support for affected people.

Unknown Duration, funding and case targets were not disclosed.

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Venezuela’s prosecutors have agreed to work with a UN agency against trafficking, yet the public statement gives no budget, deadline or targets. For now the agreement is a framework, not a measured result.

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Big Picture: Where This Comes From

Devoe took over as acting Attorney General on 25 February 2026, when his predecessor, Tarek William Saab, resigned, and the National Assembly (Venezuela’s parliament) confirmed him in the post on 9 April 2026. The office he leads is the state body that prosecutes crime, including trafficking.

On Monday Devoe called the text an “important memorandum of understanding” that should “strengthen the mechanisms of cooperation” against trafficking and smuggling and in the comprehensive care of victims. The Ministerio Público said it “reaffirms its commitment to the protection of the human rights of people in a situation of mobility (migrants and refugees)”.

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R4V states that its August 2026 total rests on government data and is likely too low. Some governments do not count Venezuelans without regular status.

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What the Memorandum Covers

The Ministerio Público listed five areas: exchange of information, technical training of officials, joint mechanisms for effective justice, coordination of institutional experience and good practices, and prevention. It did not publish the text of the memorandum itself.

The prevention work targets violence against children, gender-based violence, sexual exploitation and abuse. The memorandum also provides specialised technical help for the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of affected people.

In Plain English

Human trafficking means recruiting, moving or holding people through force, fraud or abuse of power in order to exploit them, as defined in the 2000 UN Palermo Protocol on trafficking. Migrant smuggling, covered by a separate UN protocol, is the paid, illegal crossing of a border, and the migrant usually agrees to the journey.

A memorandum of understanding is a written promise to cooperate, and it is not a law or a budget. IOM is the UN-related agency that helps governments manage migration and assists migrants.

Why It Matters for Readers in the United States

R4V counts 6,978,009 Venezuelans abroad in the region, a total it says is likely too low. Anti-trafficking cooperation between a prosecutor and IOM can matter for people on the move, but we found no statement linking this memorandum to the United States.

What to Watch

No date has been announced for the first joint training or for publication of the memorandum’s text. The Ministerio Público has not said how it will report results.

What It Means for You

For investors and companies with Venezuelan exposure, this is a signal about cooperation with international bodies and not a market event. For readers following migration, the useful test will be whether the Ministerio Público later reports cases, prosecutions or victim assistance under the pact.

What Is Not Known

The Ministerio Público did not disclose the term of the memorandum, any funding or any case targets. No IOM statement on the signing appeared in Venezuelan press coverage by Tuesday 17 November 2026.

More: Venezuela news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Venezuela and IOM sign?

They signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday 16 November 2026. It covers cooperation against human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

Who signed it?

Attorney General Larry Devoe Márquez signed for Venezuela‘s Ministerio Público. Lia Poggio, head of IOM’s mission in Venezuela, signed for the migration agency.

What is the difference between trafficking and smuggling?

Trafficking involves exploiting people through force, fraud or abuse of power, as the Palermo Protocol defines it. Smuggling, covered by a separate UN protocol, is a paid, illegal border crossing, usually with the migrant’s consent.

Is the agreement binding or funded?

The Ministerio Público did not say whether any money is attached. It also did not disclose the term of the memorandum.

Sources Ministerio Público of Venezuela, statement on the memorandum with IOM, 16 Nov 2026; R4V, Venezuelan refugees and migrants in the region, updated August 2026; National Assembly of Venezuela, appointment of the Attorney General, 9 Apr 2026; UN Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons (Palermo Protocol, 2000); UN Protocol against the Smuggling of Migrants by Land, Sea and Air (2000).

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